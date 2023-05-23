WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sean Keys capped off a big 2023 season with three hits and three runs batted in, but Army’s bats were on fire again and the Black Knights claimed their fifth straight Patriot League title with a 21-6 win over Bucknell in game two of the Patriot League championship series on Monday at Johnston Stadium at Doubleday Field.
Bucknell finishes the season with a 23-23-1 record. The Bison were the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League Tournament and swept two games from Navy at home last weekend. But for the second year in a row, the season ended at the hands of top-seeded Army in the championship series.
Patriot League Player of the Year and Tournament Most Valuable Player Kevin Dubrule went 5-for-6 with two home runs and six RBIs, and Derek Berg drove in five runs to lead Army’s relentless offense that scored 41 runs in the series.
Bucknell got out to a great start, leading 4-0 after two turns at bat. In the top of the first, Jacob Corson and Grant Voytovich drew one-out walks, and Keys followed with a double into the right-field corner to plate both runs.
The Bison added two more in the top of the second. With the bases loaded and two outs, catcher Berg tried to back pick the runner at first but sailed the throw into right field. Nic Adamo scored easily from third, and Kyle Lyons got a great read at second and came around to make it a 4-0 game.
Army’s high-powered offense got going in the bottom half of the second. After Addison Ainsworth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, a foul pop turned into one of the game’s most pivotal plays.
With the bases loaded and one out, shortstop Anthony Sherwin made a nice running catch on Chris Barr’s popup and quickly threw home to hold Braden Golinski at third. The trail runner went halfway to third, but the Bison were unable to record the out at second as Golinski scampered home. Berg followed with a two-run triple on a fly ball that carried off the top of the wall in left, knotting the game at 4-4.
The Black Knights broke it open in the third, as Kevin Dubrule, Golinski, and Berg all homered in a seven-run inning. Army added five more in the fourth, one in the sixth, and four in the eighth on Dubrule’s grand slam.
Adamo added two hits and Voytovich scored two runs for the Bison, who tallied nine hits in the game.
Freshman reliever Ryan Osinski was a bright spot out of the Bucknell bullpen, allowing just a run on a bloop single with four strikeouts in a season-high 3.2 innings of work. Normally the team’s closer, Osinksi finished the campaign with eight saves, third-most in team history.
Keys’ two-run double gave him 60 runs batted in on the season, and he added another RBI with a double up the left-center gap in the seventh. He is the third Bison ever to record 60 RBIs in a season, joining Frank Fresconi (70 in 2000) and Doug Shribman (62 in 2010). Keys finished the season with a .339 batting average, 13 homers, 61 RBIs, and a 1.123 OPS. His .679 slugging percentage is seventh-best in team history.
Keys, Sherwin, and Corson were all named to the All-Tournament Team. Sherwin won the team batting title at .362, just ahead of Chris Klein at .346.
