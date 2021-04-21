Track and field
DANVILLE — Five individual double-event winners paved the way for Milton’s 95-55 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II girls win over Danville Tuesday.
Getting two wins apiece for the Black Panthers were Mackenzie Lopez in the 400 (1:03.28) and javelin (114-3), Riley Murray in the 300H (40.76) and pole vault (8-0), Leah Walter in the 800 (2:36.48) and 1,600 (5:37.50) and Regi Wendt in the 100 (13.28) and 200 (27.37).
On the boys side, Cole Goodwin won a pair of events to lead Milton’s boys against Danville, which took a 91-59 victory over the Black Panthers.
Goodwin took the shot put (43-5) and the discus (132-0), plus Milton got individual wins from Nathan Barnett (800, 2:06.75), Brody Bender (3200, 10:48.41) and Anthony Wendt (high jump, 5-8). The Black Panthers also took the 400 and 1,600 relays as well.
BoysDanville 91, Milton 593,200R: 1. Danville, 8:37.47. 100: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, D, 11.21; 2. Chris Aviles, M; 3. Carson Persing, D. 110HH: 1. Ben Bulger, D, 15.96; 2. Ethan Riedhammer, D; 3. Ephraim Langdon, M. 300H: 1. Zimmerman, D, 40.99; 2. Bulger, D; 3. Langdon, M. 400: 1. Doug Houser, D, 53.56; 2. Gavin Fry, D; 3. Payton Rearick, M. 1,600: 1. Nick Krohn, D, 4:45.86; 2. Evan Klinger, D; 3. Bender, M. 400R: 1. Milton, 48.03. 200: 1. Zimmerman, D, 22.48; 2. Aviles, M; 3. Persing, D. 800: 1. Nathan Barnett, M, 2:06.75; 2. Houser, D; 3. Nick Krohn, D. 3,200: 1. Brody Bender, M, 10:48.41; 2. Ryan Bickhart, M; 3. Dane Spahr, D. 1,600R:
Milton, 3:43.03.
Shot put: 1. Cole Goodwin, M, 43-5; 2. Tyler Simas, D; 3. Tenneson Scott, D. Discus: 1. Goodwin, M, 132-0; 2. Scott, D; 3. Jacob Gilbert, D. Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak, D, 149-3; 2. Jesse Davis, D; 3. Connor Snyder, M. Long jump: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, D, 21-11; 2. Ashton Krall, M; 3. Anthony Wendt, M. Triple jump: 1. Jagger Dressler, D, 42-2; 2. Bulger, D; 3. Payton Rearick, M. High jump: 1. Wendt, M, 5-8; 2. Dressler, D; 3. Krall, M. Pole vault:
1. Riedhammer, D, 10-6; 2. Trey Locke, M; 3. Drew Harris, M.
GirlsMilton 95, Danville 553,200R: 1. Milton, 10:20.74. 100H: 1. Sarah Sharp, D, 18.61; 2. Alexis Beaver, M; 3. Jill Nied, D. 400: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, M, 1:03.28; 2. Bella John, D; 3. Regi Wendt, M. 300H: 1. Riley Murray, M, 40.76; 2. Sharp, D; 3. Alexis Beaver, M. 400R: 1. Milton, 53.76. 3,200: 1. Grace Petrick, D, 12:08.75; 2. Hannah Bartholomew, D; 3. Alivia Shen, D. 800: 1. Leah Walter, M, 2:36.48; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, D; 3. Coyla Bartholomew, D. 200: 1. Regi Wendt, M, 27.37; 2. Murray, M; 3. Aaliyah Myers, M. 100: 1. Wendt, M, 13.28; 2. Lopez, M; 3. Jacklyn Hopple, M. 1,600: 1. Walter, M, 5:37.50; 2. V. Bartholomew, D; 3. C. Bartholomew, D. 1,600R:
1. Danville, 4:32.0.
Shot put: 1. Callie Fish, D, 33-5 ½; 2. Anita Shek, M; 3. Briannan Eckard, D. Discus: 1. Eckard, D, 100-9; 2. Fish, D; 3. Jordan Brookhart, D. Javelin: 1. Lopez, M, 114-3; 2. Mo Reiner, M; 3. Kendall Thompson, D. Long jump: 1. Sara Dewyer, M, 14-4 ¼; 2. Emily Chillis, D; 3. Mary Holmes, D. Triple jump: 1. Aliana Ayala, M, 29-7; 2. Hopple, M; 3. Brianna Appleman, D. High jump: 1. Aly Bond, M, 4-8; 2. Dewyer, M; 3. Beaver, M. Pole vault:
1. Riley Murray, M, 8-0; 2. Reiner, M; 3. Abigail Saber, M.
Lewisburg sweeps Midd-West
LEWISBURG — Jacob Hess and Simon Stumbris were both triple-event individual winners as Lewisburg’s boys cruised to a 126.5 to 13.5 HAC-II victory over Midd-West.
