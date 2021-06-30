Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 41 34 .547 _ Washington 39 38 .506 3 Philadelphia 37 40 .481 5 Atlanta 37 41 .474 5½ Miami 33 45 .423 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 47 33 .588 _ Chicago 42 38 .525 5 Cincinnati 39 39 .500 7 St. Louis 39 41 .488 8 Pittsburgh 29 49 .372 17
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 50 29 .633 _ Los Angeles 49 31 .613 1½ San Diego 48 33 .593 3 Colorado 33 47 .413 17½ Arizona 22 59 .272 29
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3 Philadelphia 4, Miami 3 N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3 Colorado 8, Pittsburgh 0 San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 3, Arizona 2 Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Smith 1-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-4) at Colorado (Gray 4-6), 3:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m. Miami (Holloway 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 4-6) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-2), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 4-4), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 49 31 .613 _ Tampa Bay 47 33 .588 2 Toronto 41 36 .532 6½ New York 41 38 .519 7½ Baltimore 26 54 .325 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 46 32 .590 _ Cleveland 42 33 .560 2½ Detroit 34 45 .430 12½ Minnesota 33 44 .429 12½ Kansas City 33 45 .423 13
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 48 32 .600 _ Oakland 47 34 .580 1½ Seattle 41 39 .513 7 Los Angeles 38 41 .481 9½ Texas 31 48 .392 16½
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 9, Seattle 3 N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5 Boston 7, Kansas City 6 Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6 Baltimore 13, Houston 3 Texas 5, Oakland 4 Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 32 16 .667 — Toledo (Detroit) 26 22 .542 6 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 25 23 .521 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 23 25 .479 9 St. Paul (Minnesota) 22 26 .458 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 18 28 .391 13 Louisville (Cincinnati) 18 30 .375 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 33 13 .717 — Buffalo (Toronto) 28 19 .596 5½ Worcester (Boston) 29 20 .592 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 21 28 .429 13½ Rochester (Washington) 20 29 .408 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 13 35 .271 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 32 16 .667 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 31 16 .660 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 26 20 .565 5 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 22 26 .458 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 20 26 .435 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 19 28 .404 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 18 30 .375 14
Tuesday’s Games
Scranton W/B 9, Worcester 4 Syracuse 9, Rochester 7 Durham 8, Gwinnett 3 Buffalo 12, Lehigh Valley 2 Charlotte 5, Norfolk 4, 13 innings Toledo 7, Columbus 3 Iowa 9, Indianapolis 3 St. Paul 15, Omaha 4 Nashville 8, Louisville 2 Jacksonville at Memphis, susp.
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646 — Portland (Boston) 26 22 .542 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 26 .458 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 19 30 .388 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 16 31 .340 14½ Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 30 17 .638 — Erie (Detroit) 30 19 .612 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 3 Akron (Cleveland) 27 21 .562 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 23 .531 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 19 29 .396 11½
Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, Somerset 4 Binghamton 5, Richmond 2 Bowie 6, Akron 1, 7 innings New Hampshire 10, Portland 9, 10 innings Altoona at Hartford, ppd. Reading 9, Erie 3
Wednesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 2
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91 Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee 113, Atlanta 102 Tuesday, June 29: Atlanta 110, Milwaukee 88 Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 3, L.A. Clippers 2
Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92 Saturday, June 26: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80 Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 102 Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0
Monday, June 28: Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30: Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Friday, July 2: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. Monday, July 5: Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, July 7: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, July 9: Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA x-Sunday, July 11: Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 11 5 .688 — Chicago 9 8 .529 2½ New York 8 9 .471 3½ Washington 7 9 .438 4 Atlanta 6 9 .400 4½ Indiana 1 15 .063 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 4 .750 — Las Vegas 11 4 .733 ½ Dallas 8 8 .500 4 Phoenix 7 7 .500 4 Minnesota 7 7 .500 4 Los Angeles 6 8 .429 5
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut 90, Washington 71 Atlanta 73, New York 69 Wednesday’s Games Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon Results
Tuesday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) — Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
First Round
Daniel Evans (22), Britain, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-5. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Alex de Minaur (15), Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5). Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. Denis Shapovalov (10), Canada, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Antoine Hoang, France, def. Zhizhen Zhang, China, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2. Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2, 0-0, ret. Richard Gasquet, France, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3. Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1. Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3. Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (7), 5-7, 8-6. Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-2, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
First Round
Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-1. Ons Jabeur (21), Tunisia, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-1. Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-1, 6-4. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 7-5, 6-4. Elise Mertens (13), Belgium, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-1, 6-3. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (1). Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Alison Riske (28), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. Zhu Lin, China, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 6-2. Venus Williams, United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 6-3. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Kiki Bertens (17), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4. Barbora Krejcikova (14), Czech Republic, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-3, 6-2. Coco Gauff (20), United States, def. Francesca Jones, Britain, 7-5, 6-4. Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 6-2. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Serena Williams (6), United States, 3-3, ret. Jessica Pegula (22), United States, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-3, 6-1. Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Seattle RHP Hector Santiago 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for possessing a foreign substance on his glove during a June 27 game against Chicago White Sox. Suspended San Francisco (Triple-A Sacramento) RHP Gregory Santos 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Speer on a minor league contract. Placed OF Jake Lamb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Gavin Sheets from Charlotte. Reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed RHP Zack Godley to a minor league contract. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Derek Hi ll to Toledo (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Richard Lovelady from Omaha (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP James Hoyt from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Dillon Peters to Salt Lake. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Gilmartin on a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned RHP Darren O’Day from rehab and reinstated from the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP J.B. Wendelken from the 10-day IL. Selected INF Frank Schwindel from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned INF Vimael Machin to Las Vegas. Designated RHP Cam Bedrosian for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Mike Brousseau from Durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Select contract of C John Hicks from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Jason Martin to Round Rock. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Adam Cimber, OF Corey Dickerson and cash consideration from Miami in exchange for INF Joe Panik and RHP Andrew McInvale. Designated LHP Travis Bergen for assignment. Recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Sent C Danny Jansen to Buffalo on a rehab assignment. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Selected LHP Adam Morgan from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa. Transferred 3B Matt Duffy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Ryan Tepera on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Iowa. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jordan Holloway from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Steven Okert from Jacksonville. Sent RHP Jorge Guzman to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville. NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jeurys Familia and C Tomas Nido to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Recalled LHP Thomas Szapucki from Syracuse. Designated RHP Jerad Eickhoff for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated 2B Jean Segura from the 10-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Sam Howard from the 10-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent CF Harrison Bader to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Gregory Santos on the restricted list. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Optioned INF/OF Mauricio Dubon to Sacramento. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Kyle Lobstein from Rochester. Placed RHP Tanner Rainey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28. Designated RHP Justin Miller for assignment. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms and activated INF Deibinson Romero and RHP Danny Byrnes. Placed OF Rey Fuentes on the reserve-left team list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Kyle Pitts to a four-year contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer PHILDELPHIA UNION — Promoted Tommy Wilson to director of academy and professional development. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Released Jesse Fioranelli as general manager. COLLEGE NEW MEXICO — Named Michael Lopez baseball pitching coach. TENNESSEE — Named Taren C. Moore assistant director for culture.
College baseball
NCAA College World Series
at Omaha, Neb.
Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.