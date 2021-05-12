TOWSON – Third-year head coach Ethan Senecal and first-year Joey Masser led a contingent of nine River Hawks on the 2021 All-Landmark Conference Men’s Outdoor Track & Field, which were announced Tuesday morning by the conference office.
Senecal and his coaching staff were voted as the Landmark Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the River Hawks to the program’s second Landmark outdoor title and first since 2014.
Masser, a graduate of Shamokin Area High School, was named both the Landmark Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year as well as the Landmark Men’s Outdoor Rookie of the Year. He becomes the just the third River Hawk to garner the Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year award as Ken Schetroma ’13 won it three consecutive years (2011-2013) and Chris Petraskie ’20 won it twice (2018-2019). Schetroma is a graduate of Southern Columbia High School and Petraskie is a fellow Shamokin grad.
Masser is the fifth SU athlete to earn Rookie of the Year, joining Bobby Eppleman (2008), Graham Huber (2009), Seth Landgraf (2011), and Armond Owens (2014) on that list.
In addition to his two major awards, Masser also claimed three All-Landmark First Team honors by winning the high jump, the long jump, and the 110m hurdles. He added an All-Landmark Second Team award with his second-place finish in the 100m and triple jump.
Junior Keefer Goodspeed, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, successfully defended his Landmark title in the pole vault, winning the event for his second career All-Landmark First Team honor.
The foursome of senior Alejandro Gillespie, sophomore Ian Dyson, first-year Andrew Rooney (Mount Carmel Area), and sophomore Chance Singleton all notched All-Landmark First Team honors after winning the 4x400m relay to clinch the title for Susquehanna.
Lycoming’s Redell earns all-conference tennis honors
WILLIAMSPORT – After leading the Lycoming College men’s tennis team in wins, sophomore Nate Redell has earned his first career All-MAC Freedom honors, the conference office in Annville announced on Tuesday. Redell was a member of the honorable mention portion of the team.
The Warriors’ top singles player, Redell posted a 4-5 record this year, including a 3-3 mark in MAC Freedom play, posting wins in conference play over Misericordia, FDU-Florham and King’s top players.
He also posted a pair of wins in doubles play with senior partner Cody Greenaway at the top flight of doubles play. Greenaway is a graduate of Milton Area High School.
Redell is Lycoming’s first all-conference player since Rob Smith earned Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth accolades in 2018.
The Warriors finished 2-8 under 11th-year head coach LeRoy Baer in 2021.
Klosko earns Lycoming’s Sol “Woody” Wolf Award as most improved junior athlete
WILLIAMSPORT – After increasing her batting average by more than 80 points after shoulder surgery kept her off the softball field in 2020, Lycoming College junior Morgan Klosk has earned the school’s prestigious Sol “Woody” Wolf Award as the College’s most improved junior athlete.
There’s never been much doubt that Klosko can hit. After all, she hit over .400 her last two years at Wyoming Valley West High School.
She didn’t stop hitting during her first year at Lycoming in 2019, hitting .295 and earning Second Team All-MAC Commonwealth honors as a designated hitter. With a smooth swing, Klosko helped the Warriors finish with 20 wins, while her presence in the middle of the Warrior lineup protected two of the program’s best hitters ever in Kayla Kline ’20 and Madison Brown ’20.
However, a shoulder injury led to surgery and she was already prepared to miss the 2020 softball season before COVID-19 hit.
Penciled into the starting lineup in all but one game this year as a designated hitter, Klosko left little doubt after the second weekend of the season that her shoulder was just fine. That weekend, she had four straight multiple-hit games against Delaware Valley, going 10-for-14, scoring five runs and driving in three. From there, the slugger from Kingston, Pa., was off – hitting a grand slam against Messiah, getting four hits and scoring three times in a win over Misericordia.
In all, Klosko had multiple hits in 10 games and multiple RBIs in four. Her batting average jumped more than 80 points to .379 and she added 17 RBI, putting her in position to earn all-conference honors for the second time in her career.
Klosko is the third softball player to earn the Sol “Woody” Wolf award, joining Kline (2019) and Annette Weller (1994).
Casey Morrow named to Academic All-Patriot League Women’s Golf Team
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Casey Morrow has enjoyed a terrific four years both academically and on the golf course, and on Tuesday she was rewarded for her prowess in both areas by landing one of the five spots on the Academic All-Patriot League Women’s Golf Team.
Morrow was Bucknell’s No. 1 player all season, and she led the team with a 77.7 average in five events. That includes a record-setting weekend at the Bucknell Invitational, when she tied the school record with a round of 69 and set a new team mark with a 36-hole total of 143. That was plenty good enough for her first career tournament win.
Morrow recently finished 13th at the Patriot League Championship, and she will graduate with the school record for low season scoring average (75.6 in the fall of 2019).
Away from the course, Morrow is a biology major with a 3.54 cumulative grade-point average. She has made the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll every year thus far and is a regular member of the Bucknell Dean’s List.
Morrow was joined on the Academic All-Patriot League squad by Boston University’s Hanako Kawasaki and Alice Fan, Navy’s Angelina Chan, and Richmond’s Emily Ward. Kawasaki was selected as the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
