LEWISBURG — Bucknell used a sizzling second half offense and a punishing defense to seize control over St. Bonaventure to cement a 59-44 victory over the Atlantic 10 opposition at Sojka Pavilion. Remi Sisselman scored a career-high 18 points to lead the way for the Orange and Blue.
Bucknell's attack was helped by Cecilia Collins who poured in 11 points, Emma Shaffer with 13 points, and Emma Theodorsson who supplied 10 points to give the Bison four scorers in double digits. The Bison shot 21-53 (39.6%) for the game, including 12-24 (50%) in the second half.
St. Bonaventure shot 6 of 28 from beyond the arc while Bucknell hit 4 out of its 11 three-pointers.
The decisive scoring came at the charity stripe as the Bison hit 13 out of 20 free throws. St. Bonaventure made 4 out of their 6 chances.
"Overall, I am happy with our effort. Second half, the offense, the ball had more energy moving, hopefully that is a good place to improve from on," said head coach Trevor Woodruff. "My answer to the team at halftime was let's go play. Keep it simple."
Both teams battled evenly through the first period as the score seesawed back and forth. By the end of it, St. Bonaventure took an early lead 12-10 on a bucket at the very end of the quarter. Bucknell opened the scoring by draining its first shot of the game, a three-pointer by Remi Sisselman, but went cold afterward as the shots would not consistently fall.
In the second quarter, St. Bonaventure extended its lead to 20-14 before head coach Trevor Woodruff called a timeout. The move paid immediate dividends as Sisselman scored a layup, was fouled, and converted the traditional three-point play. A Shaffer free point added a point. Theodorsson posted a layup after a penetrating drive to force a St. Bonaventure timeout as the score evened up at 20-20.
In the waning moments of the second period, Bucknell used a three-point play by Collins to take an apparent lead of 25-22 into halftime but St. Bonaventure nailed a buzzer-beater to knot it up at halftime.
Both teams were cold coming out of the halftime locker room as defense prevailed. Bucknell seized a 30-27 lead at the under-5 timeout thanks to two buckets by Isabella King and Collins. The Bison continued its hot streak to run the leading margin to 37-27 which provoked a St. Bonaventure timeout. The squads traded baskets to finish the quarter with a ten-point Bucknell lead of 39-29. A lead that the Bison would never surrender.
Sisselman scored the first six points of the fourth period for Bucknell using both the trey and traditional three-point play methods. Bucknell continued its second half dominance using a balanced attack of strong offense and stiff defense to keep the Bonnies at bay and prevent any late game run. During the critical 16-6 run, Sisselman hit two free points to notch her new career high in points scored breaking the previous record of 16 against Iona. The Bison continued to excel in the fourth quarter keeping the pressure on and never letting the Bonnies back into the game.
Blake Matthews pulled down eight rebounds to tie Shaffer for the team lead.
"We played much better in the fourth quarter if you look at it," said Woodruff. "It is typical for us to have a quarter in the games that we win to hold the opponent to sub-15 for sure and sub-10 often."
Woodruff summarized the night with a forecast, "If we keep this group together and keep moving forward, we are going to be a handful for plenty of teams. There is a lot of talent on this team. We just have to mature and be more disciplined. But all the stuff is there."
The Bison remain at Sojka Pavilion for the next game on Saturday. It is a matchup versus the Seawolves of Stony Brook. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
