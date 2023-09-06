LEWISBURG — Cohen Hoover and Riley Gulden-Luthi scored two goals apiece to lead Lewisburg to a commanding 7-0 nonleague victory over Loyalsock on a hot and steamy Tuesday afternoon.
It was the first time back on the pitch for Lewisburg since a 3-2 loss to Lower Dauphin on Thursday, and the Green Dragons learned from their mistakes in that game to pick up their first win of the 2023 season.
“It was definitely good to get the first win out of the way,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “We learned some lessons from our previous game, so it was definitely good to play and get a bunch of guys on the stat sheet.”
In addition to Hoover and Gulden-Luthi, three other players got in on the action for Lewisburg (1-1) against Loyalsock (0-6). They were Isaac Ayres, Alex Gilmore and Grayson Wynings.
Seeing five different players get goals in the game certainly made Kettlewell happy.
“That definitely pleases me,” he said. “I looked and most of our goals were not created by the goal scorer; they were created by the team, and that’s really what we look for.”
Gulden-Luthi scored off a cross from Noah Pawling in the 17th minute to get the Green Dragons on the board.
Hoover then was in the right place at the right time to get Lewisburg’s second goal.
A shot by Viktor Permyashkin was stopped by Loyalsock keeper Chris Cooley, but the ball caromed away to Hoover for the easy put away.
Everything seemed to go Lewisburg’s way in the second half, including a direct kick by Alex Gilmore near the midfield stripe that arced in just underneath the crossbar for a 4-0 lead.
“Alex was able to kind of look at the moment (to make something happen) and give it a chance, and so I give him all the credit for doing that,” said Kettlewell.
The second goal by Hoover followed, and it was also scored off a rebound when Cooley made the initial save but couldn’t secure the ball before Hoover poked it in.
Goals by Grayson Wynings and Gulden-Luthi completed the scoring late in the second half when Kettlewell pulled his starters with the game way out of reach of Loyalsock (0-6).
Calmer, more relaxed play in the second half helped Lewisburg blow the game open.
“I think we were just rushing and panicking and we just weren’t calm, and we were trying to do too much (in the first half),” said Kettlewell. “But once we settled down and played (slower) in the second half and we were able to regroup, and I felt we kind of took control of the game.”
Lewisburg will have a much tougher test today when the Green Dragons travel to play the Midd-West Mustangs in a nonleague matchup at 7 p.m. The weather is expected to be balmy once again.
“It will be tough, but we got to go at it again (today), so no excuses. It’s going to be hot for both teams,” said Kettlewell.
Lewisburg 7, Loyalsock 0
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Riley Gulden-Luthi, assist Noah Pawling, 23:57.
Lew-Cohen Hoover, assist Viktor Permyashkin, 13:04.
Second half
Lew-Isaac Ayres, assist Caleb Meyer-Chabris, 37:39.
Lew-Alex Gilmore, direct kick, 23:48.
Lew-Hoover, assist Gulden-Luthi, 23:19.
Lew-Grayson Wynings, assist Meyer-Chabris, 15:18.
Lew-Gulden-Luthi, assist Wynings, 7:12.
Shots: Lewisburg, 23-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 7-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Spencer Paris), 0; Loyalsock (Chris Cooley), 11.
In other boys’ soccer action Tuesday:
Milton 3, Central Columbia 2
MILTON — The Black Panthers exploded for three second-half goals to beat the Blue Jays in the non-conference matchup at Alumni Stadium.
Evan Yoder, Joel Langdon and Dom Ballo scored the goals for Milton (4-1), in that order, in the second half. Aaron Treibley had the assist on Yoder’s goal, then Yoder assisted on the second two tallies for the Black Panthers.
Jonah Strobel also made five saves to get the win for Milton, which doesn’t play again until it travels to Shamokin for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 6,
Jersey Shore 1
Jersey Shore — Dylan Seigel recorded a hat trick in the second half to power the Wildcats past the Bulldogs in the non-conference matchup.
The game was tied at 1-all at the half before Mifflinburg (2-2) broke free in a big way in the second half.
Moses Knepp scored unassisted seven minutes in to break the tie. Seigel then scored his first goal five minutes later for a 3-1 lead.
Diego Herrera followed with a goal before Seigel scored twice more to put the game away for the Wildcats.
Collin Dreese scored unassisted to give Mifflinburg a 1-0 lead, and he also assisted on Seigel’s second goal that came with 11 minutes remaining.
Warrick Beachy added assists for the Wildcats on Seigel’s first goal as well as Herrera’s tally.
Mifflinburg led in shots (13-4) and corner kicks (11-2), and goalkeeper Nickali Conklin made four saves to get the win.
The Wildcats next play at Altoona at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 11,
Walnut Street Chr. 2
AVIS – Alex Clark recorded a hat trick, plus Luke Osman and Levi Erb had two goals apiece as the Lions ran away for the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Clark scored twice in the first half, as did Osman, to get Meadowbrook (1-2) out to a 6-0 lead. Levi Erb added a goal and two assists in the first half, plus Austin Steck added a goal and Josiah Baker had an assist on Osman’s second goal.
The Lions then poured it on in the second half. Along with goals from Erb and Clark, the victors also got tallies from Baker, Garrett Knopp and Ethan Steck, with the latter notching two assists as well in the half.
Austin Steck and Jayar Rhoades chipped in assists for Meadowbrook in the second half.
Matt Schmit made three saves to get the win for the Lions.
Warrior Run at
Central Mountain (PPD)
MILL HALL — The nonleague contest between the Defenders and the Wildcats on Tuesday was postponed and moved Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
