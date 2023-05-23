WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sean Keys capped off a big 2023 season with three hits and three runs batted in, but Army’s bats were on fire again and the Black Knights claimed their fifth straight Patriot League title with a 21-6 win over Bucknell in game two of the Patriot League championship series on Monday at Johnston Stadium at Doubleday Field.

Bucknell finishes the season with a 23-23-1 record. The Bison were the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and swept two games from Navy at home last weekend. But for the second year in a row, the season ended at the hands of top-seeded Army in the championship series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.