Hess won the 800 (2:08.29), 1,600 (4:42.11) and the 3,200 (10:28.0), while Stumbris took the long jump (18-4 1/2), triple jump (41-1) and the high jump (5-8).
On the girls side, Lewisburg took a 117-33 victory behind four individual wins from Asha Hohmuth, who took the 100 (13.38), 200 (28.00), 1,600R (4:19.01) and the pole vault (8-0).
Also for the Green Dragons, Elena Malone won the 800 (2:24.92) and the 1,600R; Madeline Ikeler took the 300H (48.63) and 1,600R; and Morgan Harris won the long jump (14-10) and triple jump (31-6).
BoysLewisburg 126.5, Midd-West 13.5100: 1. Cam Michaels, L, 11.57; 2. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, L; 3. Ethan Dominick, L. 200: 1. James Koconis, L, 23.04; 2. Michaels, L; 3. Anthony Bhangdia, L. 400: 1. Calvin Bailey, L, 53.14; 2. Owen Solomon, MW; 3. Koconis, L. 800: 1. Jacob Hess, L, 2:08.29; 2. Gianluca Perrone, L; 3. Alan Daniel, L. 1,600: 1. J. Hess, L, 4:42.11; 2. Bailey, L; 3. Daniel, L. 3,200: 1. J. Hess, L, 10:28.0; 2. Bryce Ryder, L; 3. Lucas Jordan, L. 110HH: 1. Julien Mercado-Bonanno, L, 17.02; 2. Jevin Lauver, L. 300IH: 1. Mercado-Bonanno, L, 45.0; 2. Lauver, M; 3. Jack Drouin, L. 400R: 1. Lewisburg (Dominck, Bhangdia, Sanchez-Rodriguez, Michaels), 46.19. 3,200:
1. Lewisburg (Elijah Adams, Daniel, Thomas Hess, Koconis), 9:97.92.
Shot put: 1. Zach Gose, L, 44-10; 2. Miles Aurand, MW; 3. Gavin Portzline, MW. Discus: 1. Gose, L, 124-3; 2. Stephen Tiffin, L; 3. Ryland Portzline, MW. Javelin: 1. Aurand, MW, 129-5; 2. Sean Kelly, L; 3. Mitchell VanBuskirk, L. Long jump: 1. Simon Stumbris, L, 18-4 ½; 2. Ian McKinney, L; 3. Tiffin, L. Triple jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 41-1; 2. Bhangdia, L; 3. McKinney, L. High jump: 1. Stumbris, L, 5-8; 2. Bhangdia, L; 3. Joel Harris, L. Pole vault:
1. Adam Seasholtz, L, 13-0.
GirlsLewisburg 117, Midd-West 33100: 1. Asha Hohmuth, L, 13.38; 2. Torrence Spicher, L; 3. Camryn Pyle, MW. 200: 1. Hohmuth, L, 28.00; 2. Alyssa Hoover, MW; 3. Jiali Pickering, L. 400: 1. Hoover, MW, 1:04.68; 2. Emma Shellenberger, MW; 3. Alyssa Coleman, L. 800: 1. Elena Malone, L, 2:24.92; 2. Kyra Binney, L; 3. Sarah Mahoney, L. 1,600: 1. Hannah Mirshahi, L, 5:40.41; 2. Maggie Daly, L; 3. Jenna Binney, L. 3,200: 1. Samantha Wakeman, L, 13:11.0; 2. Grace Evans, L; 3. Mahoney, L. 100H: 1. Makenna Dietz, MW, 17.27; 2. Madeline Ikeler, L; 3. Madison Cardello, L. 300H: 1. Ikeler, L, 48.63; 2. Dietz, MW; 3. Cardello, L. 400R: Lewisburg (Spicher, Meredith Yenireddy, Sophia Freeman, Pickering), 56.32. 1,600R: Lewisburg (Malone, Hohmuth, Daly, Ikeler), 4:19.01. 3,200R:
