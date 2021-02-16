The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates follow the event.
Boys basketball
Montgomery at Warrior Run, canceled
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, canceled
Line Mountain at Milton, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Shamokin, postponed to 7:30 tonight
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, postponed to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Northumberland Christian at Warrior Run (on Feb. 19), canceled
