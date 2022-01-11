National Football League
Wild-card PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 15
Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.(CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 16
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m. (FOX) San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS) Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23
NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD AFC lowest remaining seed at Tennessee, TBD TBD, TBD TBD, TBD
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30
AFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 25 14 .641 — Philadelphia 23 16 .590 2 Toronto 20 17 .541 4 Boston 20 21 .488 6 New York 20 21 .488 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 25 15 .625 — Charlotte 22 19 .537 3½ Washington 20 20 .500 5 Atlanta 17 22 .436 7½ Orlando 7 34 .171 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 26 11 .703 — Milwaukee 26 17 .605 3 Cleveland 23 18 .561 5 Indiana 15 26 .366 13 Detroit 9 30 .231 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 28 14 .667 — Dallas 22 18 .550 5 San Antonio 15 25 .375 12 New Orleans 14 26 .350 13 Houston 11 31 .262 17
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 28 13 .683 — Denver 20 18 .526 6½ Minnesota 20 20 .500 7½ Portland 16 24 .400 11½ Oklahoma City 13 26 .333 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 30 9 .769 — Phoenix 30 9 .769 — L.A. Lakers 21 20 .512 10 L.A. Clippers 20 21 .488 11 Sacramento 16 27 .372 16
Monday’s Games
Detroit 126, Utah 116 Charlotte 103, Milwaukee 99 New York 111, San Antonio 96 Philadelphia 111, Houston 91 Boston 101, Indiana 98, OT Cleveland 109, Sacramento 108 Portland 114, Brooklyn 108
Tuesday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Chicago, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 35 23 7 5 51 137 106 Tampa Bay 37 23 9 5 51 122 109 Toronto 33 22 8 3 47 112 83 Boston 32 19 11 2 40 99 84 Detroit 36 16 16 4 36 99 122 Buffalo 34 10 18 6 26 91 119 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 33 24 7 2 50 115 73 N.Y. Rangers 37 23 10 4 50 107 94 Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104 Pittsburgh 34 20 9 5 45 112 89 Columbus 33 16 16 1 33 106 118 Philadelphia 35 13 15 7 33 90 119 New Jersey 36 14 17 5 33 105 126 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 36 23 11 2 48 112 95 St. Louis 36 21 10 5 47 126 98 Colorado 32 22 8 2 46 139 104 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 122 102 Winnipeg 33 16 12 5 37 99 99 Dallas 32 17 13 2 36 92 94 Chicago 35 12 18 5 29 83 119 Arizona 33 7 23 3 17 72 128
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 38 23 14 1 47 135 113 Anaheim 38 19 12 7 45 116 106 Los Angeles 36 18 13 5 41 100 94 Calgary 33 17 10 6 40 104 83 San Jose 36 19 16 1 39 102 112 Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 34 10 20 4 24 95 126 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Boston 7, Washington 3 Colorado 4, Seattle 3 Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Columbus at Montreal, ppd Tampa Bay at New Jersey, ppd Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd Ottawa at Edmonton, ppd
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Philadelphia, ppd Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, ppd Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m. Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. Seattle at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd Toronto at Arizona, 10 p.m.
High school recap
Saturday’s actionBoys basketballMeadowbrook Christian 48, Johnstown Christian 40at Johnstown Christian
Meadowbrook Christian 10 11 9 18 — 48 Johnstown Christian 8 21 7 4 — 40
Meadowbrook Christian 48
Ashton Canelo 10 8-10 28, Gabe Rodriquez 4 0-0 8, Michael Smith 0 0-1 0, Noah Smith 1 0-1 2, Jacob Reed 2 0-2 5, Jacob Bair 0 0-2 0, Levi Erb 1 2-2 5; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-18 48. 3-point goals: Erb, Reed.
Johnstown Christian 40
Noah Baker 1 1-2 4, Dionte Coleman 5 11-16 16, Isaiah DiGuardi 0 0-2 0, Michael Taylor 4 0-0 11, Samuel Riberic 1 0-0 2; Christopher Burkey 0 0-0 0; Jacob Taylor 0 0-0 0; Jeremiah Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-20 40. 3-point goals: Taylor 3, Coleman 2, Baker.
Girls basketballLewisburg 41, Shikellamy 38at Shikellamy
Lewisburg 7 9 12 13 — 41 Shikellamy 6 9 9 14 — 38
Lewisburg 41
Maddie Materne 2 0-0 4, Sydney Bolinsky 4 1-5 9, Maddie Still 2 0-0 4, Elsa Fellon 0 0-1 0, Sophie Kilbride 3 0-1 6, Anna Baker 1 2-2 4, Keeley Baker 6 2-4 14; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-13 41. 3-point goals: None.
