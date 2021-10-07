LEWISBURG — Lewisburg is starting to roll under first-year coach Eric Wicks.
All of a sudden, after facing a tough early schedule, the Green Dragons have won two in a row as they enter Friday’s home HAC crossover at Bucknell University with Loyalsock.
Ethan Dominick has been nearly unstoppable on the ground the last two weeks and Cam Michaels has shown he’s one of the area’s playmakers to watch. Quarterback Wade Young also has a nice target in tight end Owen Ordonez.
The only thing to slow the Green Dragons over the last two weeks have been penalty flags. Lewisburg will need to keep the laundry off the field, while it builds on the success of the last two weeks on offense if it expects to take down perennial playoff power Loyalsock.
The Lancers (3-3, 2-1 HAC-III) find themselves in unfamiliar territory, losers of two straight (at Montoursville and home to Troy). Sophomore Tyler Gee has been injured, but effective when he’s under center. He throws for nearly 170 yards a game when he’s in the lineup. Junior Davion Hill is the workhorse out of the backfield for the Lancers, averaging over 122 yards per game. Hill is behind only Montoursville’s Rocco Pulizzi and Southern’s Gavin Garcia in yardage this season.
Both teams are in the middle of the pack in their respective playoff pictures. Lewisburg (3A) is gaining on Mifflinburg and Shamokin with a date with Mifflinburg looming. Loyalsock is in fifth in the 2A race and looking to leapfrog Cowanesque Valley to earn a home game in the first round.
Next week: Lewisburg hosts Shikellamy at Bucknell for homecoming. Loyalsock entertains Mount Carmel
