MIFFLINBURG — The pinnacle of every amateur athlete’s career is to be named All-American.
Mifflinburg senior midfielder John Darrup earned that distinction when US Lacrosse recently placed the Wildcats’ standout on its 2021 High School All-American Team.
Chris Darrup, John’s father as well as Mifflinburg’s head coach, had a front row view of what his son accomplished this season.
“I’m thrilled for John to be named All-American! It’s hard to describe the excitement of the honor of being recognized by the national governing body of lacrosse,” said Chris Darrup. “Having witnessed his effort and hard work close up, I feel John is very deserving of this honor.
“As John’s dad and his coach, it is very rewarding for him to have his skill, his drive, and his leadership appreciated,” added coach Darrup.
On the season, John Darrup led Mifflinburg with 47 goals, 19 assists, and 122 ground balls. He also caused 35 turnovers from his midfield position.
Those stats were the result of a lot of hard work that the younger Darrup put in during the offseason to improve his game — and the Wildcats as a whole.
“John was determined to make himself and his team better this year,” said Chris Darrup. “John worked hard in the offseason in the weight room, improving his strength and durability; on the track, improving his conditioning, and on the field improving his skills and confidence.”
There’s no doubt that John Darrup has left a lasting impression on Mifflinburg’s program by helping his teammates rise to the occasion.
“He truly nurtured his teammates, helping them to also improve,” said Chris Darrup, who saw his son play his last competitive lacrosse game when the Wildcats ended their season with a wild 18-10 loss to District 4 qualifier Bellefonte on May 14.
John Darrup will be attending Penn State University in the fall and will be majoring in civil/environmental engineering.
