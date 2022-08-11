Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run High School, Bucknell University
Trapani, a distance runner who just completed her redshirt freshman season for the Bison, wrapped up the year by placing 18th in both the 3000-meter run (10:14.84) and 18th in the 5000 (18:05.70) at the 2022 Patriot League Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 6 and 7.
During the indoor season, Trapani placed first in the 3000 (10:15.94) at the VMI Classic (Feb. 11) and she won the distance medley relay (12:22.60) at the Bison Open. And then at the PL Indoor Championships on Feb. 26 and 27, Trapani placed 18th in the 3000 in a PR of 10:14.84 and 18th in the 5000 in a PR of 18:05.70.
Deanna Betzer, Milton Area High School, Lees-McRae College
Betzer, a distance runner, completed a strong junior season for the Bobcats at the 2022 Conference Carolinas Track and Field Championships (April 29-30) when she finished second in the 10,000-meter run in a personal-best time of 38:03.07, and she also took fourth in the 5000 in 18:58.97.
Betzer also finished second in the 5000 (18:52.48) at the Aggie Classic (April 22-23), and prior to that Betzer took first in the 3000 (11:08.45) and second in the 5000 (19:08.02) at the Lenior-Rhyne Bears Invitational (April 8-10), and she placed first in the 10,000 (38:52.77) at the Montreat College Invitational (March 25-26).
And at the Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships on Feb. 20-21, Betzer placed second in the 3000 in a personal-best 10:48.55 and she was third in the 5000 in a personal-best 18:26.93.
Following the season, Betzer was one of 228 Bobcats to be named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll (a GPA of 3.2 or higher), and she was also one of 59 Lees-McRae student-athletes to receive a D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award (GPA of 3.5 or higher).
Leah Bergey, Milton Area High School, Lancaster Bible College
Bergey, a sophomore sprinter, jumper and mid-distance runner for the Chargers this past season, became the school’s first Division III national champion when she won the 100-meter hurdles. Bergey was poised to win the program’s first ever championship after posting a blazing fast time of 14.56 in her qualifying heat. Bergey got off to a great start and she pulled away from the field to win the event in 14.58. Bergey wasn’t done on the day as she would shine again in the 400-meter hurdles where she posted a career-best time of 1:05.13, finishing second and earning NCCAA All-American honors once again. Both times were outdoor career bests for Bergey.
At the Division III Indoor Championships on Feb. 11-12, Bergey was one of two Chargers to earn the program’s first ever NCCAA Indoor All-American Honors for her efforts in the pentathlon. Bergey earned NCCAA All-American status in the event with a total score of 2786. Bergey started strong in the event by setting a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.32 which earned her 844 points. Bergey then cleared 1.50 meters in the high jump, picking up 621 points. Bergey added 392 points with a toss of 7.89 meters in the shot put and 441 points in the long jump by traveling 4.55 meters. Bergey then closed the event with a time of 2:47.65 in the 800 meters, securing the second-place finish. She also set a new school record in the event, bettering her score by 200 points from earlier this season. Bergey earned All-American status in the 400-meter hurdles last spring in the outdoor championships.
Following the season, Bergey was named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region team. The top-5 individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, as Bergey finished second in the region in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 400-meter hurdles. The honor caps a fantastic season for Bergey, as she became the first Lancaster Bible track and field athlete to participate in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May. Bergey was also named to the USTFCCCA Division III All-Academic Team.
Bergey was the lone representative for the Chargers this season, as she took part in the NCAA Division III Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May, finishing 20th in the 100-meter hurdle event, and she was one of over 500 student-athletes honored by the USTFCCCA.
Mylea Neidig, Milton Area High School, Elizabethtown College
Neidig, who just finished her sophomore season for the Blue Jays, took seventh in the discus (33.18m, 108-10) at the Landmark Conference T&F Championships on May 7-8, a PR that put Neidig into seventh place on the school’s all-time list.
Prior to that, Neidig threw 10.60m (34’9-1/2”) in the shot put to take fourth at Blue Jay Tune-Up on Apri. 30, and before that Neidig was ninth in the discus, and her throw of 10.73m in the shot put was good for fourth with the sixth-farthest throw in program history at the Gettysburg Mason-Dixon Invitational on April 23.
After the season Neidig was named to the Landmark Spring Academic Honor Roll.
Anna Batkowski, Lewisburg Area High School, Duquesne University
Batkowski, a redshirt freshman mid-distance runner for the Dukes, didn’t compete in any races during the 2022 outdoor season.
