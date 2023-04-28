KUTZTOWN — The Bloomsburg University women’s golf team is scheduled to compete at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships this weekend at the Berkleigh Golf Club in Kutztown.
The three-day event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today, and the conference championships will wrap up on Sunday.
It will be the second time the women’s golf team will compete in the PSAC Championships as the program is in its third year.
The five golfers that will compete for the Huskies will be Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, plus Olivia Martinez, Gianna Pelzer, Sarah Vietmeier and Julia Zonca.
Faust enters the tournament averaging 87.1 strokes per round this spring, which is a team-low. The sophomore is coming off a career-best performance at the East Stroudsburg Spring Invitational, which is where she shot a 78 to place second overall. The performance helped her earn a PSAC Athlete of the Week award on Wednesday.
Last season at the conference championships, Bloomsburg finished seventh overall with a combined score of 1096 (+232) in three rounds of play. Gannon won the event after shooting a 953 (+89).
Bloomsburg’s five golfers are scheduled to compete Friday in the third group of golfers with Clarion and Seton Hill. Martinez is in the first trio of golfers in the group and has a tee time scheduled for 12:20 PM. Tee times are scheduled eight minutes apart and Faust, Vietmeier, Pelzer and Zonca will tee off following Martinez with their pairings in that order.
