WILLIAMSPORT — The District 4 Class 3A semifinal game between No. 3 Lewisburg and No. 2 Central Columbia has been postponed again.
Following three days of rain, unplayable field conditions at Williamsport’s Elm Park shut down the contest for the second time in four days.
The Green Dragons (17-4) and the Blue Jays (17-3) will now play their game at 5 p.m. today at the Moser Complex in Turbotville.
