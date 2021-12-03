PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, ranked No. 2 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, posted a hard-fought 20-16 win at Penn in a non-conference road dual in Philadelphia. With three returning All-Americans out, Penn State still won six of nine contested bouts and gave up one forfeit.
The dual began at 125 where sophomore Baylor Shunk lost 8-2 to Penn’s Ryan Miller. With No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young out, junior Brandon Meredith stepped in at 133 and suffered a 10-2 major against No. 12 Michael Colaiocco and the Nittany Lions trailed 7-0 early.
No. 1 Nick Lee returned to action at 141 and notched the bouts only takedowns in a solid 6-3 win over No. 28 Carmen Ferrante, cutting the Penn lead to 7-3. Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 20 at 149, was involved in another thriller, taking No. 23 Anthony Artalona past extra time before using an escape to post a 4-3 (TB) win to bring Penn State to within one, 7-6. Sophomore Terrell Barraclough lost a close 4-2 decision to Doug Zapf at 157 and Penn State trailed 10-6 at the break.
Junior Creighton Edsell, ranked No. 32 at 165, picked up a critical win for Penn State. Edsell took No. 33 Lucas Revano into extra time before grabbing the 6-4 victory with a takedown midway through the extra period. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, rolled over No. 21 Nick Incontrera, tallying five takedowns in a 13-3 major decision. His win put Penn State up 13-10.
With No. 1 Aaron Brooks also not wrestling, sophomore Donovon Ball got the nod at 184 and grabbed an impressive win, an 11-4 victory over Penn’s Jesse Martinez to give the Nittany Lions a 16-10 lead. Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 4 at 197, iced the dual with a strong 10-0 major over Cole Urbas to give the Lions a 20-10 lead. With No. Greg Kerkvliet out at 285 as well, Penn State forfeited heavyweight and settled for the 20-16 victory.
Penn State posted a 16-11 edge in takedowns. The Nittany Lions picked up two bonus points off two majors.
Penn State is now 4-0 overall while Penn falls to 0-1. The Nittany Lions host Lehigh in Rec Hall on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. in their next action.
No. 2 Penn State 20, Penn 16
At The Palestra – Philadelphia
125: Ryan Miller PENN dec. Baylor Shunk PSU, 8-2
133: No. 12 Michael Colaiocco PENN maj. dec. Brandon Meredith PSU, 10-2
141: No. 1 Nick Lee PSU dec. No. 28 Carmen Ferrante PENN, 6-3
149: No. 20 Beau Bartlett PSU dec. No. 23 Anthony Artalona PENN, 4-3 (TB)
157: Doug Zapf PENN dec. Terrell Barraclough PSU, 4-2
165: No. 32 Creighton Edsell PSU dec. No. 33 Lucas Revano PENN, 6-4 (SV)
174: No. 1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. No. 21 Nick Incontrera PENN, 13-3
184: Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jesse Martinez PENN, 11-4
197: No. 4 Max Dean PSU maj. dec. Cole Urbas PENN, 10-0
285: Ben Goldin PENN win by forfeit 20-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.