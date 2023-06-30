NEW BERLIN — Neither Lewisburg manager Steve Bieber nor the players on his Junior Division All-Star team go into a game looking to end it early.
Instead, Bieber and his coaches stress playing the game well to their players, and if they make quick work of the opposing team, all the better.
Lewisburg began Thursday’s contest against Selinsgrove with a four-run inning, and the team pulled away with another four-run frame as the Union County All-Stars took a 13-3, six-inning win at the New Berlin Recreation Complex.
“It was a very nice win for the boys tonight. I have to say that up and down the batting order, everyone played a part in the win, and I was very thankful for that,” said Lewisburg’s manager, whose players accumulated 11 hits on the night.
“Anytime you can put double-digit hits on the board is a good thing,” he added. “That really helped the team.”
Lewisburg got the butterflies out right away and immediately got into a groove against Selinsgrove with a four-run first inning.
Colin Shannon ignited Lewisburg’s offense with an RBI single to right. In the next at-bat Parker Hamilton reached on an error to bring home Landynn Bieber, who got on base with a single to left.
Later, a groundout by Jackson Gaul brought in Shannon and Hamilton came in moments later on a wild pitch.
“There’s a lot of nerves going into the first game; you don’t really know what you’re getting yourselves into, but when you put four runs on the board and move through the batting order (the way we did in the first), that really helps with the decision making and game planning,” said Lewisburg’s manager.
“Selinsgrove pitcher Mayson Spade threw a really good game, but our kids stepped up and were hitting him, and I was very proud of them for accomplishing that.”
A bases-loaded walk by Landynn Bieber and a two-run single from Shannon built Lewisburg’s lead to 7-1 in the third.
Shannon followed with a sacrifice fly and Hamilton had an RBI single to make the score 9-1 in the fifth.
Although Selinsgrove cut its deficit to six with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, Lewisburg would get those runs back and then some in the bottom of the inning.
And the team did so with two outs.
The bases became loaded after Cole Grozier, Jackson Wertz and Carter Letteer each singled. And after the second out was recorded, Gage Mareska, Joel Gessner and Lincoln Ayers all drew walks to bring home runs.
Hudson King then hit a line drive to center to give Lewisburg a 10-run lead, which stopped the game early.
It was a good thing, too, because Lewisburg’s manager was ready to put another pitcher in the seventh.
“Anytime you can (end the game early) is nice. I don’t think we go into a game thinking let’s end this early, we just preach playing good baseball,” said manager Bieber, who ended up using three pitchers in the game: Landynn Bieber, Shannon and then Hudson King.
“When I looked up in the sixth and saw the score was 12-3, I said to myself if we can get this last run in and I don’t have to put in another pitcher, and everyone can come back Sunday. But anytime we can throw Landynn, Colin and Hudson, that’s a good thing for our team.
Bieber struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run off three hits. Shannon struck out six, walked two and gave up one run, and King struck out one, walked one and also gave up a run off two hits.
“There’s a lot of prep that goes into (who to put on the mound), and you have to plan for multiple scenarios. We game planned and Landynn was our choice to start off, and he did the job we asked him to, and then Colin did his job and Hudson did his,” said manager Bieber.
“It’s nice when things go the way you want them to.”
Bieber and Shannon both batted 2-for-2 in the game for Lewisburg, and Wertz added a 2-for-3 day. In total, eight players had at least one hit in the game for Lewisburg.
And defensively, Grozier made a nice stop at second base, Hamilton made a tough out at third, and the outfielders were also catching the ball for Lewisburg.
“That (our defensive play) is a positive thing for us,” said manager Bieber.
Now the team will get the winner of the game between Mifflinburg and Snyder County on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“After the game, we talked about needing to focus on being happy and congratulating with this win, but when we wake up, we have to be in the mindset we play Sunday at 1, and we have some things we need to clean up,” said Lewisburg’s manager.
“These guys have been playing together for a while, and they are looking for big things and they are looking to keep rolling. Hopefully the win gives everyone confidence and we continue to mesh as a team and hopefully do some good things (down the road).”
District 13 Little League
Junior Division
At New Berlin Recreation Complex
Lewisburg 13, Selinsgrove 3 (6 innings)
Selinsgrove 010 002 – 3-5-4
Lewisburg 403 024 – 13-11-1
Mayson Spade, Ben Snyder (4), Landon Hupp (6) and Aaron Witmer. Landynn Bieber, Colin Shannon (3), Hudson King (6) and Shannon, Bieber (3).
