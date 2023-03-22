College
Baseball
Game 1: Lycoming 12, Penn College 4
Game 2: Penn College 7, Lycoming 3
Notes: First-year Nick Reeder scored two runs, drove in two more and pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five, to lead the Warriors over Penn College in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader at Penn College at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Reeder allowed one hit, no earned runs, walked one and struck out five in his first collegiate start for the Warriors before first-year Mason Drozal (1-0) pitched two innings, allowing three hits, a run and walking three.
Braden Campbell finished 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI, Jake Schilling scored two runs, had a double and a RBI and Zach Pleska went 1-for-2 with two runs and a RBI. Lycoming benefitted from eight walks and wrapped out six hits in the win. In game two, Reeder went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Campbell went 2-for-4 with a run and Schilling went 2-for-3 with a RBI to pace the Warriors in the nightcap.
Softball
Game 1: Penn College 1, Lycoming 0
Game 2: Penn College 3, Lycoming 2
Notes: Sophomore Avery Eiswerth led the Warriors with three hits and a run in a doubleheader at Penn College, as the team fell in two one-run affairs at Elm Park. Senior Morgan Wetzel homered to left field in the third inning of the second game, getting the Warriors on the board after Penn College took a 3-0 lead. Junior Kylie Russell pitched six innings for the Warriors (6-4), allowing three runs and eight hits, striking out six Wildcats (6-4).
The Wildcats won the first game of the doubleheader, 1-0, as pitcher Mackenzie Weaver singled in Maddie Hurst in the first inning with the only run of the game. Eiswerth led the Warriors with three hits in the first game.
MLB Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 16 10 .615
LA Angels 14 9 .609
Boston 12 9 .571
Toronto 14 11 .560
Baltimore 13 11 .542
Tampa Bay 13 11 .542
Chicago WSox 10 9 .526
Houston 10 9 .526
Seattle 11 10 .524
Texas 11 12 .478
Detroit 12 14 .462
Oakland 10 12 .455
Minnesota 9 12 .429
NY Yankees 10 14 .417
Cleveland 8 14 .364
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 14 6 .700
LA Dodgers 13 8 .619
Atlanta 12 9 .571
Washington 11 9 .550
Chicago Cubs 12 10 .545
Philadelphia 13 11 .542
Cincinnati 12 11 .522
Arizona 12 12 .500
San Diego 11 12 .478
San Francisco 10 12 .455
Milwaukee 9 13 .409
NY Mets 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409
Colorado 10 15 .400
Miami 6 15 .286
Monday's Games
St. Louis 5, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 7, Boston 5
Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 5
Philadelphia 14, Baltimore 6
Toronto 5, Detroit 0
Cincinnati 10, L.A. Angels 0
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 5, Texas 5
Seattle 7, Milwaukee 2
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 3
Houston 2, Miami 1
Washington 4, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers (ss) 4, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 12, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 1
L.A. Angels (ss) 7, Arizona 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 5
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels (ss) 5
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 2 (6 1/3 innings)
San Diego 14, Colorado 2
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Boston 50 23 .685 —
x-Philadelphia 48 23 .676 1
New York 42 31 .575 8
Brooklyn 39 33 .542 10½
Toronto 35 37 .486 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 39 34 .534 —
Atlanta 36 36 .500 2½
Washington 32 40 .444 6½
Orlando 30 43 .411 9
Charlotte 23 50 .315 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 20 .718 —
Cleveland 46 28 .622 6½
Chicago 34 37 .479 17
Indiana 32 40 .444 19½
Detroit 16 57 .219 36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 44 27 .620 —
Dallas 36 36 .500 8½
New Orleans 35 37 .486 9½
San Antonio 19 53 .264 25½
Houston 18 54 .250 26½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 48 24 .667 —
Oklahoma City 36 36 .500 12
Minnesota 36 37 .493 12½
Utah 35 36 .493 12½
Portland 31 40 .437 16½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 43 29 .597 —
Phoenix 38 33 .535 4½
L.A. Clippers 38 35 .521 5½
Golden State 37 36 .507 6½
L.A. Lakers 35 37 .486 8
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Monday's Games
Charlotte 115, Indiana 109
Chicago 109, Philadelphia 105, 2OT
Minnesota 140, New York 134
Golden State 121, Houston 108
Memphis 112, Dallas 108
Utah 128, Sacramento 120
Tuesday's Games
Orlando 122, Washington 112
Atlanta 129, Detroit 107
Cleveland 115, Brooklyn 109
New Orleans 119, San Antonio 84
Boston 132, Sacramento 109
Oklahoma City 101, L.A. Clippers 100
Wednesday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 70 54 11 5 113 265 151
Toronto 70 42 19 9 93 239 194
Tampa Bay 72 42 24 6 90 250 221
Florida 71 36 28 7 79 250 241
Ottawa 71 34 32 5 73 221 231
Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263
Detroit 70 31 30 9 71 206 231
Montreal 71 28 37 6 62 201 264
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 69 46 15 8 100 232 179
New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193
N.Y. Rangers 71 41 20 10 92 241 194
N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198
Pittsburgh 70 34 26 10 78 224 228
Washington 72 33 31 8 74 227 226
Philadelphia 70 26 32 12 64 187 232
Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199
Minnesota 71 41 22 8 90 212 192
Colorado 69 41 22 6 88 231 191
Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205
St. Louis 70 31 33 6 68 220 255
Arizona 71 27 33 11 65 200 246
Chicago 70 24 40 6 54 175 249
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 44 21 6 94 235 200
Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229
Edmonton 71 40 23 8 88 279 240
Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227
Calgary 72 32 25 15 79 231 226
Vancouver 70 31 34 5 67 237 265
Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288
San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday's Games
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 0
Edmonton 5, San Jose 4, OT
Los Angeles 8, Calgary 2
Tuesday's Games
Nashville 7, Buffalo 3
Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 6, Florida 3
Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Columbus 7, Washington 6, OT
N.Y. Islanders 7, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Detroit 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT
Vegas 4, Vancouver 3
Calgary 5, Anaheim 1
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
