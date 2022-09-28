Gary DeGroat

WILLIAMSPORT — Sophomore linebacker Joey Rivituso and junior linebacker Gary DeGroat, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, each earned Middle Atlantic Conference Player of the Week accolades, with Rivituso being honored for his work on defense and DeGroat honored for special team play, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday, Sept. 26.

DeGroat capped off the 45-0 win by blocking a punt with 3:02 left and returning it 29 yards for the last seven points of the game for the Warriors, helping him earn his first mention as Special Teams Player of the Week.

