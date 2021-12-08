Men’s track and field

Bloomsburg UniversitySaturday at Bucknell Bison OpenerNotes:

The Huskies opened the 2021-22 indoor season in impressive fashion as the Huskies collected 10 automatic qualifiers for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Championship meet at the Bison Opener at Bucknell University, Saturday. On the men’s side, the Huskies posted three PSAC qualifying standards and five top-10 finishes. Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, posted a PSAC-qualifying time and finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.22.

Men’s college basketball

EAST Amherst 75, Springfield 61 Army 97, Purchase 40 Bentley 75, S. New Hampshire 68 Brandeis 88, Lasell 44 Bridgewater (Mass.) 87, Dean 77 Brown 76, Merrimack 56 Cazenovia 86, Houghton 75 Chestnut Hill 78, Dist. of Columbia 66 Fisher 73, Framingham St. 65 Georgian Court 50, Holy Family 47 Gettysburg 99, Penn St.-Berks 75 Jefferson 72, Goldey-Beacom 54 Juniata 79, St. Vincent 49 La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55 MIT 87, Emmanuel 83 Mass. College 86, Elms 67 Mass.-Boston 69, W. Connecticut 63 Mount St. Mary 82, Cobleskill 58 NYU 95, York (NY) 61 Nazareth 79, SUNY-IT 78 New Haven 69, American International 52 Northeastern 82, UMass 76 Pace 58, Adelphi 47 Post (Conn.) 71, Bloomfield 65 Princeton 82, Bucknell 69 Providence 68, Vermont 58 Rhode Island 72, Sacred Heart 62 Rivier 106, Lesley 95 S. Connecticut 85, St. Rose 69 Sage 85, SUNY Delhi 80 Salve Regina 89, Curry 49 Sciences (Pa.) 67, Wilmington (DC) 66 Suffolk 87, Roger Williams 74 Villanova 67, Syracuse 53 Washington & Jefferson 103, BET 56 Washington (Md.) 76, Neumann 61 Wells 81, Hilbert 78 Wentworth 95, Nichols 79 Yale 71, Albany (NY) 52 SOUTH Barton 81, Chowan 68 Campbell 74, Columbia (SC) 56 Clayton St. 81, Valdosta St. 75 Coll. of Charleston 86, Tulane 72 Covenant 69, Emory 58, OT East Carolina 82, NC A&T 71 Florida Gulf Coast 69, Florida A&M 55 George Mason 71, Navy 65 Georgia 69, Jacksonville 58 Georgia Southwestern 63, Fort Valley St. 60 High Point 64, Guilford 59 James Madison 52, Virginia 49 Johnson & Wales (NC) 94, St. Augustines 90 Kentucky 76, Southern U. 64 Lane 76, Fisk 65 LeMoyne-Owen 73, Christian Brothers 66 Lee 85, Lindsey Wilson 59 Old Dominion 74, William & Mary 59 Rhodes 77, MIS 75 Temple 72, Vanderbilt 68, OT Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52, OT Winthrop 85, Furman 80 MIDWEST Belmont 64, Saint Louis 59 Bowling Green 73, Oakland 72 Carleton 95, Martin Luther 57 DePaul 87, Duquesne 67 Kansas 78, UTEP 52 Kenyon 64, Grove City 62 Loyola Chicago 88, Roosevelt 49 Michigan 102, Nebraska 67 Missouri 72, E. Illinois 44 Toledo 67, Bradley 65 Valparaiso 101, East-West 58 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Fort Smith 93, Ecclesia 50 Arkansas 86, Charlotte 66 Butler 66, Oklahoma 62, OT Houston Baptist 84, Champion Christian 67 Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55 Tarleton St. 84, Dallas Christian 65 Texas Lutheran 65, Schreiner 62 FAR WEST Adams St. 78, CSU-Pueblo 64 Boise St. 74, CS Northridge 48 Cal Baptist 89, North Dakota 71 Fort Lewis 87, Western St. (Col.) 68 Montana St. 68, N. Dakota St. 49 N. Colorado 74, South Dakota 69 Santa Clara 88, Mount St. Mary’s 77 Southern Cal 80, E. Kentucky 68

Women’s college basketball

EAST Binghamton 62, Pitt-Johnstown 51 Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Delaware St. 45 Pittsburgh 67, Coppin St. 51 Quinnipiac 69, Northeastern 58 Saint Joseph’s 83, Penn 70 Wagner 62, Rider 58 West Virginia 65, Charlotte 54 SOUTH American U. 69, Virginia 56 Coastal Carolina 116, Wesleyan College 39 Coll. of Charleston 75, UNC-Greensboro 68 FAU 71, Florida Memorial 63 Liberty 59, Virginia Tech 40 Southern U. 69, LSU-Shreveport 41 MIDWEST Drake 101, Simpson 57 Evansville 89, Bellarmine 83 Oakland 79, Cent. Michigan 58 Ohio St. 94, Mount St. Mary’s 50 W. Illinois 96, SIU-Edwardsville 93 SOUTHWEST Lamar 88, McNeese St. 76 Oklahoma 94, E. Michigan 58 SMU 61, Delaware 55 FAR WEST Cal St.-Fullerton 62, San Francisco 53 Colorado 81, S. Utah 47 Denver 89, Colorado Christian 62 E. Washington 102, Multnomah 61 Loyola Marymount 66, Hawaii Pacific 52 Nevada 76, UC Merced 41

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71 Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 85 66 Tampa Bay 25 16 5 4 36 84 67 Detroit 26 13 10 3 29 73 83 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 Montreal 27 6 18 3 15 61 96

