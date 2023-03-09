PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry during a scrum in front of the net.
DeAngelo received a major penalty and a game misconduct Tuesday for pushing a stick into Perry's lower body. The action set off a more intense scrum.
DeAngelo said after the game he was trying to give Perry “a little shot.”
“I wasn’t looking for it to go there,” he said. “He tried to slash my stick out of my hands the second beforehand. He talks all game.”
DeAngelo will miss games Thursday at Carolina and Saturday at Pittsburgh, and forfeit about $54,000 in salary.
DeAngelo has 10 goals and 34 points this season.
Bucknell volleyball announces latest recruiting class
LEWISBURG - Tyler Hagstrom, head coach of the Bucknell volleyball team, is proud to announce his latest recruiting class. The class has five athletes who promise to bring further intensity and talent to the program and build upon the promising 2022 campaign.
Skye Battino hails from New York City and plays the position of libero. She was a five-year varsity starter, served as a team captain, and won the Grit Award in 2017. She spent seven years on the NYC Juniors club team and qualified for the USAV Nationals five times.
Hagstrom on Battino: "Skye is a great serve receiver with a natural platform. Her ability to pass at a high level gives her team more opportunities to score points on offense. She also adds a lot of energy to her team with her communication, excitement, and love for the game."
Cameron Lloyd, an outside hitter, comes to Lewisburg from Chapel Hill, N.C. Lloyd dominated high school play setting school records in kills (1,062) and digs (807). She led Cedar Ridge High School to its first state championship.
Hagstrom on Lloyd: "Cam is a great passer with an amazing understanding of the game. She also has a nice vision when she is attacking and can hit with a lot of range on the court. She will compete to be a six-rotation outside for us because of her ability to excel at all facets of our sport."
Sidney Shaffer, a middle blocker, travels to Bucknell from the faraway domain of California. The Orange County native earned numerous honors in her career, winning Team MVP, First Team Al-League, and League MVP. She also served as team captain. Shaffer won recognition as a Tstreet Volleyball Club 2022 Prep Volleyball Top 50 Middles.
Hagstrom on Shaffer: "Sid is an aggressive attacker who will add a ton of firepower to our offense. She has also competed and won at the highest level of club volleyball, so she knows what it takes to be a successful team. Her experience, competitiveness, and ability to score points will have an immediate effect."
Kaitlyn Taylor, an outside hitter, journeys to the fields of Pennsylvania from Kissimmee, Fla., the home of Mickey Mouse and his compatriots. Taylor subjugated the opposition she faced in high school. She won first-team all-conference in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and was awarded MVP for 2020 and 2021. Taylor led the squad as captain for her sophomore, junior, and senior years.
Hagstrom on Taylor: Kaitlyn is a tremendous athlete who can score in various ways at the net. She is also a terrific defender who can make momentum-shifting digs in the backcourt. Kaitlyn has a lot of fun when she plays, which will help maintain a positive team atmosphere.
Riley Tucker, the second recruit from North Carolina and a middle Bbocker, resides in Clemmons. She owns the record books in Ronald W. Reagan High School, ranking first in kills (621) and blocks (321). She holds the record for most kills in a single game as a middle blocker. In 2022, Tucker earned AVCA All-American Second Team, NCVBCA All-State Team, and RHS Offensive Player of the Year. Beyond individual accomplishments, her team won two conference titles and went 36-1 in 2022.
Hagstrom on Tucker: Riley is a dynamic middle who can get off the ground quickly. She has a great work ethic and gets better every time we see her step on the court. We are excited to get her in the gym as she can have an impact while knowing she still has a high ceiling.
The Bison enter the 2023 season with exciting expectations after making the 2022 Patriot League Tournament.
Texas Tech coach Adams resigns after insensitive comments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, who had been suspended recently for racially insensitive comments made toward one of his players, resigned shortly after the Red Raiders were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.
Second-year assistant Corey Williams had led the Red Raiders in their 78-62 loss to West Virginia.
The incident involving Adams occurred in a meeting with a player, who wasn't identified, Texas Tech said Sunday in announcing his suspension. The school said Adams “was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”
Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt learned of the incident last Friday and issued a written reprimand, and Adams coached them in a regular season-ending loss to Oklahoma State. But after Hocutt investigated the situation further, he decided to suspend Adams just three days before the start of the Big 12 Tournament.
Adams waited until his team was eliminated before announcing that he was stepping down.
“My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said in a statement. “However, both the university and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the university, which I care about so deeply.”
This isn’t the first time that high-profile coaches have been in trouble for insensitive comments.
Three years ago, Pat Chambers resigned at Penn State after one of his former players revealed the coach said he wanted to “loosen the noose that’s around your neck” when talking to the player about helping him reduce stress; he wsa hired at Florida Gulf Coast this season. And during the 2020-21 season, Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized for telling his team after a loss to “stay on the plantation” as a way to reminding them to stick together; he was suspended for one game.
The 66-year-old Adams graduated from Texas Tech in 1979 and had been on the staff there since 2016, beginning as director of basketball operations under Tubby Smith and then spending time on Chris Beard's staff. He was elevated to head coach when Beard departed for Texas, and signed a $15.5 million, five-year contract extension last spring.
