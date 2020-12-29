MIDDLEBURG — On this date 16 years ago, Courtney Kurelja led a trio of Wildcats in double figures as Mifflinburg marched past Selinsgrove to the championship of the Lady Mustangs Holiday Tournament in Middleburg.
Mifflinburg rolled to a 31-20 lead at halftime and never looked back en route to a 59-41 win over the Seals. The date was Dec. 29, 2004
Kurelja netted a game-high 22 points, Hannah Allison dropped 14 and Nicole Sheesley added 12 in the victory.
Heather Brown led the Seals with 16.
Nine years ago today, a trio of Milton wrestlers placed at the grueling Bethlehem Holiday Classic. Then-junior Ryan Solomon (220) took second place while Ryan Preisch (152) finished third and Donald English (170) fifth.
Solomon fell in the final, 4-3, to A.J. Vizcarrondo, of Wyoming Seminary. Preisch topped Josh Ugalde, of Bound Brook, N.J., in the third-place bout while English beat Kyle Spina, of Freedom, in the fifth-place bout.
