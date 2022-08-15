Baseball
2022 Little League World Series GlanceAt South Williamsport, Pa.UNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES, Hagerstown (Ind.); METRO, Massapequa (N.Y.); MID-ATLANTIC, Hollidaysburg (Pa.); MIDWEST, Davenport (Iowa); MOUNTAIN, Santa Clara (Utah); NEW ENGLAND, Middleborough (Mass.); NORTHWEST, Bonney Lake (Wash.); SOUTHEAST, Nolensville (Tenn.); SOUTHWEST, Pearland (Texas); WEST, Honolulu (Hawaii)
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA/PACIFIC, Taipei (Taiwan); AUSTRALIA, Brisbane (Queensland); CANADA, Vancouver (British Columbia); CARIBBEAN, Willemstad (Curacao); EUROPE/AFRICA, Bologna (Italy); JAPAN, Takarazuka (Hyogo); LATIN AMERICA, Managua (Nicaragua); MEXICO, Matamoros (Tamaulipas); PANAMA, Aguadulce (Cocle); PUERTO RICO, Guaynabo.
Double EliminationWednesday, Aug. 17
Game 1 — Managua (Nicaragua) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 1 p.m. Game 2 — Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Middleborough (Mass.), 3 p.m. Game 3 — Brisbane (Queensland) vs. Vancouver (British Columbia), 5 p.m. Game 4 — Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Bonney Lake (Wash.), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Game 5 — Bologna (Italy) vs. Taipei (Taiwan), 1 p.m. Game 6 — Hagerstown (Ind.) vs. Davenport (Iowa), 3 p.m. Game 7 — Guaynabo vs. Matamoros (Tamaulipas), 5 p.m. Game 8 — Hollidaysburg (Pa.) vs. Pearland (Texas), 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Game 9 — Game 1 winner vs. Aguadulce (Cocle), 1 p.m. Game 10 — Game 2 winner vs. Santa Clara (Utah), 3 p.m. Game 11 — Takarazuka (Hyogo) vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m. Game 12 — Massapequa (N.Y.) vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Game 13 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m. Game 14 — Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m. Game 15 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m. Game 16 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Game 17 — Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m. Game 18 — Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 11 a.m. Game 19 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m. Game 20 — Game 16 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 21 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m. Game 22 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m. Game 23 — Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m. Game 24 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25 — Game 21 loser vs. Game 19 winner, 1 p.m. Game 26 — Game 22 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 3 p.m. Game 27 — Game 17 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m. Game 28 — Game 18 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29 — Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m. Game 30 — Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m. Game 31 — Game 27 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 5 p.m. Game 32 — Game 28 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33 — Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34 —Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 27
International Championship Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, 12:30 p.m. United States Championship Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28At Lamade StadiumThird Place
United States runner-up vs. International runner-up, 10 a.m.
Championship
United States winner vs. International winner, 3 p.m.
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 72 43 .626 _ Toronto 61 52 .540 10 Tampa Bay 60 53 .531 11 Baltimore 59 55 .518 12½ Boston 57 59 .491 15½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 61 53 .535 _ Chicago 59 56 .513 2½ Minnesota 58 55 .513 2½ Kansas City 48 68 .414 14 Detroit 43 73 .371 19
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 75 41 .647 _ Seattle 62 54 .534 13 Texas 51 63 .447 23 Los Angeles 51 64 .443 23½ Oakland 41 74 .357 33½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 75 40 .652 _ Atlanta 70 46 .603 5½ Philadelphia 63 51 .553 11½ Miami 50 65 .435 25 Washington 38 78 .328 37½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 63 51 .553 _ Milwaukee 61 52 .540 1½ Chicago 47 66 .416 15½ Cincinnati 45 68 .398 17½ Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 79 34 .699 _ San Diego 65 52 .556 16 San Francisco 57 57 .500 22½ Arizona 53 61 .465 26½ Colorado 51 66 .436 30 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Toronto 2, Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4 Houston 8, Oakland 0 L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3 N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2 Texas 7, Seattle 4 L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1 Cleveland 7, Toronto 2 Houston 6, Oakland 3 Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3 Texas 5, Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2 Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0 Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2 L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3 Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game Washington 4, San Diego 3 Arizona 6, Colorado 0 San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 6, Washington 0 St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3 Atlanta 3, Miami 1 Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0 N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0 Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 7, Colorado 4 San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Double-A Eastern League Glancex-first half division winnerNortheast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 24 15 .615 — x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 22 16 .579 1½ Hartford (Colorado) 20 18 .526 3½ Reading (Philadelphia) 19 20 .487 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 16 23 .410 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 12 26 .316 11½
Southwest DivisionW L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 27 11 .711 — Bowie (Baltimore) 26 13 .667 1½ Akron (Cleveland) 20 18 .526 7 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 20 19 .513 7½ Harrisburg (Washington) 13 26 .333 14½ x-Richmond (San Francisco) 12 26 .316 15 ___
Saturday’s Games
Akron 3, Bowie 2, 9 innings, 1st game Akron 6, Bowie 1, 2nd game Richmond 8, Portland 6, 11 innings Harrisburg 2, Reading 0 Altoona 3, Binghamton 2 Hartford 9, Somerset 2 Erie 2, New Hampshire 1
Sunday’s Games
Portland 10, Richmond 7 Harrisburg 7, Reading 6, 10 innings Altoona 6, Binghamton 1 Erie 5, New Hampshire 3 Akron 7, Bowie 6 Somerset 10, Hartford 1
Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m. Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m. Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Miami 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 New England 0 1 0 .000 21 23
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 13 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 27 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 32 25 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 17 7 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 53 31 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 14 19 L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 22 29
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 7 17 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24 Washington 0 1 0 .000 21 23
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 13 17 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 24 26
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 21 28 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 20 26
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 29 22 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21 Seattle 0 1 0 .000 25 32 ___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants 23, New England 21 Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 27, Detroit 23 Cleveland 24, Jacksonville 13 Arizona 36, Cincinnati 23 N.Y. Jets 24, Philadelphia 21 San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 23, Washington 21 Chicago 19, Kansas City 14 Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24 Pittsburgh 32, Seattle 25 Miami 26, Tampa Bay 24 Houston 17, New Orleans 13 Denver 17, Dallas 7 L.A. Rams 29, L.A. Chargers 22
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 26, Minnesota 20
Thursday, Aug. 18
Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Carolina at New England, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m. Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m. Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m. Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.
BASKETBALLWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 26 10 .722 — x-Connecticut 25 11 .694 1 x-Washington 22 14 .611 4 x-New York 16 20 .444 10 Atlanta 14 22 .389 12 Indiana 5 31 .139 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 26 10 .722 — x-Seattle 22 14 .611 4 x-Dallas 18 18 .500 8 x-Phoenix 15 21 .417 11 Minnesota 14 22 .389 12 Los Angeles 13 23 .361 13 x-clinched playoff spot ___
Sunday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.