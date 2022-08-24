Baseball
Little League World Series LinescoresTuesdayINTERNATIONAL BRACKETPanama 8, Nicaragua 1
Aguadulce, Panama 000 323 — 8 8 0 Managua, Nicaragua 000 100 — 1 3 1 Artola, Saravia (4) and Bravo, Chávez (4); Pinzon, G.De Gracia (4), Juarez (5), Escudero (6), Castro (7) and Gonzalez. W_Saravia. L_Pinzon. HRs_García.
British Columbia 4, Curacao 2
Willemstad, Curacao 000 002 — 2 5 0 Vancouver, British Columbia 202 00x — 4 5 0 Weisser, St (4) and Yu, Mayervich (6); Decaster, Doran (5), Rijke (6) and Hansen. L_Weisser. W_Decaster.
UNITED STATES BRACKETIowa 4, Texas 0
Davenport, Iowa 001 201 — 4 6 0 Pearland, Texas 000 000 — 0 2 1 Zurek, Shelton (4), Kahn (5) and Hill, Richardson (7); Ballinger and Kelly, Townsend, Swanson (3). W_Shelton. L_Ballinger. HRs_Shelton.
Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Australia; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curacao; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; JAPAN REGION, Takarazuka, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Managua, Nicaragua; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Aguadulce, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 17
Game 1: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Managua (Nicaragua) 0 Game 2: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Middleboro (Mass.) 3 Game 3: Vancouver (British Columbia) 7, Brisbane (Australia) 0 Game 4: Honolulu (Hawaii) 11, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 18
Game 5: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 2, Bologna (Italy) 0 Game 6: Hagerstown (Ind.) 8, Davenport (Iowa) 7 Game 7: Matamoros (Mexico) 6, Guaynabo (PR) 1 Game 8: Pearland (Texas) 8, Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 3
Friday, Aug. 19
Game 9: Aguadulce (Panama) 9, Willemstad (Curacao) 3 Game 10: Nolensville (Tenn.) 11, Santa Clara (Utah) 2 Game 11: Vancouver (British Columbia) 6, Takarazuka (Japan) 0 Game 12: Honolulu (Hawaii) 12, Massapequa (N.Y.) 0
Saturday, Aug. 20
Game 13: Bologna (Italy) 12, Brisbane (Australia) 7 Game 14: Davenport (Iowa) 6, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3 Game 15: Managua (Nicaragua) 3, Guaynabo (PR) 1 Game 16: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 7, Middleboro (Mass.) 5
Sunday, Aug. 21
Game 17: Willemstad (Curacao) 1, Bologna (Italy) 0 Game 18: Davenport (Iowa) 10, Santa Clara (Utah) 2
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 19: Managua (Nicaragua) 8, Takarazuka (Japan) 7 Game 20: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 7, Massapequa (N.Y.) 1 Game 21: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 7, Aguadulce (Panama) 0 Game 22: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Hagerstown (Ind.) 2 Game 23: Matamoros (Mexico) 10, Vancouver (British Columbia) 0 Game 24: Honolulu (Hawaii) 6, Pearland (Texas) 0
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25: Managua (Nicaragua) 8, Aguadulce (Panama) 1 Game 27: Willemstad (Curacao) 4, Vancouver (British Columbia) 2 Game 28: Pearland (Texas) 4, Davenport (Iowa) 0
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) vs. Matamoros (Mexico), 1 p.m. Game 30: Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Honolulu (Hawaii), 3 p.m. Game 31: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Managua (Nicaragua), 5 p.m. Game 32: Pearland (Texas) vs. Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 76 48 .613 _ Tampa Bay 67 55 .549 8 Toronto 66 55 .545 8½ Baltimore 64 58 .525 11 Boston 60 63 .488 15½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 65 56 .537 _ Minnesota 62 59 .512 3 Chicago 62 61 .504 4 Kansas City 50 75 .400 17 Detroit 47 77 .379 19½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 79 45 .637 _ Seattle 67 56 .545 11½ Texas 56 67 .455 22½ Los Angeles 52 71 .423 26½ Oakland 45 79 .363 34 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 79 46 .632 _ Atlanta 77 48 .616 2 Philadelphia 68 55 .553 10 Miami 54 69 .439 24 Washington 41 83 .331 37½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 71 52 .577 _ Milwaukee 65 56 .537 5 Chicago 53 70 .431 18 Cincinnati 48 73 .397 22 Pittsburgh 47 76 .382 24
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 37 .694 _ San Diego 68 57 .544 18 San Francisco 61 61 .500 23½ Arizona 56 66 .459 28½ Colorado 54 70 .435 31½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Texas 2, Minnesota 1 Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1 Miami 3, Oakland 0
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1 Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Toronto 9, Boston 3 Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Colorado 7, Texas 6 Houston 4, Minnesota 2 Arizona 7, Kansas City 3 Miami 5, Oakland 3 Seattle 4, Washington 2 Cleveland 3, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-7) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-3), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Bundy 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-4), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0 Miami 3, Oakland 0 Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1 San Francisco 3, Detroit 1 Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6 N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 7, Texas 6 St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game Arizona 7, Kansas City 3 Miami 5, Oakland 3 Seattle 4, Washington 2 Cleveland 3, San Diego 1 Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 12:35 p.m. San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 4:10 p.m. Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Farrell 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA Playoff Glance(x-if necessary)First Round(Best-of-3)Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63 Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Chicago 1, New York 1
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91 Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62 Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72
Connecticut 1, Dallas 1
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68 Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79 Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Seattle 2, Washington 0
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83 Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84
Semifinals(Best-of-5)
Chicago/New York winner vs. Connecticut/Dallas winner
No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 4 Seattle
Sunday, August 28: Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 31: Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas at Seattle, 1 p.m. x-Thursday, September 8: Seattle at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
Finals(Best-of-5)
