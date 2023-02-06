BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Penn State’s wrestlers dominated homestanding Indiana 35-8 for another Big Ten road win. Penn State junior Carter Starocci handled Indiana’s D.J. Washington at 174 and Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett and Max Dean picked up pins in the victory. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI.

The dual meet began at 125 where sophomore Marco Vespa lost a 17-2 technical fall (4:48) against Jacob Moran. Baylor Shunk made his season debut at 133 for Penn State and took No. 29 Henry Porter to the limit before dropping a hard-fought 9-7 (sv) decision in extra time. Indiana took an early 8-0 lead. Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 5 at 141, quickly cut into the lead with a fast fall over Cayden Rooks. Bartlett moved in quickly, took Rooks down, moved to a cradle and pinned the Hoosier in just 0:12 seconds.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.