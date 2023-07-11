NEW BERLIN — The mindset of Lewisburg Junior All-Star pitcher Colin Shannon going into Monday’s District 13 final against Selinsgrove was to do all that he could to help keep his team’s season alive.
Shannon did exactly that, as he used his right arm and his bat to power Lewisburg to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Selinsgrove at the New Berlin Recreation Complex.
“This feels great. Last year we played Mifflinburg (in the D-13 Major Division Tournament), and we went home short (of the title), so it feels great to be able to keep playing,” said Shannon. “Today, we went into the game (with the mindset of), don’t stop — just keep going — and that’s what we did. We just kept going.”
Lewisburg now moves on to the PA Little League Section 3 Tournament, which begins this weekend at Montoursville (District 12). The field is comprised of only Lewisburg and Montoursville, and game 1 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
The District 13 title won by the team on Monday is the first one claimed by a junior baseball team from Lewisburg, and possibly by any Lewisburg Little League All-Star team, in the last 10 years.
It’s an honor deserving of a fire truck ride, which the team was set to take once they got back to Lewisburg.
“A lot of our kids have played together forever, and they wanted a banner,” said Lewisburg manager Steve Bieber. “It’s been 10 years since Lewisburg has had a banner. The guys are pretty excited, and they are (also) excited about a fire truck ride tonight.”
Just two days ago, Selinsgrove took a 6-3 victory over Lewisburg to force a second game to decide the District 13 championship.
Although Lewisburg didn’t have its full allotment of players available for Saturday’s game, on Monday it did, and manager Bieber could tell right away this game would be different.
“The kids didn’t have the energy and the drive, and obviously we were missing a couple of kids (on Saturday),” said Lewisburg’s manager. “Right from the moment of grabbing the team and putting them together (Monday), I knew something was different.
“They were just gelling better, they were working well together, and they were (just) doing good things,” added manager Bieber.
Shannon helped his own cause when he hit a two-run double to right to key a four-run third inning that gave Lewisburg a 5-0 lead. Parker Hamilton added an RBI single in the inning for the Union County all-stars.
“That felt great because in my first at-bat I flew out to left and I got under (the ball),” said Shannon. “But (the pitch I hit my double off of) was right where I wanted it, and I drove it, and it felt really good scoring runs for my team.”
Lewisburg began rolling in the third, and in the fifth the team put five more runs on the board to put Selinsgrove away.
Parker Hamilton hit another RBI single in the frame for Lewisburg, and Fynn Oberdorf added one of his own to give his team a 10-0 lead that ended the game early.
“This was a team win — from top to bottom,” said Bieber. “Our No. 11 hitter (Oberdorf) hits a walk-off run, and some people might say why we have him at No. 11, and that’s exactly why we have him at No. 11. We get some kids on, and the next thing you know he’s driving a run in.
“Yeah, it was a great team win, and it was great to have Colin on the mound. Selinsgrove wasn’t touching him today,” added Lewisburg’s manager.
Shannon struck out seven, walked four and allowed just three hits to get the win for Lewisburg.
Offensively, Hamilton finished the game 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI and a run scored, Oberdorf batted 2-for-2 with a double, walk, an RBI and a run scored, plus Jackson Gaul also went 2-for-3 at the plate for Lewisburg.
“I went out there and my intent was to pitch as long as I could, and that’s what I did,” said Shannon. “I was just trying to throw as many strikes as possible, keep my team positive, keep them going, and just play hard to the end.”
Now, it’s on to the Section 3 Tournament where two more wins will send Lewisburg into the PA Junior Baseball State Championship.
“I’m excited. Now we start turning our thoughts to the Section 3 Tournament,” said Bieber. “The competition keeps getting better, but the second thing I told the guys (after the win) was that we’re moving on. We’re going to celebrate this, and then (this morning) we’re going to practice.”
District 13 Tournament
Junior Division
At New Berlin Recreation Complex
Lewisburg 10, Selinsgrove 0 (5 innings)
Selinsgrove 000 00 – 0-3-5
Lewisburg 014 05 – 10-10-1
Reece Dressler, Noah Ford (5) and Aaron Witmer. Colin Shannon and Landynn Bieber.
WP: Shannon. LP: Dressler.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Jackson Dupuis, walk; Evan Gatewood, walk; Ford, walk; JT Welshans, 2-for-2; Landon Hupp, 1-for-2; Coy Arnold, walk.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Jackson Wertz, 1-for-3, run scored; Lincoln Ayres, walk, run; Bieber, walk, RBI, run; Shannon, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Hudson King, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Parker Hamilton, 3-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Cole Grozier, walk, RBI; Carter Letteer, RBI, run; Jackson Gaul, 2-for-3; Fynn Oberdorf, 2-for-2, double, walk, RBI, run.
