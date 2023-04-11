BENTON — The one-two pitching combination of starter Griffen Harrington and reliever Landon Polcyn combined to shut down Benton and lead Warrior Run to a 14-1, six-inning nonleague victory Monday.
Harrington and Polcyn threw three innings apiece, and they teamed up to strike out 15 batters and allow just one unearned run off two hits.
Harrington also hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning to give Warrior Run (2-2) a 6-1 lead.
The Defenders blew the game wide open with a seven-run sixth. Mason Sheesley hit an RBI double in the inning, plus Warrior Run also drew four bases-loaded walks.
Sheesley finished the game 2-for-5 with the double, two RBI and two runs scored, plus James Keifer also batted 2-for-3 for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next plays at Montgomery at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Warrior Run 14, Benton 1 (6 innings)
Warrior Run 301 217 — 14-10-3
Griffen Harrington, Landon Polcyn (4), and Aiden Lewis. Greydon Beishine, Cam Davis (5), Nate Campbell (6), Curis Yohey (6), Davis (6), and Connor Kapp.
WP: Harrington. LP: Beishine.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mason Sheesley, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Harrington, 1-for-3, triple, RBI, run; Gabe Engel, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Stone Allison, 1-for-3, run; Tyler Ulrich, run; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs, RBI; James Keifer, 2-for-3, run; Ryan Foura, walk; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-2, run; Hunter Saul, walk, RBI.
Top Benton hitters: Ethan Kolb, 2-for-2, run; Beishline, 1-for-3.
MILTON — The Black Panthers’ second doubles team of Tyler Geiswite and Deven Shoemaker picked up a hard-fought win, but the rest of the team wasn’t as fortunate as the Bulldogs took the Heartland-I victory.
Geiswite and Shoemaker beat the duo of Chris Wilson and Chase Hensler, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8).
Milton (0-7) next hosts Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
1. Eli Bower (JS) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ryder Fink (JS) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Brennan Smith (JS) won by forfeit.
1. Dierk Stetts-Jared Palski (JS) def. Gaven Russell-Keegan Gill, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Tyler Geiswite-Deven Shoemaker (M) def. Chris Wilson-Chase Hensler, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8).
