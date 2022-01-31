College wrestling
Rider University 25, Bloomsburg University 9Saturday at Rider
125: Tyler Klinsky (R) maj. dec. Bronson Garber (B), 10-1; Rider leads, 4-0 133: Richie Koehler (R) dec. Cole Rhone (B), 5-4; Rider leads, 7-0 141: #25 Quinn Kinner (R) dec. Josh Mason (B), 6-1; Rider leads, 10-0 149: Cade Balestrini (B) dec. Bryan Miraglia (R), 5-3; Rider leads, 10-3 157: #30 Alex Carida (B) dec. Alec Bobchin (R), 5-0; Rider leads, 10-6 165: Michael Wilson (R) dec. Gavin Hale (B) 10-7; Rider leads, 13-6 174: Shane Reitsma (RI) dec. Matt Benedetti (B), 6-2; Rider leads, 16-6 184: Bruno Stolfi (B) dec. Evan Vazquez (R), 7-2; Rider leads 16-9 197: Azeem Bell (R) dec. David Tuttle (B), 4-1, Rider leads 20-9 285: David Szuba (R) via forfeit; Rider wins, 25-9.
Men’s track and field
Bison Open
Bloomsburg’s Tyler Bailey, a Mifflinburg grad, broke his own indoor school record in the 800-meter run. Bailey improved upon his PSAC mark in the 800-meter run as he took first in his heat and first overall with a time of 1:56.38. His time, converted for track size, is currently the third-best time in the PSAC. Lock Haven’s Hunter Confair, a Warrior Run graduate, took 8th in the mile (4:33.06)
Women’s basketball
Bloomsburg 73, Millersville 34
Bloom improved to 13-8, 11-4 PSAC.
Shepherd 78, Lock Haven 50
LHU is 8-10, 5-9 PSAC while Shepherd is 15-3, 9-3.
Men’s basketball
Millersville 80, Bloomsburg 74
Bloom is 3-13, 2-10, Millersville is 16-4 10-4.
Shepherd 79, Lock Haven 60
LHU is 6-12, 3-11 PSAC. Shepherd is 8-9, 4-7.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 30 19 .612 — Brooklyn 29 20 .592 1 Toronto 24 23 .511 5 Boston 26 25 .510 5 New York 23 27 .460 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 32 18 .640 — Charlotte 28 23 .549 4½ Atlanta 24 25 .490 7½ Washington 23 26 .469 8½ Orlando 11 40 .216 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 31 18 .633 — Cleveland 30 20 .600 1½ Milwaukee 31 21 .596 1½ Indiana 18 33 .353 14 Detroit 12 37 .245 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 35 17 .673 — Dallas 29 22 .569 5½ San Antonio 19 32 .373 15½ New Orleans 18 31 .367 15½ Houston 14 35 .286 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 21 .588 — Denver 28 21 .571 1 Minnesota 25 25 .500 4½ Portland 21 29 .420 8½ Oklahoma City 14 34 .292 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 40 9 .816 — Golden State 37 13 .740 3½ L.A. Clippers 26 26 .500 15½ L.A. Lakers 24 27 .471 17 Sacramento 18 33 .353 23
Saturday’s Games
Boston 107, New Orleans 97 Dallas 132, Indiana 105 Philadelphia 103, Sacramento 101 Memphis 115, Washington 95 Toronto 124, Miami 120, 3OT Golden State 110, Brooklyn 106
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 129, L.A. Lakers 121 L.A. Clippers 115, Charlotte 90 Chicago 130, Portland 116 Detroit 115, Cleveland 105 Denver 136, Milwaukee 100 Orlando 110, Dallas 108 Minnesota 126, Utah 106 Phoenix 115, San Antonio 110
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 45 31 9 5 67 184 130 Tampa Bay 45 29 10 6 64 154 128 Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 140 107 Boston 42 25 14 3 53 128 118 Detroit 45 19 20 6 44 125 156 Buffalo 44 14 23 7 35 115 152 Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 106 130 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 N.Y. Rangers 46 29 13 4 62 140 120 Pittsburgh 45 27 11 7 61 151 120 Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122 Columbus 42 20 21 1 41 132 151 N.Y. Islanders 37 15 16 6 36 89 101 Philadelphia 44 14 22 8 36 110 151 New Jersey 43 15 23 5 35 121 150
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 32 8 3 67 181 126 Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 42 23 17 2 48 126 127 Winnipeg 41 18 16 7 43 119 125 Chicago 44 16 21 7 39 111 148 Arizona 43 10 29 4 24 94 163