Shikellamy 38
Melanie Minnier 3 1-1 7, Averi Dodge 2 0-0 4, Emma Bronowicz 2 3-4 7, Tori Scheller 4 2-2 12, Paige Fausey 3 1 -2 8; Taylor Sees 0 0-0 0; Lillia Wiest 0 0-0 0; Kirsten Strohecker 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-9 38. 3-point goals: Scheller 2, Fausey.
Warrior Run 42, Hughesville 35at Hughesville
Warrior Run 15 4 9 14 — 42 Hughesville 5 4 11 15 — 35
Warrior Run 42
Emily McKee 6 4-4 19, Alexis Hudson 2 1-2 6, Alayna Wilkins 2 4-4 8, Leah Grow 1 2-2 4, Sienna Dunkleberger 1 0-0 2, Peyton Meehan 1 0-0 3; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-12 42. 3-point goals: McKee 3, Hudson, Meehan.
Hughesville 35
Alii Anstadt 3 11-15 17, Breanna Boback 1 1-3 4, Ava Snyder 3 5-11 11, Hailey Poust 1 0-0 2, Grace Pysher 0 1-4 1; Lucy Myers 0 0-0 0; Lexi Kurwaza 0 0-0 0.Totals 8 18-33 35. 3-point goals: Boback.
Meadowbrook 50, Johnstown Chr. 36at Johnstown
Meadowbrook 10 14 13 13 — 50 Johnstown 3 13 8 12 — 36
Meadowbrook
Kailey Devlin 11 6-11 31; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Beth Chowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millet 0 0-2 0; Alayna Smith 1 0-0 2; Madison McNeal 5 0-0 15; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0; Totals: 18 6-13 50 3-point goals: McNeal 5, Devlin 3
Johnstown
Grace Ressler 9 102 1; Lydia Hostetter 0 0-0 0; Unity Miller 5 1-2 14; Sarah Huston 3 5-8 11; Ellie Speiglw 0 0-0 0; Kasmira Mack 3 2-2 8; Allie Burkey 0 0-0 0; Alana Hinton 0 2-6 2; Totals: 11 11-20 36 3-point goals: Miller 3
Mount Carmel 43, Milton 33at Milton
Mt Carmel 6 8 17 12 — 43 Milton 9 7 10 7 — 33
Mount Carmel 43
Mia Chapman 1 0-0 2, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 5, Rachel Witkoski 0 1-2 1, Katie Witkoski 3 2-4 9, Alyssa Reisinger 4 2-4 10, Ava Chapman 4 0-0 11, Brynn Evert 2 0-0 5; Sydney Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-10 43. 3-point goals: A. Chapman 3, Evert, Pizzoli, K. Witkoski.
Milton 33
Lydia Crawford 0 1-2 1, Kiersten Stork 2 4-6 9, Leah Walter 2 2-2 6, Morgan Reiner 4 0-0 9, Abbey Kitchen 2 1-3 5, Kyla Rovenolt 1 1-2 3; Amelia Gainer 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-15 33. 3-point goals: Reiner, Stork.
