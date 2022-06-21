WILLIAMSPORT — The West Virginia Black Bears defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters 13–4 in a lopsided game Monday. The Black Bears scored seven runs in a big two-out rally in the second inning and built on its big lead.
Right fielder Sam Crail led the charge with four RBI for West Virginia with three other players picking up multiple RBI.
Starting pitcher Thomas Gross gave up two earned runs on three hits over five innings for West Virginia.
The Crosscutters (10-6) scored one run in each the second and eighth inning, and two runs in the fifth inning. Designated hitter Eddie Niemann III was 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in the fifth inning. Left fielder Logan
Flood also hit an RBI triple in the eighth inning. Shortstop Josue Urdanetta had a hit and an RBI.
Williamsport’s next game is 6:35 tonight at home versus West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.