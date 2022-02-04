The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday and Friday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the events.
Boys basketball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, postponed TBA
Line Mountain at Mifflinburg (Friday), postponed TBA
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, canceled
Boys and girls swimming
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, postponed TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.