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 26 16 3 55 153 135 Anaheim 47 23 16 8 54 140 135 Los Angeles 46 23 16 7 53 131 127 Calgary 40 21 13 6 48 128 99 San Jose 45 22 20 3 47 124 139 Edmonton 40 22 16 2 46 135 132 Vancouver 44 19 19 6 44 110 121 Seattle 44 14 26 4 32 116 156 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim 2, Ottawa 1 Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 3, OT Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 1 Florida 5, San Jose 4, OT Carolina 2, New Jersey 1 Edmonton 7, Montreal 2 Toronto 7, Detroit 4 Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO Buffalo 3, Arizona 1 Calgary 1, Vancouver 0, OT Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 2 Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 3 Carolina 2, San Jose 1 Dallas 6, Boston 1 Columbus 6, Montreal 3 Minnesota 4, N.Y. Islanders 3 Colorado 4, Buffalo 1
Monday’s Games
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. New Jersey at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Babson 87, Emerson 79, OT Bates 83, Bowdoin 77 Boston College 69, Pittsburgh 56 Brandeis 66, Rochester 61 Bridgeport 85, Mercy 79 Bryant 88, LIU 81 Bucknell 82, Loyola (Md.) 80 Cairn 67, Keystone 63 Case Western 75, Washington Bears 70 Clark 79, MIT 74 Colby Sawyer 70, Anna Maria 67 Cornell 74, Brown 72 Daemen 66, Dist. of Columbia 58 Dominican (NY) 69, Goldey-Beacom 62 Emory 104, NYU 82 Fairleigh Dickinson 75, CCSU 55 Farmingdale St. 76, Mount St. Mary 55 George Mason 72, UMass 62 George Washington 64, Fordham 55 Husson 94, Thomas (Maine) 75 Iona 85, St. Peter’s 77 Manhattan 72, Marist 66 Middlebury 85, Connecticut College 71 Moravian 64, Goucher 60 Morgan St. 82, Delaware St. 70 Niagara 70, Monmouth (NJ) 69, OT Providence 65, Marquette 63 Rider 70, Canisius 62 Sarah Lawrence 82, Old Westbury 80 Siena 85, Quinnipiac 76 St. Rose 75, Stonehill 71 Staten Island 75, D’Youville 66 Wagner 72, St. Francis (NY) 69 Wesleyan (Conn.) 72, Hamilton 51 West Liberty 109, WV Wesleyan 65 Westfield St. 83, Mass. College 57 Worcester Tech 83, Springfield 48 Yeshiva 70, SUNY Maritime 42
SOUTH
Berea 85, Huntingdon 81 Berry 85, Millsaps 54 Centre 68, Rhodes 66 Cincinnati 60, East Carolina 59 Hendrix 72, Sewanee 61 LaGrange 102, Brevard 67 N. Kentucky 78, Cleveland St. 72 New Orleans 84, McNeese St. 78 Oglethorpe 85, Birmingham Southern 69 Schreiner 90, Centenary 74
MIDWEST
Bradley 67, Indiana St. 52 Drake 77, Loyola Chicago 68 Emporia St. 85, Newman 69 Purdue 81, Ohio St. 78 S. Illinois 77, Valparaiso 55 Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 60 Wright St. 75, Fort Wayne 63
FAR WEST
Dominican (Cal.) 72, Holy Names 70, OT Hawaii 65, UC Santa Barbara 62 Washington St. 70, Colorado 43 Women’s college basketball
EAST
DePaul 85, Seton Hall 65 Duquesne 67, La Salle 48 Fairleigh Dickinson 62, CCSU 42 Georgetown 78, Butler 62 LIU Brooklyn 49, Bryant 39 Maine 58, Vermont 37 Manhattan 73, Monmouth (NJ) 57 Marquette 70, St. John’s 65 Maryland 82, Penn St. 71 Michigan St. 61, Rutgers 45 Robert Morris 68, Detroit 56 St. Francis (NY) 80, Wagner 69 St. Peter’s 58, Marist 45 Syracuse 80, Pittsburgh 72 Towson 86, Hofstra 45 UConn 69, Providence 61 Villanova 82, Xavier 57
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 87, UNC-Wilmington 59 Dayton 70, Davidson 60 Delaware 87, Elon 65 Drexel 75, William & Mary 67, 2OT Florida St. 62, Virginia 37 Georgia 62, Mississippi 52 Georgia Tech 69, Clemson 62 LSU 78, Kentucky 69 Louisville 77, Duke 65 Mississippi St. 78, Texas A&M 58 Missouri 77, Alabama 61 NC State 66, North Carolina 58 Northeastern 62, James Madison 50 South Carolina 62, Florida 50 Vanderbilt 81, Auburn 66
MIDWEST
Minnesota 57, Wisconsin 55 Nebraska 81, Purdue 66 Notre Dame 74, Boston College 61 Oakland 56, Youngstown St. 52 Richmond 61, Saint Louis 54
SOUTHWEST
South Florida 55, Houston 35
FAR WEST
Oregon 80, Southern Cal 48 Oregon St. 72, UCLA 58 Stanford 75, Arizona 69 Utah 78, Colorado 67 Washington St. 57, Washington 43
College hockey
