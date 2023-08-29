LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team will travel to Mount St. Mary’s for a special charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 28, in support of Pat Behan, the former Bucknell player and boys’ basketball coach at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.
Pat was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and proceeds from the game will go to the Patrick Behan Support Trust to provide financial support for Pat’s care and help him fight this battle. Tip-off for the game will be at 4 p.m., and tickets are now on sale via the Mount St. Mary’s Ticket Office.
“The Bucknell men’s basketball program cares deeply about Pat Behan, and we are committed to doing our part in helping him fight this terrible disease, which also comes with a tremendous financial burden,” said Bucknell head coach John Griffin III. “On a personal note, I was his teammate and roommate at Bucknell. Pat is a special person, and this is a great opportunity for all of us as a community to help him out. Coach Engelstad is also a very close friend of Pat’s, and I want to thank him and the Mount St. Mary’s athletics staff for hosting this special game. We are fortunate that the NCAA allows opportunities to have events such as this to help out a cause, and the fight against ALS is something that is very important to both programs.”
“Pat Behan is a very close friend, and having an exhibition game in his honor to benefit Behan Strong is important to both our program and Bucknell’s,” said Mount St. Mary’s head coach Dan Engelstad. “It has been great collaborating with Coach Griffin to organize the charity exhibition to create ALS awareness. We hope to pack Knott Arena and need the support of the Mount and Bucknell fan base as well as the local community to make this a special event.”
Behan’s best season at Bucknell was his junior year, when he earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors and earned the Benton A. Kribbs Award as the team MVP. He led the team in scoring (13.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg) that year. He had a torrid stretch late in the season when he recorded five straight 20-point games. Behan captained the team as a senior in 2009-10. In his career he played in 119 of a possible 123 games and totaled 925 points.
Lycoming menh’s soccer selected fourth in Landmark preseason men’s soccer poll
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming was selected to finish fourth in the first Landmark Conference Preseason Men’s Soccer Coaches’ poll, the conference announced on Monday.
Catholic, ranked 16th in the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason poll, is the unanimous favorite after earning nine first-place votes. The Cardinals finished 7-0-0 in the Landmark Conference in 2022 before being upset by Scranton in the conference semifinals. The Royals, who won the league title, finished second in the poll with 66 points. Elizabethtown (62), Lycoming (61) and Drew (52) round out the top half of the league, while Goucher (36), Moravian (33), Juniata (24), Wilkes (22) and Susquehanna (13) make up the bottom half of the poll.
The Warriors kick off 2023 on Friday when they host Mount St. Mary at 7 p.m. at UPMC Field.
