LEWISBURG - Wednesday's District 4 Class 2A semifinal was a wake-up call of sorts for Lewisburg's boys soccer team.
If the Green Dragons thought they could just step onto the field and simply beat Warrior Run like they've done with most of their opponents this season, they were mistaken.
Lewisburg trailed for the first time this year when Warrior Run punched one in midway through the first half, but the Green Dragons had an answer for the Defenders.
Boy, did they ever.
Top-seeded Lewisburg bounced back with six unanswered goals - from six different scorers - as the Green Dragons took a 6-1 victory over No. 4 Warrior Run on their home pitch at Lewisburg Area High School.
Lewisburg (17-0) will now face the winner of today's semifinal between No. 3 Midd-West and No. 2 Wellsboro on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
"Warrior Run is absolutely a tough team and they came ready to play," said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. "We were on our heels at the beginning and Warrior Run came out ready to be really physical. It was a good learning experience for us now, so we are able to move on and get better the next day."
On the other hand Warrior Run (15-4) sees a promising season come to an end with the loss, and also coming to an end is the coaching career of Andy Bieber, who's been dealing with a brain tumor the past couple of years.
"No (the game didn't end well), Lewisburg played to their potential the second part of the first half and it just continued through the second half," said Bieber. "I wish them well in the district championship game, and I hope they bring home the state championship so that it will soften the blow (of this loss) a little bit more."
The Defenders jumped on the Green Dragons right away and took a 1-0 lead following a goal by Alex Hazzoum.
The shot from near midfield by the Warrior Run senior forward hit off the crossbar and bounced straight down before being driven in by Kaden Majcher. It was later determined that the ball had already crossed the goal line on Hazzoum's shot.
"It felt good (to get that goal from Hazzoum). We know we can play with Lewisburg, but its just a matter of us being able to do it for 80 minutes and we didn't do it," said Bieber.
Giving up that goal did wake Lewisburg up, because with 16:56 left in the first half Stephen Tiffin pounced on a defensive mistake by Warrior Run to tie the game at one.
The game remained tied until the start of the second half when James Koconis scored off a cross from Jack Dieffenderfer just 51 seconds in.
"On my goal I kind of just cut in, beat a defender and then I saw an opening and with my left foot I just slotted it in to the near post," said Koconis. "This was a tougher game than we were expecting. We kind of came into it thinking we were invincible because of our regular season record, but it really was like a reality check for us.
"It was a good refresher to make us realize we are not (invincible). Anything can happen and we have to come into every game with a lot of intensity," added Koconis.
Koconis' goal opened the floodgates for Lewisburg as Anthony Bhangdia connected on a Philip Permyashkin assist with 23:48 left, and then just 1:12 later Dieffenderfer scored off an Alan Daniel assist to make the score 4-1.
"(My goal) was a good turning point. We knew that we had to come out firing on all cylinders in the second half, and it was just a switch in momentum and we knew we had to come out and get a goal to secure the win today," said Bhangdia."At halftime I think we are really good at seeing what formation Warrior Run played and how to break it down, and I thought we did that very well.
"Good teams find a way to score, and we saw what we needed to do (the little things to break them down) and score," added Bhangdia.
Lewisburg finished the game with goals from Carter Hoover and Simon Stumbris, both of which came in the final 11 minutes, and the Green Dragons' relentless pressure in the second half just wore Warrior Run down.
"We just needed to be a little quicker, and I think we needed to be patient (in the second half)," said Kettlewell. "I tell my team a lot that simple wins more than spectacular. They hit something spectacular in the first half and that was the difference. I mean, we had other opportunities in the first half and they just didn't go in.
"We needed to keep doing the simple things to wear them down. Our subs went on and the level of play didn't drop, and I think our depth this year was a big factor (in the win)," added Kettlewell.
A total of 10 seniors played their final game for Warrior Run on Wednesday, but the Defenders return plenty of young talent for next season.
"We've got a great group of younger kids coming back," said Bieber. "They will be led by juniors Luke Mattox and Nathan McCormack, plus sophomores Nathan Axtman and Alex Brown."
Bieber unfortunately won't be around to coach those players as health issues have become more pertinent and more deserving of his time.
"This was my last game coaching. I have a little thing to worry about," said Bieber pointing to his temple and his voice breaking with emotion. "It's sad because, I'm never coaching again."
District 4 Class 2A semifinal
at Lewisburg Area High School
Lewisburg 6, Warrior Run 1
First half
WR-Alex Hazzoum, assist Luke Mattox, 25:51.
Lew-Stephen Tiffin, unassisted, 16:56.
Second half
Lew-James Koconis, assist Jack Dieffenderfer, 39:09.
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Philip Permyashkin, 23:48.
Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Alan Daniel, 22:36.
Lew-Carter Hoover, assist Permyashkin, 10:42.
Lew-Simon Stumbris, unassisted, 8:10.
Shots: Lewisburg, 15-7; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 7-6; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 6; Warrior Run, Duncan Bender, 9.
