KUTZTOWN — The Bloomsburg University women’s golf team is scheduled to compete at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships this weekend at the Berkleigh Golf Club in Kutztown.

The three-day event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today, and the conference championships will wrap up on Sunday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.