Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 40 16 .714 _ Tampa Bay 33 23 .589 7 Toronto 33 23 .589 7 Boston 30 27 .526 10½ Baltimore 24 33 .421 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 25 .569 _ Cleveland 26 26 .500 4 Chicago 26 28 .481 5 Detroit 23 33 .411 9 Kansas City 18 37 .327 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 36 21 .632 _ Los Angeles 27 31 .466 9½ Texas 26 30 .464 9½ Seattle 26 31 .456 10 Oakland 20 38 .345 16½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 38 21 .644 _ Atlanta 30 27 .526 7 Philadelphia 27 29 .482 9½ Miami 24 30 .444 11½ Washington 21 37 .362 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 25 .569 _ St. Louis 32 25 .561 ½ Pittsburgh 24 30 .444 7 Chicago 23 33 .411 9 Cincinnati 20 36 .357 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 36 20 .643 _ San Diego 35 22 .614 1½ San Francisco 30 25 .545 5½ Arizona 27 31 .466 10 Colorado 24 32 .429 12 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game Atlanta 3, Oakland 2 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3 Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3 Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0 Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game Toronto 7, Kansas City 0 Houston 4, Seattle 1 N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4 Boston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1 Kansas City 8, Toronto 4 Cleveland 4, Texas 0 Seattle 6, Houston 3 Atlanta 13, Oakland 2 Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3 Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1 L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1 Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0 Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2), 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 3-3), 7:40 p.m. Baltimore (Lyles 3-4) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 8:10 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Miami at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Miami 12, Washington 2 Atlanta 3, Oakland 2 Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3 Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3 Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0 Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2 San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0 Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1 Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0 Atlanta 13, Oakland 2 Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1 Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0 San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2 Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
