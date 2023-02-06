BLOOMSBURG — With Nijel Hunter and Xzavier Minium leading the way, Milton’s boys basketball team cruised past Bloomsburg, 58-38, in a nonleague game on Saturday.
Hunter tallied 17 points and Minium added 11 as Milton evened its record at 9-9 on the season.
The Black Panthers held the Panthers (5-14) to just four points in the third quarter as they blew the game open.
Milton next plays at Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bloomsburg 11 11 4 12 — 38
Xzavier Minium 4 0-0 11; Gehrig Baker 1 0-0 2; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; William Fridia 2 0-1 4; Rylin Scott 2 3-4 9; Luke DeLong 2 2-2 6; Nijel Hunter 8 0-4 17; Jace Brandt 3 1-3 7; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Chase Knarr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-14 58.
3-point goals: Minium 3, Scott 2, Hunter.
Dru Williams 2 6-8 10; Katrell Butler 1 0-0 2; Jacob Evans 6 2-5 16; Nasir Heard 2 0-0 5; Isaiah Harriot 1 3-5 5; Hughie Curran 0 0-0 0; Wyatt Broscious 0 0-0 0; Ben Sohosky 0 0-0 0; Ryan Scherer 0 0-0 0; Cody Long 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 11-16 38.
3-point goals: Evans 2, Heard.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.