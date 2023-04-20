TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run had winners across the board, but Loyalsock still swept the Defenders in the Heartland-III dual meet Wednesday.
In the boys’ meet, Loyalsock beat Warrior Run 106-44.
Getting wins for the Defenders were Cody Goodspeed in the 300IH (42.10), Edwin Amadeo in the 3200 (11:53.60), Judah Kennel in the pole vault (12-6), Chris Dooley in the javelin (130-2) and Danny Hiner in the discus (111-1).
Warrior Run’s boys also claimed a win in the 1600 relay in 4:11.30.
On the girls’ side, an 87-59 win for the Lancers, the Defenders posted seven wins on the day.
Amara Bieber was a double-event winner as she took the shot put (29-0) and the javelin (68-5).
Other individual wins came from Claire Dufrene in the 400 (1:05.70), Raygan Lust in the 800 (2:32.10), Aurora Cieslukowski in the pole vault (11-6) and Hailey Carper in the discus (77-3).
Warrior Run also claimed the 1600 relay (4:33.70) and the 3200 relay (11:12.20).
Boys
Loyalsock 106, Warrior Run 44
3200R: Loyalsock, 9:38.10.
110HH: 1. Will Burdett, L, 16.40; 2. Cody Goodspeed, WR; 3. Gavin Hunter, WR.
100: 1. Jaylen Andrews, L, 11.90; 2. Lucas Pearson, L; 3. LJ Lee, L.
1600: 1. Gavin Cecco, L, 5:07.70; 2. Tyler Wescott, L; 3. Aiden Hoffman, WR.
400R: Loyalsock, 46.70.
400: 1. Nolan Ott, Loyalsock, 56.60; 2. Colby LeBarron, WR; 3. Hudson Ott, L.
300IH: 1. Goodspeed, WR, 42.10; 2. Burdett, L; 3. Hunter, WR.
800: 1. Steven Lingg, L, 2:09.60; 2. Zach Wagner-Pizza, L; 3. Connor Kelleher, L.
200: 1. Anthony Lewis, L, 24.10; 2. Pearson, L; 3. N. Ott, L.
3200: 1. Edwin Amadeo, WR, 11:53.60; 2. David Royles, WR; 3. Parker Emery, L.
1600R: Warrior Run, 4:11.30.
Long jump: 1. Jaylen Andrews, L, 19-6 ½; 2. Ryan Taylor, L; 3. Lee, L.
Triple jump: 1. Anthony Lewis, L, 38-10; 2. Andrews, L; 3. Lee, L.
High jump: 1. Taylor, L, 5-6; 2. Gage Patterson, L; 3. Ryan Sperl, WR.
Pole vault: 1. Judah Kennel, WR, 12-6; 2. Isaac Butler, WR; 3. Braego Cieslukowski, WR.
Javelin: 1. Chris Cooley, L, 130-2; 2. Ethan Dougherty, L; 3. Danny Hiner, WR.
Discus: 1. Hiner, WR, 111-1; 2. Ian Hornberger, L; 3. Jeremiah Johnson, L.
Shot put: 1. Johnson, L, 41-6; 2. Hornberger, L; 3. Hiner, WR.
Girls
Loyalsock 87, Warrior Run 59
3200R: Warrior Run, 11:12.20.
100H: 1. Chloe Kennedy, L, 18.60.
100: 1. Kina Cominskie, L, 13.60; 2. Alaina Dadzie, L; 3. Tabitha Krizan, L.
1600: 1. Adara Whitehead, L, 5:55.10; 2. Katie Zaktansky, WR; 3. Keiara Shaffer, WR.
400R: Loyalsock, 53.30.
400: 1. Claire Dufrene, WR, 1:05.70; 2. Sage Dunkleberger, WR; 3. Andreanna Bohart, WR.
300H: 1. Kennedy, L, 54.70; 2. Zowie Rinehart, L; 3. Aviya Halstead, L.
800: 1. Raygan Lust, WR, 2:32.10; 2. Callie Ulmer, WR; 3. Temple-Henderson, L.
200: 1. Cominskie, L, 28.50; 2. A. Dadzie, L; 3. Izzy Dadzie, L.
3200: 1. Caroline Baker, L, 13:42.20; 2. Hazel Zajack, L; 3. Peyton Ranck, WR.
1600R: Warrior Run, 4:33.70.
Long jump: 1. Katie Hughes, L, 15-7; 2. Abby Pietraski, L; 3. Maddy Hall, L.
Triple jump: 1. Cominskie, L, 32-7; 2. Pietraski, L; 3. Hughes, L.
High jump: 1. Hall, L, 4-10; 2. Daphne Gros, WR; 3. Jillian Kennedy, L.
Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, WR, 11-6; 2. Lyndie Peters, L; 3. Halstead, L.
Javelin: 1. Amara Bieber, WR, 68-5; 2. Italia Taylor, L; 3. Katie Clapper, L.
Discus: 1. Hailey Carper, WR, 77-3; 2. Bieber, WR: 3. Kendall Cohick, L.
Shot put: 1. Bieber, WR, 29-0; 2. Cohick, L; 3. Abigail Loesser, WR.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg 4,
Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — The Green Dragons played a tough Heartland-I match against the Braves, but Lewisburg got the win to remain undefeated on the season.
The only match that Lewisburg (11-0) lost was at No. 3 singles. Shikellamy’s Luke Fatool beat Greyson Azeredo, 6-2, 6-4.
The Green Dragons, however, won the other matches in convincing fashion against the Braves.
Lewisburg next hosts Juniata in a nonleague match today at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 4, Shikellamy 1
at Shikellamy
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Jack Weaver, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Brennan Smith, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Luke Fatool (S) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Nick Cooper-Griffin Snyder, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Canyon Swartzentruber-Grant Rowe (L) def. Trey Bartholomew-Kori Gales, 6-0, 6-0.
Hughesville 5,
Milton 0
HUGHESVILLE — The Black Panthers won plenty of games on the day but had no match wins to show for it as the Spartans took the Heartland-II win.
Milton (1-10), which saw Trace Witter win 10 games at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Gaven Russell and Tyler Geiswite win eight, next plays at Danville at 4 p.m. Friday.
Hughesville 5, Milton 0
at Hughesville
Singles
1. John Finnegan (H) def. Trace Witter, 7-5, 7-5.
2. Mason Thomas (H) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Austin McKeon (H) def. Keegan Gill, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Jake Buck-Josh Myers (H) def. Gaven Russell-Tyler Geiswite, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Brayden Walters-Michael Finnegan (H) def. Talen Hoffer-Deven Shoemaker, 6-4, 6-3.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 17,
Bellefonte 6
LEWISBURG — Elsa Fellon scored four goals, plus Serena DeCosmo and Maddy VanBuskirk both had hat tricks to lead the Green Dragons to a dominating Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over the Raiders.
Lewisburg (4-2) also got a pair of goals from Callie Hoffman, Ella Koontz and Tori Vonderheid, plus one from Kam Hoyt.
The Green Dragons next host Mifflin County at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