1. Lewisburg (Olivia Beattie, Evans, Liberty Justice-Dean, Grace Walsh), 11:38.0.
Shot put: 1. Leah Ferster, MW, 34-6; 2. Madison Downs, L; 3. Munayyah Meredith, L. Discus: 1. Downs, L, 128-6; 2. Vanessa Register, MW; 3. Ferster, MW. Javelin: 1. Maddie Still, L, 93-4; 2. Register, MW; 3. Hazel Buonopane, L. Long jump: 1. Morgan Harris, L, 14-10; 2. Amelia Kiepke, L; 3. Alyssa Heckman, MW. Triple jump: 1. Harris, L, 31-6; 2. Kiepke, L; 3. Heckman, MW. High jump: 1. Kiepke, L, 4-6; 2. Harris, L; 3. Emmilou Schumacher, L. Pole vault:
1. Hohmuth, L, 8-0; 2. Freeman, L; 3. Kathleen McTammany, L.
Central Mountain 83
Mifflinburg 67
MILL HALL — Marissa Allen was a two-event winner as was Avery Metzger, but Mifflinburg fell to Central Mountain in the HAC-I girls meet.
Allen won the 1,600 (6:04.0) and the 3,200 (13:34.0), plus Metzger took the 200 (28.43) and the 400 (1:06.62) for Mifflinburg.
Central Mountain 83, Mifflinburg 67At Central Mountain3,200R: Central Mtn., 11:03.0. 100H: 1. Rich, CM, 16.08; 2. Weber, M; 3. Jarrett, CM. 100: 1. Hall, CM, 13.09; 2. Hendricks, CM; 3. Yocum, M. 1,600: 1. Allen, M, 6:04.0; 2. Darrup, M; 3. Hyder, M. 400: 1. Metzger, M, 1:06.62; 2. Bair, CM; 3. Kelly, CM. 400R: Central Mtn., 53.52. 300H: 1. Shuck, M, 50.62; 2. Darrup, M; 3. Wolfe, CM. 200: 1. Metzger, M, 28.43; 2. Hall, CM; 3. Stitzer, M. 3,200: 1. Allen, M, 13:34.0; 2. Hyder, M; 3. Darrup, M. 1,600R:
Central Mtn., 4:43.30.
Shot put: 1. Eck, 35-0; 2. Vangorder, CM; 3. Swartwood, CM. Discus: 1. Fox, CM, 82-8 ½; 2. Tightman, CM; 3. Vangorder, CM. Javelin: 1. Eck, CM, 101-2 ½; 2. Kopysciansky, CM; 3. Shively, M. Long jump: 1. Jones, CM, 16-1 ½; 2. Kelly, CM; 3. Shuck, M. Triple jump: 1. Jones, CM, 31-9; 2. Kelly, CM; 3. Shuck, M. High jump: 1. Hendricks, CM, 4-10; 2. McClintock, M; 3. Sheesley, M. Pole vault:
1. Hendricks, CM, 8-0; 2. Haines, M; 3. Sheesley, M.
Other scores:
Boys Williamsport 95, Shamokin 55 Mount Carmel 104, Hughesville 44
Girls
Williamsport 121, Shamokin 29 Hughesville 76, Mount Carmel 73
Softball
Montoursville 8
Warrior Run 1
MONTOURSVILLE — The Defenders were held to a single run in the first inning and four hits to fall to the Warriors in the HAC-II contest.
Maggie Gelnett singled twice to lead Warrior Run (2-4), which next plays at Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Montoursville 8, Warrior Run 1at Montoursville
Warrior Run 100 000 0 — 1-4-4 Montoursville 102 203 x — 8-10-2 Val McHenry and Emma Kaufman. McKenzie Weaver and Brianna Trueman. WP: Weaver. LP: McHenry. Warrior Run: Maggie Gelnett, 2 hits. Montoursville: Hannah Klotz, 2 hits, double; Weaver, 2 hits.
Danville 4
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Ironmen (7-0), the first place team in District 4 Class 4A, took the Heartland-I win over the Wildcats (1-8). No further information was available. Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Boys tennis
Hughesville 3
Mifflinburg 2
HUGHESVILLE — The Wildcats fell short in their bid to beat the Spartans in the nonleague matchup.
Getting wins for Mifflinburg (4-7) were Ethan Dreese at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Adam Snayberger and Braden Dietrich.
Dreese beat Mikey Dylina, 7-5, 7-5; and Snayberger and Dietrich took a 6-2, 7-5 win.
The Wildcats are next at Jersey Shore today at 4 p.m.
Hughesville 3, Mifflinburg 2at HughesvilleSingles
1. Logan Burns (H) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Mikey Dylina, 7-5, 7-5; 3. Austin Young (H) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.