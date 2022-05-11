DANVILLE — After a two-year hiatus, the District 4 North-South All-Star football game returns this June. This year's game will be played at Danville Area High School on Friday, June 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Coaching this year's teams are Milton's Phil Davis, who will lead the South squad, and Canton's Tyler Sechrist, who will man the sidelines for the North squad.
Davis, who just completed his fifth season as the Black Panthers' head coach, led Milton to a 7-5 record one year after going 1-6, including starting the season at 4-0. The Black Panthers were the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A playoffs and the team made it to the semifinals where it fell to Montoursville.
Davis' assistant coaches for the game include Milton assistants Mike Bergey, Mike Adams, Curt Zettlemoyer and Matt Wenrich. In addition, Mifflinburg Area High School assistant coaches Jeff Wagner and Tom Parfitt, and Central Columbia's Scott Dennis, will also be a part of Davis' staff for the game.
Sechrist led the Warriors to their first Class A District 4 championship since 1990 and guided his team to a 13-1 record, falling in the state semifinals to Bishop Guilfoyle.
The assistant coaches for the North team include Canton's Brock Kitchen, David Reynard, Greg Bellows, Williamsport's Mike Pearson, Montgomery's Ty Drick and Towanda's Guy Kapichok and Bryan Bechdel.
The rosters for the North and South All-Star teams will be released at a later date.
