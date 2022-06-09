WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters were defeated 14–7 by the Trenton Thunder in their second loss of the season. Trenton’s bats were hot in game two as they win the series with game three left to play.
Four big innings guided the Thunder to an easy win scoring 14 runs on 11 hits and eight walks Every batter for the Thunder reached base at least once in the game and four players had at least two RBI.
The Crosscutters scored seven runs on 10 hits and seven walks. The Cutters went 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left 24 runners stranded on base.
Matthew Etzel was 3-for-6 with two RBI, Jordan Schaffer went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Travis Holt picked up two hits. Luke Piper and Cole Evans each picked up an RBI for Williamsport.
The Crosscutters scored a run in each of the final six innings of the ballgame. Etzel’s solo blast was the first home run of the season for the Crosscutters.
Elijah Gill took the loss for Williamsport (4-2) to fall to 0-1.
The Crosscutters’ next game is 7 p.m. tonight at Trenton, while Williamsport’s next home game is 6:35 p.m. Friday versus State College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.