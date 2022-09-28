WILLIAMSPORT — Sophomore linebacker Joey Rivituso and junior linebacker Gary DeGroat, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, each earned Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Week accolades, with Rivituso being honored for his work on defense and DeGroat honored for special team play, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday, Sept. 26.
DeGroat capped off the 45-0 win by blocking a punt with 3:02 left and returning it 29 yards for the last seven points of the game for the Warriors, helping him earn his first mention as Special Teams Player of the Week.
DeGroat is the first MAC Special Teams Player of the Week since junior Ian Plankenhorn earned his second award on Oct. 31, 2021.
Rivituso had a hand in three turnovers in Lycoming’s 45-0 win over Albright. The 5-11, 210-pound linebacker finished with three tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception in the rout. His first quarter interception set up Lycoming’s first touchdown of the game, he forced and recovered a fumble on a punt return in the third quarter, giving the Warriors the ball at Albright 25 to set up another score and capped the day off with a fumble recovery after a sack that he returned for a 28-yard touchdown on the last play of third quarter.
Rivituso is seventh on the Warriors with 10 tackles and he leads the team with two fumble recoveries and three turnovers created.
PSU’s Allen tabbed Big Ten Freshman of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Allen earned his first career 100-yard rushing game to help No. 11/12 Penn State to a 33-14 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.
Allen picked up his first career Big Ten weekly honor. Allen joins fellow freshman running back Nicholas Singleton (9/12 and 9/19) as Nittany Lions who have been selected Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season.
Penn State last had two Big Ten Freshmen of the Week in 2020 when Keyvone Lee (11/30/20) and Joey Porter Jr. (12/7/20) both earned the honor.
Allen rushed for 111 yards on 13 carries marking the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. Allen scored on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. It was his third career touchdown, which have all come in the last two games.
Gearhart, Andican earn Patriot League honors
LEWISBURG – The Bucknell women’s soccer team posted two shutout victories in conference play last week, and on Monday senior Abby Gearhart and freshman Henna Andican were both recognized by the Patriot League. Gearhart was selected as the Patriot League Midfielder of the Week, while Andican was picked as the Rookie of the Week.
Gearhart scored the game-winning goal in both matches last week. On Wednesday, Bucknell and American were mired in a scoreless deadlock into the 81st minute when Gearhart came up with a clutch play. After scoring late in the 1-0 win over American, Gearhart made her scoring contribution early in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Colgate. The Bison came out flying right from the opening whistle, and just over 13 minutes into the match Gearhart headed home a Teresa Deda corner kick for a 1-0 lead.
It was Andican’s turn about 17 minutes later. The rookie striker came on as a substitute and headed in Rylee Donaldson’s service to make it a 2-0 game. Bucknell added one more before the halftime break and went on to post its largest-ever win over Colgate.
While Andican recorded her first collegiate goal, Gearhart moved into double figures with her two tallies last week. Gearhart now has 11 career goals, and she is tied with Donaldson for the team lead this season with three.
