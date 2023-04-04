SUNBURY — The Milton Black Panthers exploded for five runs in the seventh inning to bust open a tied game and take a 7-2 Heartland-I victory over Shikellamy on Monday.
Aidan Keiser began the late-game rally for Milton (2-1 overall) with a bases-loaded two-run single.
Luke Goodwin followed with an RBI double before Keiser scored on a wild pitch and Goodwin came home on an Avery Reiff sacrifice fly.
Keiser, along with Montgomery Fisher, batted 3-for-4 to lead the Black Panthers. Keiser also finished with three RBI and a run scored, plus Reiff added a double and a pair of RBI in the win.
Milton next hosts Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 7, Shikellamy 2
at Shikellamy
Milton 000 110 5 — 7-10-0
Shikellamy 000 200 0 — 2-2-2
Gehrig Baker, Brayden Gower (5) and Aidan Keiser. L. Fisher, M. Rebuck (6), B. Wilson (7) and M. Culp.
WP: Gehrig Baker. LP: L. Fisher.
Top Milton hitters: Montgomery Fisher, 3-for-4, run scored; Ethan Rhodes, 1-for-4, run; Aidan Keiser, 3-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 runs; Logan Shrawder, walk; Dominic Lytle, 1-for-3, walk; Avery Reiff, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Baker, walk, run.
Top Shikellamy hitters: C. Boyer, walk; B. Lytle, 1-for-3; B. Wilson, run scored; C. Nickey, 3 walks; M. Deitrich, run; M. Culp, 1-for-3, 2 RBI.
Hughesville 17,
Warrior Run 3 (6 innings)
TURBOTVILLE — The Spartans tallied 14 runs through innings 4-6 to pull away for a lopsided Heartland-III victory over the Defenders.
Warrior Run (1-1 overall) was held to just five hits in the game, with Gabe Engel driving in a run with his hit and Isaiah Betz doubled and drove in a run.
The Defenders next play at Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 17, Warrior Run 3 (6 innings)
at Warrior Run
Hughesville 021 446 — 17-9-1
Warrior Run 000 111 — 3-5-5
D. Bieber, J. Webb (4), J. Fowler (5), E. Snyder (6) and D. Lambert. Owen Reese, Gabe Engel (3), Isaiah Betz (4), Stone Allison (5), Mason Sheesley (6) and Aden Lewis.
WP: Bieber. LP: Reese.
Top Hughesville hitters: E. Olshefskie, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored; L. Kies, 2 walks, RBI, run; A. Barlett, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run; C. Swank, run; C. Cowburn, 2-for-3, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI; A. Ferrigno, 1-for-4, walk, 2 runs, RBI; J. Bower, 2-for-4, RBI, run; T. Wetzel, walk, run; Lambert, walk, run; M. Hoppes, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 3 runs, RBI; C. Riegner, 1-for-2, double, 2 runs.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Sheesley, 1-for-3; Engel, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Allison, 1-for-3, run; Betz, 1-for-2, double, walk, RBI; Landon Polcyn, 1-for-2, walk; Tyler Ulrich, run; Ryan Foura, walk; Cohen Zechman, walk.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 4,
Hughesville 1
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got a three-set win at No. 1 singles from Eddie Monaco to highlight their nonleague win over the Spartans to remain undefeated.
Monaco defeated John Finnegan, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to lead Lewisburg (5-0) on the day.
The Green Dragons’ shutout bid was ruined when they lost a three-setter at No. 3 singles. Daniel Ren fell to Austin McKean, 3-6, 6-4, 2-6.
However, a dominating straight-set win from Will Cecchini at No. 2 singles, plus strong wins from both doubles teams propelled the team.
Lewisburg next plays at Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 4, Hughesville 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) IV def. John Finnegan, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Mason Thomas, 6-0, 6-2.
3. Austin McKean (H) def. Daniel Ren, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Jake Buck-Josh Myers, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Canyon Swartzentruber-Grant Rowe (L) def. Brayden Walters-Michael Finnegan, 6-3, 6-4.
Selinsgrove 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats didn’t have much luck with the Seals, who took a commanding nonleague win over the hosts. Mifflinburg (0-4) next hosts Bloomsburg today at 4 p.m.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Austin Imhoff (S) def. Matthew Blake, 6-0, 6-0.
2. McAlister DeFazio (S) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Benjamin Rowan (S) def. Jacob Post, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Christopher Feiler-Joaquin Basu (S) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Lomond Rogers-Andon Kloostra (S) def. Ryan Sauers-Reese Conklin, 6-2, 6-0.
