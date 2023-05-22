Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 34 14 .708 _ Baltimore 31 16 .660 2½ New York 29 20 .592 5½ Boston 26 21 .553 7½ Toronto 25 22 .532 8½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 22 .532 _ Detroit 20 24 .455 3½ Cleveland 20 26 .435 4½ Chicago 19 29 .396 6½ Kansas City 14 34 .292 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 29 17 .630 _ Houston 27 19 .587 2 Los Angeles 25 23 .521 5 Seattle 22 24 .478 7 Oakland 10 38 .208 20
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 17 .630 _ New York 25 23 .521 5 Miami 24 23 .511 5½ Philadelphia 22 24 .478 7 Washington 20 27 .426 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 21 .543 _ Pittsburgh 24 22 .522 1 St. Louis 21 27 .438 5 Chicago 20 26 .435 5 Cincinnati 19 27 .413 6
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 29 19 .604 _ Arizona 27 20 .574 1½ San Francisco 22 24 .478 6 San Diego 21 26 .447 7½ Colorado 19 28 .404 9½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 3, Seattle 2 N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4 Washington 6, Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2 Houston 2, Oakland 0 Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings Texas 13, Colorado 3 L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2 San Diego 7, Boston 0 N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Washington 5, Detroit 2 Miami 1, San Francisco 0 Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3 Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4 Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3 Texas 11, Colorado 5 N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5 Seattle 7, Atlanta 3 Boston 4, San Diego 2 Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
