PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season.
“This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base," Dombrowski said Tuesday.
Dombrowski made the pivotal decision to fire manager Joe Girardi with the team scuffling in June and replace him with bench coach Rob Thomson. Behind sluggers Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins, Thomson helped lead the Phillies to their first playoff appearance since 2011 and their eighth NL pennant.
The Phillies finished the regular season 87-75 and earned the third NL wild-card spot. They beat the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in the first two rounds of the postseason and the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship Series.
The Houston Astros beat the Phillies in six games to win the World Series.
The 66-year-old Dombrowski was hired in December 2020 following stints in the front office with Montreal, the Florida Marlins, Boston and Detroit. His clubs have won five pennants and two World Series titles. He is the only head of a baseball operations department to lead four different franchises to the World Series and only one of five general managers to have won a World Series title with two different teams.
In his 33 years as a president or general manager, Dombrowski’s teams have made the playoffs 10 times, winning seven division titles, five pennants and two World Series. In his last 11 seasons, his clubs have gone 982-768 (.561), with eight playoff appearances, three pennants and one World Series title.
Darrelle Revis among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year eligible players among 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
Joining Revis, a native of Aliquippa, as candidates for induction next year are offensive linemen Jahri Evans, who played at Bloomsburg University, and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney and former Pittsburgh linebacker James Harrison. Each last played in the 2017 season.
Henry Ellard and London Fletcher are semifinalists for the first time. Albert Lewis, a semifinalist in 2013, is also on the list. Ellard, who retired following the 1998 season, and Lewis, who also retired in 1998, are in their final year of eligibility as modern era players.
Torry Holt returns for the ninth time, Hines Ward and Darren Woodson are semifinalists for the seventh time and Ronde Barber makes the list for the sixth time. Zach Thomas is a fifth-timer and James Willis and Reggie Wayne are back for a fourth time.
Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith Sr., Fred Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Ricky Watters and Vince Wilfork complete the list.
The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process in January. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2022 NFL season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.
Four finalists previously announced are Don Coryell in the coaching category, and Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley in the senior category.
Verlander, Pujols voted Comeback Players of the Year
NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols won baseball's Comeback Player of the Year awards Tuesday night.
Verlander, the American League recipient, returned from Tommy John surgery to lead Houston to its second World Series championship. He had the lowest ERA in the majors and was a unanimous winner of his third Cy Young Award — becoming the first player to earn the prize after not pitching in the previous season.
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his farewell season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
The winners were chosen in voting by the 30 team beat reporters at MLB.com.
Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 28 starts and made his ninth All-Star team. He won Game 5 in Philadelphia for the first World Series win of his illustrious career, then became a free agent this month.
The 39-year-old right-hander made only one start in 2020 because of his elbow injury and missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from surgery.
Pujols batted .270 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs in 109 games for the Cardinals after getting released by the Los Angeles Angels in May 2021 and finishing last year with the Dodgers.
His OPS was his highest since his last season with the Cardinals in 2011 (.906) before joining the Angels, and his home runs were his most since hitting 31 in 2016 for the Angels.
The 11-time All-Star hit 18 home runs in the second half and retired after the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia in the wild-card round.
He finished his career fourth in major league annals in home runs (703), second in RBIs (2,218) and total bases (6,211), and ninth in hits (3,384).
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
The NCAA also announced Tuesday that Ford Field in Detroit would host the Final Four in 2027, while Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis would get the 2029 event and AT&T Stadium in Dallas would get the 2030 event.
The national championship this season will be decided at NRG Stadium in Houston, while State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, the Alamodome in San Antonio and Lucas Oil Stadium already had been chosen for the following three Final Fours.
The NCAA long shied away from taking marquee events to Las Vegas because of its reputation as a gambling mecca. But the stance softened over the years, particularly as sports wagering became legal in states across the country, and many leagues have made its glitzy arenas the homes of their postseason basketball tournaments.
The Mountain West will play its championship game this season at the Thomas & Mack Center, the Pac-12 at T-Mobile Arena, the West Coast Conference at Orleans Arena and the WAC split between Michelob ULTRA Arena and Orleans Arena.
Las Vegas already was scheduled to host nine other NCAA championships over the next four years, and the men's NCAA Tournament will head there for the first time next March when a regional round is played at T-Mobile Arena.
The other Final Four sites chosen Tuesday have a history of hosting the men's basketball championship.
Ford Field was the site of the 2009 tournament, when 72,922 fans packed the home of the Detroit Lions to watch North Carolina beat Michigan State. AT&T Stadium will also get its second Final Four after hosting it in 2014, when Connecticut beat Kentucky before a crowd of 79,238 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Lucas Oil Stadium has hosted the Final Four six times in the past 25 years, including the 2021 event, when the entire NCAA Tournament was conducted in front of a limited number of fans at venues scattered across Indiana. When it hosts the Final Four in 2029, Indianapolis will tie Kansas City for the most times conducting the title game with 10 apiece.
Four Warriors earn spot on CSC Academic All-District football team
WILLIAMSPORT – Four members of the Lycoming College football team – junior defensive back Hunter Campbell, senior punter Michael Coe, junior tight end Zach Green and junior linebacker Braden Mehlig – earned a slot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team, the conference announced on Tuesday
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. Honorees must maintain a 3.50 or higher GPA, have played in more than half of the team's contests in 2022, and be a significant contributor to the team.
Campbell, who earned Second Team All-MAC, Third Team D3football.com All-East Region and Academic All-MAC honors as a sophomore, posted a team-best 72 tackles in 2022. The junior added eight tackles for loss, half-a-sack, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions and two pass breakups. He notched a career-high 13 tackles against King’s as well.
Coe averaged 34.4 yards per punt on 49 boots, as he finished third in the MAC with 13 punts inside the 20 and four boots of 50 yards or further. A four-year letterwinner and started, Coe is 10th in program history with an average of 35.1 yards per kick.
Lycoming's Bisel named to CSC Academic All-District Volleyball Team
WILLIAMSPORT – Sophomore Brynne Bisel claimed a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Volleyball Team, the association announced on Tuesday.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. Honorees must maintain a 3.50 or higher GPA, have played in more than half of the team's contests in 2022, and be a significant contributor to the team.
Bisel, an outside hitter, finished third on the Warriors with an average of 1.93 points and 1.51 digs per set, as the team’s all-around player also finished second on the squad with 2.61 digs per set. She also added 0.34 aces and 0.35 blocks per stanza.
In two seasons as a starter, she has accumulated 295 career kills and 404 digs.
