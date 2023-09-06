LEWISBURG — Cohen Hoover and Riley Gulden-Luthi scored two goals apiece to lead Lewisburg to a commanding 7-0 nonleague victory over Loyalsock on a hot and steamy Tuesday afternoon.

It was the first time back on the pitch for Lewisburg since a 3-2 loss to Lower Dauphin on Thursday, and the Green Dragons learned from their mistakes in that game to pick up their first win of the 2023 season.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.