WrestlingMilton at Cedar DualsMilton 40, Hershey 36
120: Geiswite Tyler (Milton) pinned Justin Rudacille (Dover) 2:16; 126: Mason Leiphart (Dover) by forfeit; 132; double forfeit; 138: Wyatt Dillon (Dover) tech fall Quinten Keister (Milton) 15-0 2:09; 145: Alex DeHart (Milton) by forfeit; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) by forfeit; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) by forfeit; 172: Mason Rowe (Milton) by forfeit; 189: Aidan Volk (Milton) by forfeit; 215: Luke Roup (Milton) pinned Jebediah Ziegler (Dover) 0:31; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) over Bryce Morris (Dover) 0:51; 106: Mason Leiphart (Dover) pinned Noah Heimbach (Milton) 1:43; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit
Milton 54, Lebanon 18
113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit; 120: Geiswite Tyler (Milton) pinned Brayden Travis (Lebanon) 0:24; 126: Eddiean Naphtali (Lebanon) by forfeit; 132: Double Forfeit; 138: Quinten Keister (Milton) pinned Kaleb Walizer (Lebanon) 1:12; 145: Alex DeHart (Milton) pinned Angel Martinez (Lebanon) 1:04; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) pinned Luis Jimenez Dominguez (Lebanon) 0:14; 160: Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon) pinned Alexander Hoffman (Milton) 2:37; 172: Aidan Volk (Milton) by forfeit; 189: Riley Houck (Lebanon) pinned Mason Rowe (Milton) 1:40; 215: Luke Roup (Milton) pinned Tyler Wertley (Lebanon) 1:57; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) pinned Thomas Hershey (Lebanon) 0:19; 106: Noah Heimbach (Milton) over Alexander Eberly (Lebanon) (Fall 3:32)
Milton 54, Dover 17
120: Geiswite Tyler (Milton) pinned Justin Rudacille (Dover) 2:16; 126: Mason Leiphart (Dover) by forfeit; 132: double forfeit; 138: Wyatt Dillon (Dover) tech fall Quinten Keister (Milton) 15-0 2:09; 145: Alex DeHart (Milton) by forfeit; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) by forfeit; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) by forfeit; 172: Mason Rowe (Milton) by forfeit; 189: Aidan Volk (Milton) by forfeit; 215: Luke Roup (Milton) over Jebediah Ziegler (Dove) 0:31; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) pinned Bryce Morris (Dover) 0:51 106: Mason Leiphart (Dover) pinned Noah Heimbach (Milton) 1:43; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit
Central Bucks East 52, Milton 18
132: Andrew Oram (CBE) by forfeit; 138: Luke Wilson (CBE) pinned Quinten Keister (Milton) 3:43; 145: Joeseph Mignon (CBE) pinned Alex DeHart (Milton) 0:39; 152: Mason Stein (CBE) pinned Aidan Keiser (Milton) 1:42; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) dec. Maximus Gordon (CBE) 10-5; 172: Nils Updale (CBE) pinned Mason Rowe (Milton) 0:39); 189: Reagan McCullough (CBE) by forfeit; 215: Quinn Collins (CBE) pinned Luke Roup (Milton) 0:31; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) dec. Joe Collins (CBE) 9-5; 106: Noah Heimbach (Milton) by forfeit; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) by forfeit; 120: Ethan Beane (CBE) maj. dec. Geiswite Tyler (Milton) 11-0; 126: Johah Green (CBE) by forfeit
Conrad Weiser 42, Milton 33
138: Quinten Keister (Milton) pinned Wyatt Brownmiller (CW) 4:22; 145: Branden Manderbach (CW) pinned Alex DeHart (Milton) 1:15; 152: Aidan Keiser (Milton) pinned Ryan Clay (CW) 1:47; 160: Alexander Hoffman (Milton) pinned James Celentano (CW) 0:30; 172: Mason Rowe (Milton) pinned Ben Browne (CW) 0:22; 189: Jerry Garcia (CW) by forfeit; 215: Manny Rodriguez (CW) pinned Luke Roup (Milton) 3:04; 285: Nathan Rauch (Milton) pinned Kaleb Britting (CW) 0:28; 106: Jaiden Woodrum (Conrad Weiser Hs) over Noah Heimbach (Milton) 0:57; 113: Tyler Stokes (Milton) dec. Mason Mieczkowski (CW) 11-7 120: Davis Keppley (CW) pinned Geiswite Tyler (Milton) 3:45; 126: Bryson Gingrich (CW) by forfeit; 132: Cameron Jones (CW) by forfeit
Lewisburg at Coudersport DualsLewisburg 51, Sheffield 18
138: Brady Cromley (L) dec. Trenton Mead, 13-6; 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Cooper Traister, 1:43; 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Landon Mead, 3:31; 160; Hagen Persun (L) pinned Sawyer Andres, 1:37; 172: Ahmaad Robinson (L) pinned Joseph Palmer, 1:08; 189: Matt Lobdell (S) by forfeit; 215: Zander Walter (L) by forfeit; 285: Danah Campbell (S) by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner (L) pinned Bryden Letendre, :41; 113: Caden Michaels (L) pinned Shleby Lobdell, :13; 120: Double forfeit; 126: Collin Brown (S) pinned Quintonq Bartlett, 3:40
Lewisburg 39, Redbank Valley 27
126: Quintonq Bartlett (L) dec. Levi Shick, 2-0; 132: Ridge Cook (RV) pinned Derek Gessner, 5:25; 138: Brady Cromley (L) by forfeit; 145: Daniel Leao (L) by forfeit; 152: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Drew Downs, :49; 160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Blake Duncan, :14; 172: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Johnathan Slack, 1:11; 189: Cole McHenry (RV) dec. Ahmaad Robinson, 8-1; 215: Carsen Rupp (RV) dec. Zander Walter, 5-1; 285: Gabriel Carroll (RV) by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner pinned Aidan McAnulty, :12; 113: Daniel Evans (RV) dec. Caden Michaels, 12-5; 120: Cole Bish (RV) by forfeit