WP: Bieber. LP: Spade.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Jackson Dupuis, 1-for-3, RBI, run scored; Witmer, 2-for-3, RBI; Hupp, walk; Spade, 1-for-2; Tanner Fry, walk, run; Evan Gatewood, 1-for-2, RBI; JT Welshans, walk, run; Owen Hoffman, walk.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Lincoln Ayers, 3 walks, 2 runs scored, RBI; King, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Bieber, 2-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Shannon, 2-for-2, 4 RBI, run; Parker Hamilton, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Cole Grozier, 1-for-2, walk; Jackson Gaul, RBI, run; Jackson Wertz, 2-for-3, run; Carter Letteer, 1-for-2, walk, run; Gage Mareska, walk, RBI, run; Joel Gessner, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run.
Major Division
Mifflinburg 14,
Bloomsburg 0 (5 inn.)
BLOOMSBURG — Three pitchers combined for a 13-strikeout one-hitter to lead Mifflinburg past Bloomsburg for its second blowout win of the postseason.
Hayden Showalter (4ks, 1 walk, 1 hit), Collin Brandt (6ks, 2 walks) and Vaughn Yoder (3ks, 0 walks) did the job on the mound for Mifflinburg, which already led 7-0 before plating seven more runs in the fifth.
Highlighting the fifth for Mifflinburg was Andrew Yerger’s two-run double. Hudson Troup followed with a two-run single before Callen Hommel and Hayden Showalter each hit RBI singles.
Yerger finished with two hits on the night, while seven other players had at least one for Mifflinburg, which now takes on Selinsgrove in the winner’s bracket final at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Major Division
At Bloomsburg Town Park
Mifflinburg 14, Bloomsburg 0 (5 innings)
Mifflinburg 042 17 — 14-9-0
Bloomsburg 000 00 — 0-1-4
Hayden Showalter, Collin Brandt (3), Vaughn Yoder (5) and Lukas Shaffer. Chase Patton, Avery Schlauch (2), Derek McCabe (4), Seth Readler (5) and Gresham Kupsky.
WP: Showalter. LP: Patton.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Showalter, 1-for-4, RBI; Brennen Snyder, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Yoder, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 2 runs scored; Brandt, 1-for-3, run; Shaffer, 1-for-1, double, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Andrew Yerger, 2-for-2, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Hudson Troup, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Resseguie, walk, run; Jaxson Kaskie, 2 runs; Matthew Weikel, walk, run; Dylan Catherman, 2 walks, RBI; Callen Hommel, 1-for-3, RBI.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Schlauch, 1-for-1, walk; Readler, walk; Ayla Holloway, walk.
9-10-11 Division
Mifflinburg 10, Milton 6
DANVILLE — Mifflinburg scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to come back and take the elimination bracket win over Milton at the Washies Complex.
Milton took a 4-2 lead in the third on an error and a steal of home by Aaron Woolsey.
In the fifth Mifflinburg went ahead 6-4 with help from an RBI double by Cael Wolfe and an RBI single by Connor Resseguie.
An error and then a steal of home by Woolsey tied the game at 6-all for Milton in the bottom of the fifth.
Mifflinburg, however, went back in front in the top of the sixth when Harrison Marr scored on an error. Later, a Connor Hicks RBI single and a two-run double by Wolfe helped the Union County All-Stars pull away.
Mifflinburg stays alive in the tournament and faces Snyder County at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Milton’s season ends with the loss.
9-10-11 Division
at Washies Complex, Danville
Mifflinburg 10, Milton 6
Mifflinburg 002 044 — 10-9-4
Milton 022 020 — 6-5-2
Spencer Peachey, Ben Wertman (2), Jackson Boyer (6) and Asher Bardo. Dirks Bricker, Caleb Knepper (5) and Brian Schaffer.
WP: Wertman. LP: Bricker.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Harrison Marr, walk, run scored; Boyer, 1-for-3, run; Wertman, 1-for-3, RBI; Peachey, walk, run; Connor Hicks, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Kalen Diehl, walk, run; Cael Wolfe, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, run; Louis Owens, 1-for-1, walk, run; Easton Stoltzfus, 1-for-1, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Connor Resseguie, 1-for-2, RBI; Bardo, 1-for-1, walk; Chase Fetterman, walk, RBI.
Top Milton hitters: Aaron Woolsey, walk, 2 runs scored; Tyler Walker, 1-for-3; Bricker, 1-for-2, triple, walk; Knepper, 1-for-3; Samuel Laubach, 2 walks, run; Schaffer, walk, run; Wyatt Stroble, walk; Gavin Crawford, 1-for-2, RBI; Mac Jones, 1-for-2, RBI; Conrad Shea, 2 runs.
American Legion
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg
LAURELTON — The Susquehanna Valley American Legion game between Bloomsburg Post 273 at Mifflinburg Post 410 was cancelled. Mifflinburg next plays at Berwick today at 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.