MIFFLINBURG — When Milton received a gift call late in Monday’s nonleague boys soccer game against Mifflinburg, the Black Panthers made the most of the opportunity that was presented to them.
Milton was awarded a corner kick with under 4 minutes remaining, and the ensuing service by Dominic Ballo resulted in a goal by Carter Lilley that broke a tied ballgame and gave the Black Panthers a 2-1 victory at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
“The boys fought hard and it was a tough game,” said Milton head coach Eric Yoder. “It was a tough field for us to play on. It was really slow, and the ball wouldn’t roll and it kept getting stuck under our feet.
“(The game) felt hard today — it felt difficult,” added Milton’s coach.
There were many questionable calls in Monday’s game, but none more so than the one that went Milton’s way with only a few minutes remaining in regulation.
With Milton (12-1) putting the pressure on Mifflinburg (5-8-1) in an effort to score the go-ahead goal, the fight for possession near the end line resulted in the ball going out of bounds.
The referees ruled the ball went off a Wildcat defender, and a corner kick was awarded to the Black Panthers.
Ballo did the honors in serving up the corner and the ball found Lilley by the far post, who used his torso to redirect the ball just inside the post to score what turned out to be game-winner.
“To be honest, I don’t think we deserved a corner there because I personally thought the ball went out on our team,” said Lilley. “It was a second chance for us, and when I saw Dom place a really good ball I just went back post and I was able to put it in with my shoulder.”
The goal was a little bit of redemption for Lilley, who missed a penalty kick late in the first half that may have prevented the need for some late-game heroics for the Black Panthers.
“That felt pretty special to me, because on the PK it obviously wasn’t a good shot — it wasn’t on target — and to put it away in the last 4 minutes felt pretty nice,” said Lilley.
Ultimately, the game shouldn’t have come down the way it did.
Milton missed two penalty kicks on the night, the second one coming 8 minutes into the second half when Conner Smith shot the ball high and wild over the net.
“Mifflinburg doesn’t give up a lot of goals, so we were expecting a tough, defensive game from them,” said coach Yoder. “So, I’m proud of them. They stuck in there.
“They missed some PKs, but you got to keep your head up and keep playing, so it was a good win for us,” added Milton’s coach.
However, the win wouldn’t be decided until the very end when Mifflinburg’s Ashton Breed almost scored on a breakaway with less than a minute left. But Milton goalkeeper Jonah Strobel made a big diving save to his left to keep the ball out and give the Black Panthers the win.
“Jonah did make a game saving stop at the end of the game, and that was a huge relief for our team and a seriously clutch save under pressure,” said coach Yoder. “We let down thinking the game was over, but thankfully Jonah was on his game and made a fantastic save!”
Milton took a 1-0 lead with 17:56 left in the first half when Seth Yoder headed the ball in off a corner kick from Ballo.
Mifflinburg tied the game at 1-all early in the second half on a goal by Kellen Beck, who scored off Diego Herrera’s through ball from midfield.
But 34 minutes after Beck’s goal, coach Yoder was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief when Lilley found the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.
“I’m very happy. It was one of those games where you don’t play well, but you win (anyway),” said Milton’s coach. “So that feels really good — if you have a bad game and you still win — we’re very happy with that.”
Milton next plays at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Mifflinburg, on the other hand, will host Montgomery at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 2, Mifflinburg 1at MifflinburgScoringFirst half
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo (corner kick), 17:56.
Second half
Miff-Kellen Beck, assist Diego Herrera, 37:44; Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Ballo (corner kick), 3:42.
Shots: Milton, 10-4; Corners: Milton, 8-2; Saves: Milton (Jonah Strobel), 4; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 8.
