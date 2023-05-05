College softball
MAC Freedom ChampionshipNo. 2 Lycoming 3, No. 5 Stevens 2Notes
: Sophomore Rachel Daub threw out two base stealers from her knees, the second with no outs in the seventh inning, to lead the second-seeded Warriors over fifth-seeded Stevens Institute of Technology in a MAC Freedom Championship elimination game at Delaware Valley University’s Softball Field. After Daub caught a pinch-runner leading to start the seventh, a pair of flyouts left a runner stranded for Stevens (18-20). Junior Kylie Russell (13-5) rebounded from a 6-1 loss to King’s in the opening game of the tournament by tossing a complete-game five-hitter, striking out three and walking two. Russell is tied for third in the program’s single-season wins record book, one victory shy of the school record set by Mary Beth Schwindenhammer set in 1994 and tied in 1996. The Warriors (23-13) will continue their run in the tournament today, facing fourth-seeded Arcadia in another MAC Freedom Championship elimination game at 1 p.m., with the winner moving on to face the loser of an 11 a.m. game between top-seeded Misericordia and third-seeded King’s, in an elimination game at 3 p.m.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 26 6 .813 _ Baltimore 21 10 .677 4½ Boston 19 14 .576 7½ Toronto 18 14 .563 8 New York 17 15 .531 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 14 .563 _ Cleveland 14 17 .452 3½ Detroit 13 17 .433 4 Chicago 10 22 .313 8 Kansas City 8 24 .250 10
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 18 12 .600 _ Los Angeles 18 14 .563 1 Houston 16 15 .516 2½ Seattle 15 16 .484 3½ Oakland 6 26 .188 13
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 22 10 .688 _ Miami 16 16 .500 6 New York 16 16 .500 6 Philadelphia 15 17 .469 7 Washington 13 18 .419 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 12 .625 _ Milwaukee 18 13 .581 1½ Chicago 15 16 .484 4½ Cincinnati 13 18 .419 6½ St. Louis 10 22 .313 10
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 13 .594 _ Arizona 17 14 .548 1½ San Diego 17 15 .531 2 San Francisco 13 17 .433 5 Colorado 12 20 .375 7
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game San Francisco 4, Houston 2 Arizona 12, Texas 7 Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1 Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0 N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4 Boston 8, Toronto 3 L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4 Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7 Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10 Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings Seattle 5, Oakland 3 Boston 11, Toronto 5
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m. Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m. Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game San Francisco 4, Houston 2 Arizona 12, Texas 7 San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1 L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6 Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1 Atlanta 14, Miami 6 Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4 Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1
Thursday’s Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7 Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6 Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Friday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceNew York 1, Miami 1
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105 Saturday, May 6: New York at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 8: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Boston 1, Philadelphia 1
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87 Friday, May 5: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Boston at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA x-Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceGolden State 1, L.A. Lakers 1
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112 Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100 Saturday, May 6: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 8: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 2, Phoenix 0
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107 Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87 Friday, May 5: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, TBA x-Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday, May 2: Florida 4, Toronto 2 Thursday, May 4: Florida 3, Toronto 2 Sunday, May 7: Toronto at Florida, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Florida at Toronto, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Toronto at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Florida at Toronto, TBA
Carolina 1, New Jersey 0
Wednesday, May 3: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1 Friday, May 5: New Jersey at Carolina, 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7: Carolina at New Jersey, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9: Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, May 11: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA x-Saturday, May 13: Carolina at New Jersey, TBA x-Monday, May 15: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 1, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 3: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4 Saturday, May 6: Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m. Monday, May 8: Vegas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10: Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m. x-Friday, May 12: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA x-Sunday, May 14: Vegas at Edmonton, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
Dallas 1, Seattle 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.