LEWISBURG — Bucknell used a sizzling second half offense and a punishing defense to seize control over St. Bonaventure to cement a 59-44 victory over the Atlantic 10 opposition at Sojka Pavilion. Remi Sisselman scored a career-high 18 points to lead the way for the Orange and Blue.

Bucknell's attack was helped by Cecilia Collins who poured in 11 points, Emma Shaffer with 13 points, and Emma Theodorsson who supplied 10 points to give the Bison four scorers in double digits. The Bison shot 21-53 (39.6%) for the game, including 12-24 (50%) in the second half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.