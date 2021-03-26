MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers have gotten the 2021 boys tennis season off to a 2-0 start, but as far as coach Greg Wilt is concerned those two wins are just the entrée to the main course.
Behind four straight-set wins, Milton completed the first week of the season with a 5-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Bloomsburg at the Milton Community Park tennis courts.
“I think it was a good win for us early in the season. These kids didn’t get a chance to play last year, so both of these matches this week have been a good preparation for us — to get our lineup sorted out and that kind of thing,” said Wilt. “Overall, it was a pretty solid win. We won all four matches (the last one by forfeit), so overall I’m pretty pleased.”
One of the things that pleased Wilt the most was the fact each of his team’s wins came in just two sets.
“They were all straight-set wins, so that was a good thing. One of the things we definitely talk about and strive for is to be competitive on every single point and to not to let our guard down after we win that first set,” said Wilt. “It’s kind of a natural reaction to let your guard down a little bit, and I thought we did a good job of not doing that today.”
Highlighting the three singles wins for Milton was Jamir Wilt’s 6-1, 6-2 victory over Andy Madara in the No. 1 spot.
The outcome was a far cry from the result of Wilt’s match on Monday when he fell to Hughesville’s Logan Burns 6-4, 7-5.
“Jamir had a tough match against a very good Hughesville player on Monday and competed really well and lost, but those kinds of matches are the ones that make you better,” said Greg Wilt of his son.
In the other singles matches for Milton, Seth Yoder took a 7-5, 6-0 win over John Mylin at No. 2; and Brodey Scoggins beat Levi Fritz 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
“Seth moves well on the court, but he really struggled in the first set because (Mylin) wasn’t hitting the ball very hard to him and he was really frustrated,” said coach Wilt. “I told him, ‘just go out and play your game and get into the court a little bit more and keep pace on the ball. When somebody is just dinking the ball back to you a little bit, it’s tough to adjust sometimes, but Seth did a great job in the second set.”
Milton’s win began with a 6-2, 6-2 victory by the No. 1 doubles team of Camden Scoggins and Jose Oyola.
The Black Panthers also won at No. 2, although it was by forfeit when the Panthers didn’t have enough players.
Next week the matches will get a lot tougher for Milton. The Black Panthers first host Central Columbia on Monday before hosting Lewisburg on Thursday. Both matches are at 4 p.m.
“Looking ahead to next week we have two much tougher and more more competitive matches with Central Columbia and Lewisburg. We want to keep improving every day, and we still have a couple things to sort out in our doubles lineup, but we’ll get that settled,” said coach Wilt. “We’re solid 1-8 really. We have eight kids who know how to play the game and who know how to hit the ball well, it’s just a matter of working on some of the nuances — like in doubles we’re not positioned correctly all of the time.
“That’s all a learning process. They didn’t have a chance to play last year, so there is a learning curve but we’ll get there,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton 5, Bloomsburg 0at MiltonSingles
1. Jamir Wilt (M) def. Andy Madara, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Seth Yoder (M) def. John Mylin, 7-5, 6-0. 3. Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Levi Fritz, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
