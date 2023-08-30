CATAWISSA — Lewisburg's boys and girls cross-country teams opened the 2023 season by sweeping their quad meet against Selinsgrove, Loyalsock and Southern Columbia.
Jonathan Hess led Lewisburg's boys (3-0) with a first-place finish in 16:34, while Kieran Murray was right behind in 16:52. Liam Shabahang added a fourth-place finish in 17:43.
In the girls meet for the Green Dragons (3-0), Baylee Espinosa won her race in 18:31 - just ahead of Southern standout Kate Moncavage (18:42). Also for the Green Dragons, Alanna Jacob was fourth in 20:21 and Maya Sak was fifth in 20:45.
Lewisburg next hosts Warrior Run, Hughesville and Shikellamy at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
Lewisburg 20, Selinsgrove 41
Lewisburg 15, Loyalsock 50
Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 50
At Southern Columbia
1. Jonathan Hess, Lew, 16:34; 2. Kieran Murray, Lew, 16:52; 3. Derick Blair, Sel, 16:58; 4. Liam Shabahang, Lew, 17:43; 5. Michael Andretta, Sel, 17:51; 6. Paul Tranquillo, Lew, 18:13; 7. Brady Ryder, Lew, 18:16; 8. Ben Bailey, Lew, 18:19; 9. Owen VanKirk, Lew, 18:21; 10. Luca Kuhn, Lew, 18:41; 11. Eli Kalberer, Lew, 18:55; 13. Ian Cavanaugh, Lew, 19:14.
Girls
Lewisburg 21, Selinsgrove 36
Lewisburg 16, Loyalsock 50
Lewisburg 15, Southern Columbia 50
at Southern Columbia
1. Baylee Espinosa, Lew, 18:31; 2. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 18:42; 3. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 4. Alanna Jacob, Lew, 20:21; 5. Maya Sak, Lew, 20:45; 6. Haley Conner, SC, 21:06; 7. Jenna Binney, Lew, 21:55; 8. Ashtyn Lukens, Sel, 21:57; 9. Lake Dent, Sel, 22:33; 10. Hazel Zajack, Loy, 22:51; 11. Lauren Schwarz, Lew, 23:34; 14. Nia Young, Lew, 25:18; 15. Theo Wilkinson, Lew, 25:24.
Milton boys sweep/girls swept
MILTON - Four top-10 finishers helped the Black Panthers beat Hughesville (27-28) and Jersey Shore (15-48) in the boys meet, while the girls fell to Hughesville (17-41) and Jersey Shore (27-28).
Ryan Bickhart won the boys race for Milton (2-0) in 16:38, while Rex Farr was third (17:05), Jude Sterling was fifth (17:36), and Matthew Shreck was eighth (18:58) and Chance Benshoff was 10th (21:06).
Jayden Matcher led Milton in the girls race as she finished sixth in 23:49. Mercedez Farr added an eighth-place showing in 24:15.
Milton next runs at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
Milton 27, Hughesville 28
Milton 15, Jersey Shore 48
At Milton Island State Park
1. Ryan Bickhart, M, 16:38; 2. Tyce Shaner, H, 16:59; 3. Rex Farr, M, 17:05; 4. Shea McCusker, H, 17:27; 5. Jude Sterling, M, 17:36; 6. Wyatt Gavitt, H, 18:52; 7. Wyatt Laubacher, H, 18:57; 8. Matthew Schreck, M, 18:58; 9. Quinn Draper, H, 19:56; 10. Chance Benshoff, M, 21:06; 12. Ean Shaffer, M, 21:30; 13. Tanner Bardole, M, 21:35; 15. Wyett Heintzelman, M, 22:40.
Girls
Hughesville 17, Milton 41
Jersey Shore 27, Milton 28
At Milton Island State Park
1. Elizabeth Fortin, H, 22:18; 2. Grace Fortin, H, 22:27; 3. Vivian Draper, H, 22:44; 4. Katie Miller, H, 22:48; 5. Birtukan Hartman, JS, 23:00; 6. Jayden Mather, M, 23:49; 7. Olivia Miller, JS, 24:11; 8. Mercedez Farr, M, 24:15; 9. Anna Sick, JS, 24:54; 10. Laura Ochs, H, 25:00; 12. Claire Dick, M, 26:04; 13. Bella Poynter, M, 26:04; 15. Cage Farr, M, 26:36.
Warrior Run girls sweep/boys win one
TURBOTVILLE - Warrior Run saw five girls finish among the top-10 to take the quad meet over Mifflinburg, Midd-West and Williamsport.
Claire Dufrene won the race in 19:59, and Sienna Dunkleberger came in second in 21:39. Keiara Shaffer added a sixth-place finish in 22:33 for the Defenders.
In the boys race, Aiden Hoffman paced Warrior Run with a sixth-place finish in 18:47. Andrew Blake led Mifflinburg by coming in 15th in 21:01.
Warrior Run next competes at Lewisburg at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, while Mifflinburg hosts Mount Carmel, Jersey Shore and Montoursville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
Midd-West 17, Mifflinburg 39
Midd-West 23, Warrior Run 32
Warrior Run 18, Mifflinburg 37
Williamsport 15, Mifflinburg 50
Williamsport 17, Warrior Run 46
At Warrior Run
1. Peence Kieser, Will, 17:21; 2. Benjamin Hummel, MW, 17:22; 3. Anden Aitkins, MW, 17:36; 4. Cashlin Rodgers, Will, 18:20; 5. Owen Trump, Will, 18:41; 6. Aiden Hoffman, WR, 18:47; 7. Noah Baird, Will, 19:25; 8. Lauger Waldman, Will, 19:30; 9. Patrick Nardi, Will, 19:36; 10. Grant Boop, MW, 19:48; 12. Michael Royles, WR, 20:39; 15. Andrew Blake, Miff, 21:01; 18. Landon Ryder, WR, 21:59; 19. David Royles, WR, 22:00; 21. Mason Cohoon, WR, 22:13; 24. Ben Reimer, Miff, 22:48; 30. Matt Hyder, Miff, 24:23; 31. Grant Hostetler, Miff, 24:28.
Girls
Mifflinburg 15, Midd-West 50
Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 50
Warrior Run 15, Mifflinburg 49
Williamsport 17, Mifflinburg 44
Warrior Run 24, Williamsport 33
At Warrior Run
1. Claire Dufrene, WR, 19:59; 2. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 21:39; 3. Clara Wade, Will, 21:54; 4. Izze Sanders, Will, 22:01; 5. Maddie Sanders, Will, 22:04; 6. Keiara Shaffer, WR, 22:33; 7. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 23:04; 8. Lillian Wertz, WR, 23:09; 9. Johanna Pelly, Will, 23:16; 10. Sarah Miller, WR, 23:33; 11. Emma Hyder, Miff, 23:35; 12. Peyton Ranck, WR, 23:42; 13. Laura Darrup, Miff, 24:23; 18. Kaylee Swartzlander, Miff, 28:00; 21. Taylor Weller, Miff, 29:53; 22. Makenna Walter, Miff, 30:01; 23. Hunter Benfer, Miff, 31:13; 24. Samantha Mowery, WR, 37:52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.