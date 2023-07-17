GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The Williamsport Crosscutters carried a lead into the sixth inning, but pitching struggles would cost the Cutters and they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 8-7. Williamsport was swept in the series, dropping all three games by a single run.
For the offense, the Cutters had nine hits in the game. Tyler Lasch collected two hits as well as well as a game high three RBIs. Will Fuenning collected two hits and scored twice. Jose Gonzalez homered for the third time in the series.
Williamsport started Ethan Smith, and he went three innings allowing a run on two hits. He also struck out four and walked three.
David Mata went the next two innings for the Cutters where he allowed five runs on one hit along with walking five and striking out one. James Reilly would then only collect one out in his appearance where he allowed a run on one hit and walked one before leaving the game due to an injury.
Noah Robinson was next out of the bullpen and he allowed four runs on three hits and walked four. Robinson (0-1) took the loss. Conner Langrell would only need two pitches to finish his outing which was two thirds of an inning.
Williamsport (2-6) comes back to Muncy Bank Ballpark today to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35 p.m.
The Phillie Phanatic will make an appearance, and it’s also Free Hot Dog Monday.
