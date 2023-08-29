LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team will travel to Mount St. Mary’s for a special charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 28, in support of Pat Behan, the former Bucknell player and boys’ basketball coach at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.

Pat was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and proceeds from the game will go to the Patrick Behan Support Trust to provide financial support for Pat’s care and help him fight this battle. Tip-off for the game will be at 4 p.m., and tickets are now on sale via the Mount St. Mary’s Ticket Office.

