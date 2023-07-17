GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The Williamsport Crosscutters carried a lead into the sixth inning, but pitching struggles would cost the Cutters and they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 8-7. Williamsport was swept in the series, dropping all three games by a single run.

For the offense, the Cutters had nine hits in the game. Tyler Lasch collected two hits as well as well as a game high three RBIs. Will Fuenning collected two hits and scored twice. Jose Gonzalez homered for the third time in the series.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.