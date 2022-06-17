STATE COLLEGE — In a season full of history and milestones, Lewisburg’s softball team seemed to have an endless supply of timely hits and opportune runs it needed to win 19 games.
But the well ran dry for the Green Dragons in Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A final against Avonworth.
The District 7 champion Antelopes scored seven unanswered runs to pull away for a 7-2 victory over the Green Dragons at Nittany Lion Park’s Beard Field.
And despite falling in its first-ever trip to the state final, Lewisburg (19-4) still has a lot to be proud of aside from being the second-best Class 3A team in the state.
The Green Dragons also captured their first District 4 title since 1996 along with advancing the farthest the program has gone in the state playoffs since 1990 (when the team fell to Bristol 1-0 in 9 innings in the Class 2A semis).
“Making it to the state championship game is a big accomplishment for the girls, and for the program,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. “The season is a credit to the girls’ (hard work). They spent the time in the weight room, they spent the time in the gym, and they spent the time in the batting cage.
“(The season) is all (due) to them. We just directed them a little bit, and they followed through with it,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Sophomore catcher Sydney Bolinsky got Lewisburg on the board first with an RBI single that plated Carley Wagner, who drew a walk in the first at-bat of the game.
“That felt good, especially with two outs and just being the away team. It’s just really nice to get some confidence off a good pitcher in the first inning,” said Bolinsky. “Just to make it this far and have a chance to play in this stadium is just really special. Only two teams (in all of Class 3A) got this opportunity, and it’s great we were one of them even though we didn’t come out on top.
“This is a great experience for our team. This is the farthest that a Lewisburg softball team has ever gotten, and I think that’s something to be talked about in future years,” Bolinsky added.
In the fourth inning Alexis Walter put a charge in the Lewisburg contingent by driving a 3-2 pitch off the scoreboard in left for her fourth home run of the season to give the Green Dragons a 2-0 lead.
Walter was looking for something in and up to hit, and she got it.
“Always high and inside. And then (Avonworth pitcher Alivia Lantzy) threw me that pitch, and I got a hold of it and it just went (over),” said Walter, a senior right fielder.
Getting the homer was a fitting end for Walter, who played her final game for Lewisburg along with fellow seniors Rylee Dyroff and Erin Field.
“For being my senior year and going the farthest a Lewisburg team has ever made it, feels pretty good still,” Walter said.
“I was feeling pretty confident at that time,” said coach Wagner. “Kimmy was cruising and I was hoping (it would last).”
It didn’t turn out that way however, as it didn’t take Avonworth long to come back and tie the game, and then take the lead.
Cat Barie and Emma Obersteiner both hit RBI singles in the fourth to tie the game at 2.
Then in the fifth the wheels began to fall off Lewisburg’s bus when Avonworth quickly loaded the bases to prompt coach Wagner to take starting pitcher Kimmy Shannon out of the game and bring in Walter.
Rylee Gray rudely greeted Walter with a bases-clearing double to build the Antelopes’ lead to 6-2.
“You know, that’s just how the game goes. People get hits and they score; that’s what happens,” said Shannon. “You just have to look for outs, but I don’t think we ever really hung our heads. We fought, but we just came up short today.”
The game should turn out to be a big experience booster and confidence booster for Shannon, who still has two more years left in a Lewisburg uniform.
“I think I’m excited to grow, too,” said Shannon. “I want to get even closer with these girls and create a bond with this team, and see where the next two seasons take us.”
The game later became more out of reach for Lewisburg an inning later when Meghan Fissore drove an RBI single to center to make the score 7-2.
The Green Dragons however had perfect opportunity to get back in the game when they loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but Lantzy would coax a grounder from Gracie Murphy to end the inning.
“We missed a couple of opportunities like that where we had runners in scoring position, and we couldn’t get that big hit,” said coach Wagner. “Lantzy did a good job. She kept jamming us and we kept hitting weak ground balls and weak pop-ups. She did a good job keeping us off-balance, especially with a good hitting team like I have.”
And if there’s any silver lining for coach Wagner after the game, it’s the fact he returns six of his starters next year to make another run at a state title.
“That will definitely make a difference, and it’ll help, especially when you have a pitcher like Kimmy,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Right now they’re hurting, but if they sit back and think about it — three years out of the history of Lewisburg softball did the team go to states, and for us to make it to the finals is pretty special.”
PIAA Class 3A Championship
at Nittany Lion Park’s Beard Field
Avonworth 7, Lewisburg 2
Lewisburg 101 000 0 — 2-3-1
Avonworth 000 241 x — 7-7-0
Kimmy Shannon, Alexis Walter (5) and Sydney Bolinsky. Alivia Lantzy and Rylee Gray.
WP: Lantzy. LP: Shannon.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-2, walk, run scored; Erin Field, walk; Bolinsky, 1-for-3, RBI; Alexis Walter, 1-for-2, HR (4th, solo), walk, RBI, run.
Top Avonworth hitters: Sydney Savatt, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Lantzy, 1-for-2, double, 2 walks; Meghan Fissore, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Leah Kuban, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 runs; Gray, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Cat Barie, 1-for-3, RBI.
