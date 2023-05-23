Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 14 .714 _ Baltimore 31 16 .660 3 New York 29 20 .592 6 Boston 26 22 .542 8½ Toronto 25 23 .521 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 23 .521 _ Detroit 21 24 .467 2½ Cleveland 21 26 .447 3½ Chicago 19 30 .388 6½ Kansas City 14 35 .286 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 29 18 .617 _ Houston 28 19 .596 1 Los Angeles 26 23 .531 4 Seattle 23 24 .489 6 Oakland 10 39 .204 20
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 18 .617 _ New York 25 23 .521 4½ Miami 24 24 .500 5½ Philadelphia 22 25 .468 7 Washington 20 27 .426 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 22 .532 _ Pittsburgh 25 22 .532 _ Chicago 20 26 .435 4½ St. Louis 21 28 .429 5 Cincinnati 20 27 .426 5
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 19 .612 _ Arizona 28 20 .583 1½ San Francisco 23 24 .489 6 San Diego 21 26 .447 8 Colorado 20 28 .417 9½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 3, Seattle 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4 Washington 6, Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2 Houston 2, Oakland 0 Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings Texas 13, Colorado 3 L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2 San Diego 7, Boston 0 N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0 Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4 Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 12, Milwaukee 2 Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1 Seattle 11, Oakland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m. Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m. Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m. Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m. Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 3, Seattle 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1 Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4 Washington 6, Detroit 4 Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5 Texas 13, Colorado 3 San Francisco 7, Miami 5 San Diego 7, Boston 0 N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4 Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6 San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 12, Milwaukee 2 Colorado 5, Miami 3
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m. Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 2-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-1), 7:20 p.m. Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m. Miami (Pérez 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 3, Boston 0
Wednesday, May 17: Miami 123, Boston 116 Friday, May 19: Miami 111, Boston 105 Sunday, May 21: Miami 128, Boston 102 Tuesday, May 23: Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, May 25: Miami at Boston, TBA x-Saturday, May 27: Boston at Miami, TBA x-Monday, May 29: Miami at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceDenver 4, L.A. Lakers 0
Tuesday, May 16: Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126 Thursday, May 18: Denver 108, L.A. Lakers 103 Saturday, May 20: Denver 119, L.A. Lakers 108 Monday, May 22: Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 111 x-Wednesday, May 24: L.A. Lakers at Denver, TBA x-Friday, May 26: Denver at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Sunday, May 28: L.A. Lakers at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 3, Carolina 0
Thursday, May 18: Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT Saturday, May 20: Florida 2, Carolina 1, OT Monday, May 22: Florida 1, Carolina 0 Wednesday, May 24: Carolina at Florida, 8 p.m. x-Friday, May 26: Florida at Carolina, TBA x-Sunday, May 28: Carolina at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 30: Florida at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 2, Dallas 0
Friday, May 19: Vegas 4, Dallas 3, OT Sunday, May 21: Vegas 3, Dallas 2, OT Tuesday, May 23: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, May 27: Dallas at Vegas, TBA x-Monday, May 29: Vegas at Dallas, TBA x-Wednesday, May 31: Dallas at Vegas, TBA
ECHL GlanceDIVISION FINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryNORTH DIVISIONNewfoundland 4, Reading 1
Saturday, May 6: Newfoundland 3, Reading, 0 Sunday, May 7: Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT Tuesday, May 9: Newfoundland 6, Reading 3 Thursday, May 11: Reading 6, Newfoundland 3 Saturday, May, 13: Newfoundland 5, Reading 2
SOUTH DIVISIONFlorida 4, Jacksonville 2
Saturday, May 6: Florida 5, Jacksonville 2 Sunday, May 7: Florida 4, Jacksonville 3 Wednesday, May 10: Florida 2, Jacksonville 0 Friday, May 12: Jacksonville 4, Florida 3, OT Saturday, May 13: Jacksonville 6, Florida 3 Monday, May 15: Florida 5, Jacksonville 2
CENTRAL DIVISIONToledo 4, Cincinnati 0
Friday, May 5: Toledo 6, Cincinnati 2 Saturday, May 6: Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2 Wednesday, May 10: Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1 Friday, May 12: Toledo 9, Cincinnati 2
MOUNTAIN DIVISIONIdaho 4, Allen 1
Friday, May 5: Idaho 5, Allen 4 Saturday, May 6: Idaho at Allen, ppd. Wednesday, May 10: Idaho 6, Allen 2 Friday, May 12: Allen 7, Idaho 2 Saturday, May 13: Idaho 9, Allen 3 Sunday, May 14: Idaho 6, Allen 0
KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceFinals
Florida 2, Newfoundland 1 Friday, May 19: Florida 6, Newfoundland 2 Saturday, May 20: Florida 5, Newfoundland 4, 2OT Monday, May 22: Newfoundland 4, Florida 1 Thursday, May 25: Florida at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Florida at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 30: Florida at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 31: Florida at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Western ConferenceFinalsIdaho 2, Toledo 0
