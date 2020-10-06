Boys soccer
Lewisburg 10
Midd-West 1
LEWISBURG — Jack Dieffenderfer scored a natural hat trick to begin the game and get Lewisburg off and rolling towards a 10-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I win over Midd-West on Monday.
Ben Liscum added two first-half goals as Lewisburg (9-0, 8-0 HAC-I) led 5-1 at the half.
In the second half, Liscum scored twice more and Dieffenderfer tallied his fourth goal of the game as the Green Dragons cruised.
Lewisburg next hosts Williamsport at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 10, Midd-West 1at LewisburgFirst half
Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Alan Daniel, 39:01. Lew-Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 31:01. Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Ben Liscum, 28:31. MW-Nick Eppley, unassisted, 18:00. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 9:54. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 2:34.
Second half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, James Koconis, 33:00. Lew-Carter Hoover, assist Liscum, 31:51. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 25:55. Lew-Liscum, assist Philip Permyashkin, 24:05. Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Nick Passaniti, 20:48.
Shots: Lewisburg, 18-7; Corners: Lewisburg, 4-2; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 6; MW, Jack Horst, 6.
Williamsport 2
Mifflinburg 0
WILLIAMSPORT — Jimmy Pombor scored twice in a span of three minutes of the first half to lead the Millionaires to the HAC-I win over the Wildcats at the Balls Mills Complex.
Kanon Keister made two saves for Mifflinburg (2-6-1, 1-4-1 HAC-I), which next plays Jersey Shore on the road at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamsport 2, Mifflinburg 0at WilliamsportFirst half
Will-Jimmy Pombor, assist Thomas Harper, 32:00. Will-Pombor, assist Conner Poole, 35:00.
Shots: Williamsport, 12-3; Corners: Williamsport, 8-2; Saves:
Williamsport, Elliot Wannop, 2; Mifflinburg, Kanon Keister, 13.
St. Joseph’s Catholic 6
Meadowbrook Chr. 1
MILTON — The Lions scored first, but St. Joseph’s Catholic scored six unanswered goals to take the nonleague victory.
Gavin Millett scored off an assist by Tyler Stokes for Meadowbrook.
St. Joseph’s Catholic 6, Meadowbrook Chr. 1at Meadowbrook ChristianFirst half
MC-Gavin Millett, assist Tyler Stokes, 28:06. SJC-Samuel Yangula, unassisted, 20:05. SJC-Yangula, unassisted, 8:13. SJC-Luke Surovec, unassisted, 2:57.
Second half
SJC-Yangula, unassisted, 25:54. SJC-Nicholas Fisher, unassisted, 20:52. SJC-Yangula, unassisted, 10:15.
Shots: SJC, 17-2; Corners: SJC, 3-0; Saves:
SJC, Isaac Bevilacqua, 1; MC, Michael Eager, 11.
Warrior Run 14
Hughesville 2
TURBOTVILLE – The Defenders improved to 11-0 with the win.
No further information was provided. Warrior Run is at Bloomsburg on Thursday.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 4
Midd-West 1
MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty scored twice as the Wildcats beat the Mustangs in the HAC crossover matchup.
Finerghty scored her first goal with 7:31 left in the second quarter and her second one with 6:01 left in the fourth. Alexis St. Clair assisted on Finerghty’s second goal.
Evelyn Osborne and Sara Harter tallied the other two goals for Mifflinburg (4-5-1), which next plays at Shikellamy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 4, Midd-West 1at MifflinburgFirst quarter
Miff-Evelyn Osborne, assist Brook Karchner, 4:22.
Second quarter
MW-Lorna Oldy, unassisted, 14:25. Miff-Camille Finerghty, unassisted, 7:31.
Third quarter
Miff-Sara Harter, unassisted, :06.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Finerghty, assist Alexis St. Clair, 6:01.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 12-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 7-3; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Jaden Keister, 8; MW, 8.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 9
St. Joseph Catholic 1
MILTON — Mattie and Katie Steck scored two goals apiece in the first half to lead the Lions to the nonleague victory.
In addition to Mattie and Katie Steck, Kailey Devlin, Amelia Yordy and Audrey Millett also scored in the first half to give Meadowbrook a 7-1 lead.
Yordy and Maddy Osman added second-half goals for Meadowbrook, which next hosts Grace Prep today at 3:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9, St. Joseph Catholic 1at Meadowbrook ChristianFirst half
SJC-Clare Marsh, unassisted, 39:16. MC-Kailey Devlin, assist Katie Steck, 37:44. MC-Mattie Steck, assist Aubrey Millett, 35:23. MC-Katie Steck, assist M. Steck, 29:01. MC-K. Steck, assist Takira Yoder, 18:03. MC-Amelia Yordy, assist K. Devlin, 16:45. MC-M. Steck, assist Millett, 9:06. MC-Millett, unassisted, 5:31.
Second half
MC-Maddy Osman, unassisted, 29:50. MC-Yordy, assist Jenaka Day, 18:48.
Shots: MC, 12-4; Corners: MC, 7-1; Saves: MC, Emily Toland and Alayna Smith, 3; SJC, Kathryn Pase, 3.
