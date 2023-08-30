CATAWISSA — Lewisburg's boys and girls cross-country teams opened the 2023 season by sweeping their quad meet against Selinsgrove, Loyalsock and Southern Columbia.

Jonathan Hess led Lewisburg's boys (3-0) with a first-place finish in 16:34, while Kieran Murray was right behind in 16:52. Liam Shabahang added a fourth-place finish in 17:43.