Lewisburg 66, Ridgway 5
120: Quintonq Bartlett (L) by forfeit; 126: Double forfeit; 132: Derek Gessner (L) by forfeit; 138: Brady Cromley (L) by forfeit; 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) by forfeit; 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Tyler Merritt, 2:32; 160: Hagen Persun (L) by forfeit; 172: Trent Wenrich (L) by forfeit; 189: Eddie Sweitzer (R) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, :58; 215: Zander Walter (L) by forfeit; 285: Cory Mahon (L) by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit; 113: Caden Michaels (L) by forfeit; Ridgway deducted 1 point for unsportsmanlike at 152
Lewisburg 54, Coudersport 21
113: Caden Michaels (L) by forfeit; 120: Wyatt Daisley (C) pinned Quintonq Bartlett, 4:57; 126: Brett Moss (C) by forfeit; 132: Derek Gessner (L) pinned Nash Delp, :49; 138: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Owen Deutschlander, 2:31; 145: Daniel Leao (L) by forfeit; 152: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned James Culvey, :51; 160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned John Wright, 1:40; 172: Hagen Persun (L) by forfeit; 189: Ahmaad Robinson (L) by forfeit; 215: Gavyn Ayers (C) dec. Zander Walter, 9-2; 285: Cooper Rossman (C) inj. over Cory Mahon; 106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit
Lewisburg 60, Youngsville 15
106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit; 113: Caden Michaels (L) by forfeit; 120: Quintonq Bartlette (L) pinned Ian Mancuso, 2:12; 126: Michael Carnahan (Y) by forfeit; 132: Derek Gessner (L) by forfeit; 138: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Owen Auflick, :37; 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Logan McDonald, :29; 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Aidan Mancuso, 1:02; 160: Hagen Persun (L) by forfeit; 172: Caden McCune (Y) dec. Ahmaad Robinson, 9-2; 189: Griffen Daley (Y) by forfeit; 215: Zander Walter (L) pinned Cody Jesperson, 3:45; 285: Cory Mahon (L) by forfeit
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired F Bol Bol from Denver in exchange for G Rodney McGruder and draft consideration.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated LB Tanner Vallejo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DL Zach Kerr. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DBs Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts and Dee Alford, OLs Willie Beavers and Ryan Neuzil, OLB Quinton Bell, LBs Jordan Brailford and Dorian Etheridge, WRs Chad Hansen and Austin Trammell, RB Caleb Huntley, P Dom Maggio, TEs John Raine and Brayden Lenius and DE Nick Thurman to reserve/future contracts. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DBs Robert Jackson and Kevin Toliver, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, G Khalil McKenzie, WRs Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor, C James Murray and TE Tony Poljan to reserve/future contracts. CHICAGO BEARS — Fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed QB P.J. Walker and FB Giovanni Ricci to one-year contracts. Signed RB Spencer Brown, CB Madre Harper, DL Frank Herron, OLs Mike Horton, Aaron Monteiro, WRs Aaron Parker, C.J. Saunders and TE Colin Thompson to reserve/future contracts. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Reinstated S Vonn Bell, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, C Trey Hopkins, HB Joe Mixon, DT Larry Ogunjobi and G Quinton Spain from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Austin Calitro. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TEs Miller Forristall and Nick Guggemos, Gs Hjalte Froholdt and David Moore, CB Nate Meadors, FB Johnny Stanton IV, T Alex Taylor and DE Curtis Weaver to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated FB Dexter Williams and DB Jovante Moffat from the COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated DB Anthony Brown, P Hunter Niswander from the reserve/COVID-19 list and DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Will Grier on injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Fired head coach Vic Fangio. Signed TE Shaun Beyer, RB Damarea Crockett, WR Travis Fulgham, T Drew Himmelman, G Zack Johnson and ILB Barrington Wade to reserve/future contracts. Claimed DB Essang Bassey off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. DETROIT LIONS — Reinstated OLB Austin Bryant, TE Hunter Bryant and DE Joel Heath from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DEs Eric Banks and Bruce Hector, LB Tavante Beckett, WR Javon McKinley, WB Steven Montez, CBs Parnell Motley and Saivion Smith, OT Dan Skipper and TE Shane Zylstra to reserve/future contracts. Claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Ben Braden and WR Chris Blair from the practice squad. Reinstated WR David Moore from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Reinstated LB Randy Ramsey and OT Billy Turner from the COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CBs Anthony Chesley and Chris Wilcox, DE Kameron Cline, T Shone Coleman, WRs Keke Coutee and De’Michael Harris, TEs Farrod Green and Michael Jacobson, LB Malik Jefferson, QB James Morgan, OL Carter O’Donnell, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams to reserve/future contracts. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WRs Jeff Cotton Jr., Josh Hammond and Tim Jones, RB Nathan Cottrell, OLs Coy Cronk, Jared Hocker and Badara Traore and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to reserve/future contracts. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Fired head coach Brian Flores. Reinstated DBs Noah Igbinoghene and Sheldrick Redwine from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. Signed LB Tuf Borland, S Myles Dorn, WRs Trishton Jackson and Myron Mitchell, CB Parry Nickerson, T Timon Parris, RB A.J. Rose, Jr. and DT T.J. Smith to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated CB Parry Nickerson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB DJ Daniel and TE Jaylen Smith to the practice squad. Placed CB Shaun Wade on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WRs Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston, LB Sharif Finch, OT Jerald Hawkins, DT Braxton Hoyett and DBs Dylan Mabin, Jordan Miller and KeiVarae Russell to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated QB Blake Bortles and DB Jordan Miller from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated DTs Jalen Dalton and Albert Huggins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president and general manager Dave Gettleman. Reistated DT Woodrow Hamilton and DB Dwayne Johnson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Brian Lewerke, LBs Trent Harris, Omari Cobb, OT Devery Hamilton, TE Jake Hausmann, DT David Moa, DE Niko Lalos and WR Travis Toivonen to reserve/future contracts. NEW YORK JETS — Signed K Matt Ammendola, WRs Tarik Black and D.J. Montgomery, TE Brandon Dillon, OLs Grant Hermanns, Ross Pierschbacher, Dru Sami and Isaiah Williams and DLs Hamilcar Rashed and Tanzel Smart to reserve/future contracts. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated LBs Genard Avery and Alex Singleton, Ss Marcus Epps and Rodney McLeod, TEs Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, G Nate Herbig, DT Fletcher Cox, RBs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott and CB Avonte Maddox from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Tyree Jackson, WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside and C Brett Toth on injured reserve. Promoted RB Jason Huntley to the active roster. Released K Matthew McCrane and RB Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Tylar Vaughns to the practice squad. Released K Sam Sloman from the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated DB Deommodore Lenoir from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the practice squad. Placed CB Luq Barcoo, QB Tyler Bray and FB Josh Hokit on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt and Niles Scott, WRs Matt Cole, Aaron Fuller, Cade Johnson and Cody Thompson, LBs Aaron Donkor and Lakiem Williams, T Greg Eiland, CB Mike Jackson and G Pier-Oliver Lestage to reserve/future contracts. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL John Hurst to their practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OL Paul Adams from the practice squad. Reinstated LB Monty Rice from the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed OL Zack Bailey, Gs Beau Benzschawel, Deion Calhoun and Nolan Laufenberg, DT Tyler Clark and WRs Antonio Gandy-Golden, Kelvin Harmon and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts. Reinstated CB William Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Dallas head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his actions on the bench following the game in St. Louis on Sunday, Jan. 9. BUFFALO SABRES — Designated RW Jack Quinn for assignment to the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Adam Scheel and C Riley Damiani to Texas (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Justin Garces to a one-year contract. AUSTIN FC — Loaned M Tomas Pochettino to Club Atletico River Plate (Copa Libertadores) for one year. COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed G Evan Bush to a one-year contract. FC DALLAS — Signed D Eulanio Angelo Chipela Gomes on a one-year loan from FC Porto (Primeira Liga). Acquired a natural first-round draft pick and the rights to F Dom Dwyer from Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM). Waived F Dom Dwyer. INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned D Leandro Gonzalez to Club Atletico River Plate for one year. Acquired no. 1 spot in allocation ranking from Charlotte FC in exchange for D/M Christian Makoun. REAL SALT LAKE — Re-signed F Justin Meram to a two-year contract. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Will Richmond to a homegrown player contract for 2022 with club options through 2025. Signed M Jan Gregus.
National Women’s Soccer League
GOTHAM FC — Signed D Caprice Dydasco to a two-year contract. NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Traded F Lynn Williams to Kansas City in exchange for $200,000 general allocation money (GAM), the rights to G Katelyn Rowland and a natural first-round draft pick.
USL Championship
