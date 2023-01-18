MIFFLINBURG — With a tough stretch of games coming up, it was very important for Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team to begin the week on a high note.
The Wildcats did just that as eight players got into the scoring column to help Mifflinburg roll to a 43-17 victory over the Milton Black Panthers in a Heartland-II matchup in the Cats’ Den.
Ella Shuck scored 13 points and Meg Shively added 10 for Mifflinburg (7-5 overall), which picked up its third straight win.
“We had a good win on Friday (47-42 over Montoursville), and to come back tonight and get another win — we’re going in the right direction,” said Mifflinburg coach Kris Shuck. “I think we’re starting to gather a little bit of momentum, but I think we could’ve been a little bit sharper tonight offensively.”
The Wildcats scored just nine points in the first quarter, but its defense held the Black Panthers to a single basket — a layup by Brianna Gordner — to take a 9-2 lead.
A fine second quarter by Ella Shuck then pushed Mifflinburg’s lead to double digits. Shuck began the period with a layup, and later on she hit back-to-back buckets to key a six-point swing that increased the hosts’ lead to 21-9.
“Offensively, we just struggled. We struggled to move without the ball, and we struggled to score. It was hard to get (good) looks,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “We had three fast breaks in the first half that we either dribbled the ball off our foot or turned it over. Those six points make it a six-point game at the half, and I think it would’ve been a little bit different. But it didn’t happen.”
A 3-pointer from Shively to open the third quarter provided a big spark for Mifflinburg, and the Wildcats would end the period with a 7-2 run behind five points from Ella Shuck.
“We talked at halftime about coming out in the third quarter and put some pressure on Milton. And rather than having our 12-point lead shrinking to eight, let’s get it to 16 points and let us continue to put our foot on the gas and keep the pressure on Milton,” said coach Shuck.
“Shively’s (trey) was a good one. She’s a good shooter when she’s got her feet set. Meg caught the ball (from Ella Shuck), her feet were set, and it was a great shot. That helped to extend the lead there a little bit, and we went from there.”
Five players (Marissa Allen, Shuck, Shively, Emily McCahan and Marlee Morrison) then scored in the fourth for the Wildcats to blow the game wide open.
“I thought there were a lot of good (efforts), whether it was scoring or getting some rebounds. I don’t think we turned the ball over that often, and Meg shot the ball well, we had some good looks and we found each other, so overall I was happy with our defense. It was good overall team win.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Thursday before playing at Central Columbia on Saturday. The Blue Jays and the Bulldogs are currently the top two teams in District 4 Class 4A, and they have also accounted for 21 combined wins.
“We played some good defense, and we made some offensive plays when we needed to, so I’m happy about that. But we have a short turnaround. We have a short practice (Wednesday) and then we play again Thursday (), so it’s a tough week. So, it’s good to start out in the win column.”
Mifflinburg 43, Milton 17
At Mifflinburg
Milton 2 7 6 2 – 17
Mifflinburg 9 12 12 10 – 43
Milton (3-10) 17
Kiley Long 2 0-0 4; Maddie Zeiber 0 0-0 0; Addy Murray 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 2 3-6 7; Camryn Hoover 1 0-0 2; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 3-6 17.
3-point goals: None.
Mifflinburg (7-5) 43
Ella Shuck 5 3-4 13; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-2 2; Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4; Marissa Allen 2 0-0 4; Meg Shively 3 2-2 10; Jayda Tilghman 3 0-0 6; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2; Sophie Stahl 0 0-0 0; Marlee Morrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-8 43.
3-point goals: Shively 2.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 34-26. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Morrison, 15; Milton, Addy Murray, 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.