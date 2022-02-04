The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday and Friday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the events.

Boys basketball

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, postponed TBA

Line Mountain at Mifflinburg (Friday), postponed TBA

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, canceled

Boys and girls swimming

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, postponed TBA