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 N.Y. Rangers 24 17 4 3 37 74 59 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 79 54 Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 Columbus 24 13 11 0 26 80 80 New Jersey 23 9 9 5 23 67 79 Philadelphia 23 8 11 4 20 56 79 N.Y. Islanders 21 6 10 5 17 43 64

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 96 72 St. Louis 25 13 8 4 30 84 73 Nashville 25 14 10 1 29 73 70 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 92 76 Dallas 22 13 7 2 28 64 59 Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 76 72 Chicago 25 9 14 2 20 56 81 Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 26 15 6 5 35 84 56 Anaheim 27 14 8 5 33 89 78 Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 74 San Jose 26 14 11 1 29 71 71 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73 Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90 Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 64 80 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2 N.Y. Islanders 5, Ottawa 3 Nashville 5, Detroit 2 Toronto 5, Columbus 4 Anaheim 2, Buffalo 0 Carolina 4, Winnipeg 2 St. Louis 4, Florida 3, OT N.Y. Rangers 6, Chicago 2 Minnesota 4, Edmonton 1 San Jose 5, Calgary 3

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m. Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m. Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 17 7 .708 — Philadelphia 13 11 .542 4 Boston 13 12 .520 4½ New York 12 12 .500 5 Toronto 11 13 .458 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 14 11 .560 — Washington 14 11 .560 — Charlotte 14 12 .538 ½ Atlanta 13 12 .520 1 Orlando 5 20 .200 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 17 8 .680 — Milwaukee 16 9 .640 1 Cleveland 13 12 .520 4 Indiana 10 16 .385 7½ Detroit 4 19 .174 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 14 10 .583 — Dallas 11 12 .478 2½ San Antonio 8 15 .348 5½ Houston 7 16 .304 6½ New Orleans 7 19 .269 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 16 7 .696 — Denver 11 12 .478 5 Minnesota 11 13 .458 5½ Portland 11 14 .440 6 Oklahoma City 7 16 .304 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 20 4 .833 — Phoenix 20 4 .833 — L.A. Clippers 13 12 .520 7½ L.A. Lakers 13 12 .520 7½ Sacramento 10 14 .417 10

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99 New York 121, San Antonio 109 L.A. Lakers 117, Boston 102

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m. Boston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Denver at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m. Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL American Association AA — Agreed to terms with commissioner Joshua Schaub on a two year contract extension with an option for 2024. Minor League Baseball Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded RHP Johnathan Tripp to Chicago (American Association). OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Carlos Vega. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF/OF Dakota McFadden and LHP Jack Ramezzana. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster. Released RB Tavien Feaster. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Cornell Tom to the practice squad. Released DB Chris Williamson and OL Rick Leonard from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Waived OT Bobby Hart. Activated OT Tommy Doyle from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve. Signed RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Released WR Matt Cole from the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Rashad Smith from the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Miller Forristall to the active roster. Activated LS Charley Hughlett to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. Activated RB Johnny Stanton IV from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Tristen Hoge from the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated OT Terence Steele from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Blake Jarwin and WR T.J. Vasher from injured reserve. Activated WR Robert Foster from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve. Signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted QB Kurt Benkert from the practice to the active roster. Signed QB Danny Etling to the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB B.J. Emmons to the practice squad. Released RB Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived WR J.J. Koski. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed C Cameron Tom to the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Patrick Peterson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach. Signed WR Kevin White to the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad injured reserve. NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Corey Davis on injured reserve. Waived S Jarrod Wilson. Signed K Matt Ammendola and WR Tarik Black to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss from the practice squad. Signed RB Austin Walker. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANNEERS — Signed LS Garrison Sanborn. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated S Kevin Byard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve. Signed LB Milo Eifler. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San Diego (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Kyle Keyser and C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Waived LW Brendan Perlini. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Sent F Mike Hardman to Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk from Rockford. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived D Scott Harrington. DALLAS STARS — Sent G Ben Bishop to Texas (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Luke Witkowski and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Sent Cs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and T.J. Tynan to Ontario (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL). Returned D Mattias Norlinder to Laval. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed D Kevin Connauton off waivers from Florida. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL). Reassigned G Zachary Edmund to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL). Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Winnipeg. Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Alex Biega, Kristians Rubins, G Petr Mrazek and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL). Sent RW Joey Anderson to Toronto. American Hockey League ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled C Carson Focht from Kalamazoo (ECHL). CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed G Devan Dubnyk to a professional tryout offer (PTO). Returned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Greenville (ECHL). Released LW Liam Pecararo. COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired D Charle-Edouard D’Astous. Recalled F Trey Bradley from Utah (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Recalled F Kris Bennett from Iowa (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Peter Abbandonato from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Florida (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Acquired D Frank Hora. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired G Sebastien Caron. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Suspended Utah D Andrew Nielsen one game for game misconduct in the final five minutes of regulation in a game against Kalamazoo on Dec. 6. ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed D Ben Owen on injured reserve. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Wyatt Ege and F Partrick Polino to Providence (AHL). Signed G Sean Bonar. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended F Matt Bradley and removed from roster. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Matt Murphy to Providence (AHL). IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Luke Richardson as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Jack Berry. Claimed F Jake Smith from Kansas City. READING ROYALS — Placed D Mike Chen on injured reserve. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired LW Louis-Philippe Denis, Ds Victor Beaulac and Gabriel Labbe. Signed F Anthony Deluca to a standard player contract. Recalled G Kevin Poulin. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Kyle pouncy from reserve. WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Drew Callin from the commissioner’s exempt list. SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League NY/NJ GOTHAM FC — Named Yael Averbuch West general manager and head of soccer operations and Stephanie Lee assistant general manager. ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Amanda Cromwell head coach. Transferred MF Emily van Egmond to Newcastle Jets FC (Liberty A-League) with rights to retain playing rights.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.