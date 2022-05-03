Women’s lacrosse
MAC Freedom ChampionshipNo. 4 Lycoming 13, No. 5 DeSales 9at LycomingNotes:
A run of five straight goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half helped Lycoming rebound after DeSales tied the game late in the second quarter, as the No. 4 Warriors held on for a 13-9 win in the MAC Freedom Championship first round on Monday at UPMC Field. First-years Erin Henn and Katie Maguire each had four goals and fellow rookie Kailey Stocker also added a goal, as the Warrior rookies accounted for nine goals in the game. Senior Erika Boyer had three goals, moving within two of 100 points in her career, and junior Tess Arnold scored the other one. The Warriors (10-8) move on to face top-seeded FDU-Florham (15-2) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Robert T. Shields Field, in the conference semifinals. Sophomore Zoe Stauffer was again tough to beat in goal, as she stopped 11 shots in her 10th win of the year, as she moved within a save of the school’s single-season record of 227 set by Laurie Rooney in 2003. Maguire grabbed seven draw controls and four ground balls and Stocker and junior Madison Wineburg each also grabbed four ground balls.
BaseballMajor League GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 17 6 .739 _ Toronto 15 9 .625 2½ Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 4 Boston 9 14 .391 8 Baltimore 8 15 .348 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 14 9 .609 _ Cleveland 10 12 .455 3½ Chicago 9 13 .409 4½ Detroit 7 14 .333 6 Kansas City 7 14 .333 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 9 .625 _ Houston 12 11 .522 2½ Seattle 12 11 .522 2½ Oakland 10 13 .435 4½ Texas 8 14 .364 6 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 16 8 .667 _ Miami 12 10 .545 3 Philadelphia 11 12 .478 4½ Atlanta 11 13 .458 5 Washington 8 16 .333 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _ St. Louis 13 9 .591 1½ Chicago 9 13 .409 5½ Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5½ Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ San Diego 15 8 .652 _ San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ Colorado 13 9 .591 1½ Arizona 11 13 .458 4½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 9, Boston 5 Toronto 3, Houston 2 Seattle 7, Miami 3 L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5 N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4 Texas 7, Atlanta 3 L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3 Cleveland 7, Oakland 3
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0 Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0 Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1 N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2 Houston 3, Seattle 0 Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m. Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2 Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0 Seattle 7, Miami 3 St. Louis 7, Arizona 5 Texas 7, Atlanta 3 Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3 Washington 11, San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0 Arizona 5, Miami 4 Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m. Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m. St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMilwaukee 1, Boston 0
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT Saturday, May 7: Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., ABC Monday, May 9: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT x-Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TNT x-Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TBD
Miami 1, Philadelphia 0
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., TNT Friday, May 6: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT x-Tuesday, May 10: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD, TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix 1, Dallas 0
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m., TNT Friday, May 6: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN x-Tuesday, May 10: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD, TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD, TBD
Golden State 1, Memphis 0
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT Saturday, May 7: Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ABC Monday, May 9: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT x-Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, TBD, ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
NHL Playoff GlanceAll Times EDTFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 1, Boston 0
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. Friday, May 6: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 10: Boston at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 12: Carolina at Boston, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Rangers vs. Pittsburgh
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Monday, May 9: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA x-Thursday, May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida vs. Washington
Tuesday, May 3: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5: Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m. Monday, May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary vs. Dallas
Tuesday, May 3: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 5: Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 9: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 4: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Friday, May 6: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA x-Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado vs. Nashville
Tuesday, May 3: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5: Nashville at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 9: Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
St. Louis 1, Minnesota 0
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Wednesday, May 4: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 6: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA x-Thursday, May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League Baseball
MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Yoan Lopez for three games and fined him an undisclosed amoutn for throwing pitces at Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia in a game on Sunday, May 1. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount as a result of Lopez’s intentional throwing.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (IL). Designated INF Kelvin Gutierrez for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RF Jaylin Davis and RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned INF Danny Mendick and LHP Anderson Severino to Charlotte (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco, Seth Martinez and INF J.J. Matijevic to Sugar Land (PCL). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Emmanuel Rivera and RHP Matt Peackock to Omaha (IL). Recalled C MJ Melendez from Omaha. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHPs Elvis Peguero and Andrew Wantz to Salt Lake (PCL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned C Jose Godoy and RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). Recalled INF Jose Miranda and LHP Jovani Moran from St. Paul. Placed INF Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Placed OF Kylee Garlick on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jake Lemoine to Las Vegas (PCL). Designated C Austin Allen for assignment. SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned LHP Justus Sheffield and INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma (PCL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned OF Josh Lowe to Durham (IL). TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Sam Huff and OF Willie Calhoun to Round Rock (PCL). TORONTO BLUE BAYS — Optioned INF Gosuke Katoh and RHP Bowden Francis to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated INF Matt Davidson for assignment. Optioned RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (PCL). ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP William Woods and LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett (IL). CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Ethan Roberts on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Iowa (IL). CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Reiver Sanmartin and 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Designated LHP Logan Allen and 1B Bobby Bradley for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INFs Elehuris Montero, Alan Trejo and RHP Ryan Feltner to Albuquerque (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Zach Pop to Jacksonville (IL). Designated RHP Shawn Armstrong for assignment. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned C Alex Jackson and 3B Mike Brosseau to Nashville (IL). Designated RHP Jose Urena for assignment. Reinstated INF Luis Urias and C Victor Caratini from the IL. Placed RHP Jake Cousins on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to Syracuse (IL). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHPs Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh (IL). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure and LHP Sam Howard to Indianapolis (IL). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Memphis (IL). Designated RHP Aaron Brooks for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Luis Campusano and RHP Pedro Avila to El Paso (PCL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LF Jason Krizan and RHP Yunior Marte to Sacramento (PCL).
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA — Named Joe Dumars head of basketball operations.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
