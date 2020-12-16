MIFFLINBURG — Cole Walter, fresh off a Top Hot Championship, blanked Milton frosh Zack Bennett at 126 pounds as the Wildcats cruised at home over the visiting Black Panthers on this date nine years ago.
The Wildcats defeated Lewisburg earlier in the week.
David Sheesley (120), Clark Wagner (138), Alan Miller (145), Eric Dock (152), and Nazar Mironenko (285) all scored falls for Mifflinburg.
Milton got falls from Ryan Preisch (160), Donald English (182) and Ryan Solomon (220), plus a pair of decisions from Colton Showers (132) and Jordan Catherman (170), a transfer from Mifflinburg.
On the hardwood, Lewisburg’s Chelsea Boyer scored a game-high 16 points and Maria Kelleher tallied 11 points to lead Lewisburg past Milton, 52-33, at Milton.
Emily Baker led the Panthers with nine.
The game featured 62 free throws and three players fouled out.
