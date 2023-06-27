Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 54 27 .667 _
Baltimore 48 29 .623 4
New York 43 35 .551 9½
Toronto 43 36 .544 10
Boston 40 39 .506 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 40 40 .500 _
Cleveland 37 40 .481 1½
Detroit 34 43 .442 4½
Chicago 34 46 .425 6
Kansas City 22 56 .282 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 47 31 .603 _
Los Angeles 43 37 .538 5
Houston 42 36 .538 5
Seattle 37 39 .487 9
Oakland 20 60 .250 28
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 51 27 .654 _
Miami 45 34 .570 6½
Philadelphia 40 37 .519 10½
New York 35 43 .449 16
Washington 30 47 .390 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 41 37 .526 _
Cincinnati 41 38 .519 ½
Chicago 37 39 .487 3
Pittsburgh 35 42 .455 5½
St. Louis 32 45 .416 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 47 32 .595 _
San Francisco 44 34 .564 2½
Los Angeles 43 34 .558 3
San Diego 37 41 .474 9½
Colorado 31 49 .388 16½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Seattle 2
Toronto 12, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 1
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Monday's Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 7, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-3), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 4-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
Washington 8, San Diego 3
Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Monday's Games
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-4) at Colorado (Seabold 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 3 .800 —
New York 9 3 .750 1½
Washington 8 5 .615 3
Atlanta 5 7 .417 5½
Chicago 5 9 .357 6½
Indiana 5 9 .357 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 1 .929 —
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 6
Dallas 6 8 .429 7
Seattle 4 9 .308 8½
Minnesota 4 9 .308 8½
Phoenix 2 10 .167 10
Sunday's Games
Connecticut 96, Chicago 72
New York 89, Washington 88, OT
Los Angeles 93, Dallas 83
Monday's Games
Las Vegas 88, Indiana 80
Tuesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance
FIRST ROUND
Top two nations in each group advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Trinidad 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Jamaica 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
United States 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
St. Kitts and Nevis 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Saturday, June 24
At Chicago
United States 1, Jamaica 1
Sunday, June 25
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
Wednesday, June 28
At St. Louis
Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Kitts and Nevis vs. United States, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
At Charlotte, N.C.
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 7 p.m.
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mexico 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Qatar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Sunday, June 25
At Houston (NRG)
Haiti 2, Qatar 1
Mexico 4, Honduras 0
Thursday, June 29
At Glendale, Ariz.
Qatar vs. Honduras, 7:45 p.m.
Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
At Charlotte, N.C.
Honduras vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Mexico vs. Qatar, 9 p.m.
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Martinique 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Panama 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
El Salvador 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Monday, June 26
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Martinique 2, El Salvador 1
Panama 2, Costa Rica 0
Friday, June 30
At Harrison, N.J.
Martinique vs. Panama, 6:30 p.m.
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
At Harrison, N.J.
Costa Rica vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m.
At Houston (Shell Energy)
Panama vs. El Salvador, 8:30 p.m.
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cuba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guadeloupe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guatemala 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tuesday, June 27
At Toronto
Canada vs. Guadeloupe, 7 p.m.
At Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Guatemala vs. Cuba, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
At Houston (Shell Energy)
Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, 7:30 p.m.
Guatemala vs. Canada, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
At Harrison, N.J.
Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 6:30 p.m.
At Houston
Canada vs. Cuba, 6:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, July 8
At Arlington, Texas
Group C winner vs. Group B second place, 7 p.m.
Group B winner vs. Group C second place, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
At Cincinnati
Group D winner vs. Group A second place, 5 p.m.
Group A winner vs. Group D second place, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, July 12
At Las Vegas or San Diego
Group C winner-Group B second place winner vs. Group A winner-Group D second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.
At Las Vegas or San Diego
Group D winner-Group A second place winner vs. Group B winner-Group C second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, July 16
At Inglewood, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.