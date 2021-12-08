Men’s track and field
The Huskies opened the 2021-22 indoor season in impressive fashion as the Huskies collected 10 automatic qualifiers for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Championship meet at the Bison Opener at Bucknell University, Saturday. On the men’s side, the Huskies posted three PSAC qualifying standards and five top-10 finishes. Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, posted a PSAC-qualifying time and finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.22.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Amherst 75, Springfield 61 Army 97, Purchase 40 Bentley 75, S. New Hampshire 68 Brandeis 88, Lasell 44 Bridgewater (Mass.) 87, Dean 77 Brown 76, Merrimack 56 Cazenovia 86, Houghton 75 Chestnut Hill 78, Dist. of Columbia 66 Fisher 73, Framingham St. 65 Georgian Court 50, Holy Family 47 Gettysburg 99, Penn St.-Berks 75 Jefferson 72, Goldey-Beacom 54 Juniata 79, St. Vincent 49 La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55 MIT 87, Emmanuel 83 Mass. College 86, Elms 67 Mass.-Boston 69, W. Connecticut 63 Mount St. Mary 82, Cobleskill 58 NYU 95, York (NY) 61 Nazareth 79, SUNY-IT 78 New Haven 69, American International 52 Northeastern 82, UMass 76 Pace 58, Adelphi 47 Post (Conn.) 71, Bloomfield 65 Princeton 82, Bucknell 69 Providence 68, Vermont 58 Rhode Island 72, Sacred Heart 62 Rivier 106, Lesley 95 S. Connecticut 85, St. Rose 69 Sage 85, SUNY Delhi 80 Salve Regina 89, Curry 49 Sciences (Pa.) 67, Wilmington (DC) 66 Suffolk 87, Roger Williams 74 Villanova 67, Syracuse 53 Washington & Jefferson 103, BET 56 Washington (Md.) 76, Neumann 61 Wells 81, Hilbert 78 Wentworth 95, Nichols 79 Yale 71, Albany (NY) 52 SOUTH Barton 81, Chowan 68 Campbell 74, Columbia (SC) 56 Clayton St. 81, Valdosta St. 75 Coll. of Charleston 86, Tulane 72 Covenant 69, Emory 58, OT East Carolina 82, NC A&T 71 Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55 George Mason 71, Navy 65 Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58 Georgia Southwestern 63, Fort Valley St. 60 High Point 64, Guilford 59 James Madison 52, Virginia 49 Johnson & Wales (NC) 94, St. Augustines 90 Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64 Lane 76, Fisk 65 LeMoyne-Owen 73, Christian Brothers 66 Lee 85, Lindsey Wilson 59 Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59 Rhodes 77, MIS 75 Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT Winthrop 85, Furman 80 MIDWEST Belmont 64, Saint Louis 59 Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72 Carleton 95, Martin Luther 57 DePaul 87, Duquesne 67 Kansas 78, UTEP 52 Kenyon 64, Grove City 62 Loyola Chicago 88, Roosevelt 49 Michigan 102, Nebraska 67 Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44 Toledo 67, Bradley 65 Valparaiso 101, East-West 58 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Fort Smith 93, Ecclesia 50 Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66 Butler 66, Oklahoma 62, OT Houston Baptist 84, Champion Christian 67 Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55 Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65 Texas Lutheran 65, Schreiner 62 FAR WEST Adams St. 78, CSU-Pueblo 64 Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48 Cal Baptist 89, North Dakota 71 Fort Lewis 87, Western St. (Col.) 68 Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49 N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69 Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary’s 77 Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68
Women’s college basketball
EAST Binghamton 62, Pitt-Johnstown 51 Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Delaware St. 45 Pittsburgh 67, Coppin St. 51 Quinnipiac 69, Northeastern 58 Saint Joseph’s 83, Penn 70 Wagner 62, Rider 58 West Virginia 65, Charlotte 54 SOUTH American U. 69, Virginia 56 Coastal Carolina 116, Wesleyan College 39 Coll. of Charleston 75, UNC-Greensboro 68 FAU 71, Florida Memorial 63 Liberty 59, Virginia Tech 40 Southern U. 69, LSU-Shreveport 41 MIDWEST Drake 101, Simpson 57 Evansville 89, Bellarmine 83 Oakland 79, Cent. Michigan 58 Ohio St. 94, Mount St. Mary’s 50 W. Illinois 96, SIU-Edwardsville 93 SOUTHWEST Lamar 88, McNeese St. 76 Oklahoma 94, E. Michigan 58 SMU 61, Delaware 55 FAR WEST Cal St.-Fullerton 62, San Francisco 53 Colorado 81, S. Utah 47 Denver 89, Colorado Christian 62 E. Washington 102, Multnomah 61 Loyola Marymount 66, Hawaii Pacific 52 Nevada 76, UC Merced 41
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71 Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 85 66 Tampa Bay 25 16 5 4 36 84 67 Detroit 26 13 10 3 29 73 83 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 27 6 18 3 15 61 96
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 N.Y. Rangers 24 17 4 3 37 74 59 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 79 54 Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 Columbus 24 13 11 0 26 80 80 New Jersey 23 9 9 5 23 67 79 Philadelphia 23 8 11 4 20 56 79 N.Y. Islanders 21 6 10 5 17 43 64
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 96 72 St. Louis 25 13 8 4 30 84 73 Nashville 25 14 10 1 29 73 70 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 92 76 Dallas 22 13 7 2 28 64 59 Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 76 72 Chicago 25 9 14 2 20 56 81 Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 26 15 6 5 35 84 56 Anaheim 27 14 8 5 33 89 78 Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 74 San Jose 26 14 11 1 29 71 71 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73 Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 64 80 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2 N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3 Nashville 5, Detroit 2 Toronto 5, Columbus 4 Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0 Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2 St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2 Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1 San Jose 5, Calgary 3
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m. Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m. Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 17 7 .708 — Philadelphia 13 11 .542 4 Boston 13 12 .520 4½ New York 12 12 .500 5 Toronto 11 13 .458 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 14 11 .560 — Washington 14 11 .560 — Charlotte 14 12 .538 ½ Atlanta 13 12 .520 1 Orlando 5 20 .200 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 17 8 .680 — Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1 Cleveland 13 12 .520 4 Indiana 10 16 .385 7½ Detroit 4 19 .174 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 14 10 .583 — Dallas 11 12 .478 2½ San Antonio 8 15 .348 5½ Houston 7 16 .304 6½ New Orleans 7 19 .269 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 16 7 .696 — Denver 11 12 .478 5 Minnesota 11 13 .458 5½ Portland 11 14 .440 6 Oklahoma City 7 16 .304 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 20 4 .833 — Phoenix 20 4 .833 — L.A. Clippers 13 12 .520 7½ L.A. Lakers 13 12 .520 7½ Sacramento 10 14 .417 10
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99 New York 121, San Antonio 109 L.A. Lakers 117, Boston 102
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m. Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
